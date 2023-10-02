Economy / Lawmakers May Finally Update Strict SSI Rules That Keep Families in Poverty Asset limits in the program have created a system in which millions of people cannot save money for their families or their future.

(Shutterstock)

An earned entitlement program may have its first “upgrade” in over 30 years, creating the potential to lift its recipients out of significant poverty.

The Supplemental Security Income program (SSI) was created in 1972 under the Nixon administration to provide financial support to low-income seniors and disabled people. An effort to federalize state-level adult support programs across the country, SSI is a means-tested program—there are financial requirements to be eligible. In the case of SSI, as of its last adjustment in 1989, enrollees cannot have savings of more than $2,000 as an individual or $3,000 as a family. Furthermore, SSI beneficiaries are prohibited from having retirement accounts, life insurance policies, certain types of personal property, funeral/burial policies, and access to other types of income.

The reality is the current structure of the program and its asset limits ensure that low-income seniors, disabled people, and their families, are never able to move away from a life of poverty, and any attempt to do so would result in a denial of SSI benefits.

To be clear, no one is becoming wealthy on SSI.

As of 2023, program beneficiaries receive a maximum level of benefits of $914 as an individual, or $1,371 for couples per month. This is far below the federal poverty line.

But SSI does help families in need and provides them with a connection to health care coverage, given that if you are eligible for SSI in most states that qualifies you for Medicaid as well. Medicaid benefits are crucial for many people with disabilities and seniors, allowing them access to long-term services and supports including home care and community-based services, which are essential if one wants to remain in their home as opposed to living in a nursing facility.