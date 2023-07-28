Society / StudentNation / The Resignation of Stanford’s President Shows the Importance of Student Journalism An interview with the Daily reporter Theo Baker, who helped expose manipulation of scientific data in research papers by Stanford President Marc Tessier-Lavigne.

On July 19, Stanford President Marc Tessier-Lavigne resigned from his position after an extensive investigation by the university’s student-run newspaper exposed manipulation in his scientific research.

As a rising junior at Stanford and an editor for The Stanford Daily, I watched my fellow classmates work diligently to report such intense and impactful coverage that directly questioned university leadership. Along with our reporting and editing team, Daily reporter Theo Baker worked for months to produce an article in November 2022 exposing that Tessier-Lavigne was being investigated for scientific misconduct after manipulated imagery was found in scientific research that he was the lead author on.

Immediately after this initial article was published, the university announced their own investigation into the allegations. Stanford determined that “Tessier-Lavigne failed to decisively and forthrightly correct mistakes in the scientific record,” ultimately leading to his resignation. Tessier-Lavigne will now have to retract or issue lengthy corrections to five widely-cited papers.

This resignation comes weeks after The Northwestern Daily—Northwestern University’s student-run newspaper—published an investigation of hazing within the school’s football team, resulting in the firing of the head coach. As local news continues to decline, it’s clear that student journalism is more critical than ever, ensuring that university leadership does not remain unchecked. I sat down with Baker to discuss his coverage as well as the importance of college journalism.

ITZEL LUNA: Reporting for a school paper can be very different from a traditional news outlet. Could you walk me through how you got tipped off for this story about MTL and how you and your editors chose to approach the coverage given your unique position as a student?

THEO BAKER: What we started with is actually what anyone could have started with in 2015—if they actually looked into it. We started with these whisperings on online forums that people were looking at this published data and saying, ‘hmm, this looks like it’s been spliced together to show something that wasn’t originally there.’ And so we took those rumors and we went and worked with professional forensic analysts to put out the first story and take that from rumor to reporting.

Obviously, you’re so right to say that as a student paper, you’re in a different position than other news organizations. That means that at first people won’t take your calls at all because you don’t have that built-in credibility. We had to start with what was effectively an open-source investigation, starting with things that were already public and hidden in plain sight. We had to establish that credibility from nothing rather than being a news organization that people are automatically trusting.

IL: Student journalism is very unique, especially because it isn’t an official job and often isn’t paid. How did you go about uncovering something that nobody else was really looking at, but also at the same time managing your schoolwork?

TB: It’s tough. At the end of last quarter, I was technically working three different jobs. I came to Stanford because I wanted to experience the opportunities that this place can afford, so I wasn’t going to put that aside for one story. I was here for a reason—to try to explore and make the most of it. I tried to do a bunch of other stuff outside of this.