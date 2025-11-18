Society / Texas Almost Executed a Man Based on “Junk Science.” His Ordeal Isn’t Over. Robert Roberson, who was nearly killed due to the discredited “shaken baby syndrome” theory, is still at risk.

Robert Roberson (Cécile Clocheret / AFP via Getty Images)

Last month, an appeals court blocked the state of Texas from executing Robert Roberson for the murder of his 2-year-old daughter, Nikki. The decision came down on October 9, a week before his scheduled execution.

Roberson would have been the first person in the history of the United States to be put to death based on the dubious shaken baby syndrome (SBS) hypothesis, which one judge likened to “junk science.”

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals sent Roberson’s case back to the trial court to determine if he is entitled to the same relief as Andrew Roark, a Texas man who was exonerated last year in a case nearly identical to Roberson’s, down to the expert who testified against him.

“Deciding that issue will, of necessity, require considering the mountain of medical records, scientific studies, expert opinions, and other evidence that proves his very ill little girl died from natural and accidental causes, not shaking or other abuse,” Roberson’s attorney, Gretchen Sween, said in a statement.

As the case against Roberson has unraveled, he’s gained legions of supporters, including Roark and fellow exonerees, retired federal judges, author John Grisham, scientists, physicians, and Texas lawmakers.

A bipartisan group of state legislators has rallied to stop Roberson’s execution. Last year, they held a hearing on his case and decried the injustice of his conviction. In an unprecedented move, the day before his last execution date, they subpoenaed Roberson to testify, effectively blocking his execution from occurring.

Of all his supporters, potentially one of the most surprising and important is Brian Wharton, the lead detective on Roberson’s case over 20 years ago.

“I wasn’t comfortable with his conviction from very early on,” Wharton, now a pastor, told The Nation. “I earnestly believed that just a good appeal would give him some form of relief.”

But, he continued, “we have come very close to killing him twice.”

“I’m not naïve anymore,” he said. “I struggle to have faith in that system anymore.”

From here, Roberson’s route to exoneration remains a circuitous one. In Texas, the trial court cannot order a new trial; it can only make a recommendation for or against one. After the trial court makes its recommendation, the case then goes back to the Court of Criminal Appeals, which can order a new trial, no matter the lower court’s recommendation. Roberson’s request for an evidentiary hearing is currently pending before the trial court.

“Working this thing through the system to try to someday get an answer, it’s just maddening,” Wharton said. “But that’s the machine we have built, and we just got to deal with it.”

Nikki Curtis had a brief and tumultuous life. Shortly after her birth, child protective services took Nikki from her biological mother, who had a history of child neglect, and custody was awarded to her maternal grandparents, according to Roberson’s petition, which provides a detailed account of her medical history.

Nikki suffered from chronic, antibiotic-resistant infections. She was diagnosed with her first ear infection at just eight days old. At the time of her death, she had been to the doctor dozens of times.

Roberson’s petition says that while still in the custody of her grandparents, Nikki began having breathing apnea episodes, and that the cause was never determined. On one occasion, she collapsed and turned blue, and her grandmother resuscitated her.