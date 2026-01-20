Feature / How a Reactionary Peruvian Movement Went Multinational Parents’-rights crusaders seeking to impose their Christian nationalist vision on the United States took their playbook from South America.

Illustration by Melinda Beck.

This article appears in the February 2026 issue, with the headline “Moms on the March.”

Last spring, the Mayday USA tour—a traveling road show of Christian parents’-rights activists campaigning against gender and sexual expression in children—brought its message to five American cities. Each of its appearances, in highly visible public arenas such as Times Square in New York City and Discovery Green in Houston, was something between a political rally, a Christian tent revival, and a college-football tailgate party. Music pulsated from the sound system, hands were held aloft in praise, and speakers assured the crowd that they were a righteous silent majority, fed up and ready to roar. Invoking Jesus’s love, activist influencers and charismatic pastors unleashed a barrage of alarmist rhetoric aiming to channel parental anxiety into a broader Christian-supremacist project.

The choreography was amped-up and melodramatic, following a conventional arc: collective prayers, tearful testimonies, calls to protect children from unseen cultural forces. The point wasn’t just to feel good, but to feel chosen—a persecuted vanguard with divine backing. By the end of each event, the crowd was buzzing, swapping Instagram handles and embraces, convinced that they weren’t simply attending a rally but standing on the front lines of a holy war.

That is, until the fourth of the five rallies brought Mayday USA to Seattle’s Cal Anderson Park. The choice of venue was not accidental: The park, named for Washington’s first openly gay legislator, sits in the heart of the city’s historic LGBTQ+ district. By nightfall, the streets of Seattle were a battlefield, with fists flying and police dragging away 23 protesters. With the eruption came the prize every movement covets: national attention. Seattle’s Democratic mayor, Bruce Harrell, condemned the violence, blaming anarchists for “infiltrating” the counterprotest. But his sharpest words were reserved for the Mayday USA rally itself, accusing its organizers of trying to “provoke a reaction” in a city whose values they reject. “Seattle is proud of our reputation as a welcoming, inclusive city for LGBTQ+ communities,” Harrell said. “We stand with our trans neighbors when they face bigotry and injustice.”

That was the spark that turned the clash into a cause célèbre on the right. Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino posted on X that his office would “fully investigate allegations of targeted violence” against what he termed “the Seattle concert.” Freedom of religion, he added, “isn’t a suggestion.” The White House Faith Office weighed in, condemning the “violent disruption” of the event and declaring it an issue of upholding the attendees’ constitutional rights.

For Mayday USA’s organizers, the national uproar was a gift from heaven. Three days later, they staged a follow-up protest in front of Harrell’s office. Dubbed the “Rattle in Seattle,” it drew 500 Christian and conservative demonstrators, protected by a heavy police presence and a fence around City Hall. One pastor in a MAGA hat led chants for the police and sneered, “If that makes me a fascist, sign me up.”

The Rattle’s organizers were there to issue the Seattle Proclamation, a defiant missive to the city and to their detractors. “His Kingdom is coming,” they vowed, proclaiming Christ’s dominion over the earth. “And we, His people, will stand brave in this hour.” For a movement hungry for oxygen, a seemingly grassroots gathering of concerned parents made for the perfect launching pad. But that image masks the movement’s real origin story—one far murkier, and far more revealing, than the spectacle on display.

Far-right fracas: MayDay USA’s anti-trans event in Seattle was greeted by counterprotesters and devolved into violence. (Jenny Donnelly’s official YouTube channel)

In 2023, a secretive network of ultra-wealthy Christian donors known as Ziklag produced a strategy to return Donald Trump to the White House. In a leaked nine-minute video for members that comes across like the trailer for an apocalyptic film, a graphic is repeatedly flashed with the central message: “Reclaim the Republic.”

Ziklag is named for the Old Testament town that was given to David by a Philistine king before the hated Amalekites burned it and seized its people. David’s daring defeat of the raiders and his rescue of the women and children was the victory that paved his way to Israel’s throne. Today’s Ziklag is an invitation-only club for ultra-wealthy Christian donors, including Hobby Lobby’s Green family, office-supply titans the Uihleins, and Jockey apparel’s Waller family, among a membership that reportedly requires a net worth in the tens of millions. It exists to pool money into projects aimed at reshaping American culture and politics along explicitly conservative Christian lines, even claiming credit for Amy Coney Barrett’s appointment to the Supreme Court.

Ziklag was founded after Trump’s 2016 election by the Silicon Valley entrepreneur Ken Eldred, who, in the lead-up to Trump’s first electoral victory, backed an important meeting between American evangelical leaders and Trump through a faith-based nonprofit called United in Purpose. Eldred had amassed his substantial personal wealth through a mail-order computer-accessories business in the 1970s and ’80s and then merged it into a software giant in the 1990s before becoming deeply entrenched in conservative politics, including serving on the finance committee for George W. Bush’s 2000 presidential campaign. In the private sphere, he promotes what he calls “kingdom entrepreneurship,” encouraging Christian businesspeople to bring Christ into the workplace and spread the Gospel by starting for-profit businesses. He believes that Christians must operate on a “triple bottom line,” where economic, social, and spiritual capital are pursued in tandem.

But after Trump’s election in 2016, Eldred’s political passions were reignited. He wanted “wealthy Christian people to come together,” according to a longtime collaborator. The Covid pandemic, he said, was a “gift from God,” bringing about His advancing kingdom through “a series of glorious victories, cleverly disguised as disasters,” and ensuring that people returned to the Christian faith.

The mission of Ziklag is no less ambitious: to remake American politics in the service of an oligarch class convinced of its divine right to rule. The secret video from its December 2023 “Trailblazers” cultural-engagement summit opens with a booming declaration: “We are boldly pursuing the reclamation of America’s founding as a Christian nation.” The presentation lays out a plan to target “battleground states, where we need to refocus on values-based voting,” distilled into three strategic pillars. The first, “Checkmate,” would bankroll “election integrity” groups; the second, “Steeplechase,” would mobilize faith leaders and congregations; and the final one, “Watchtower,” would prosecute a culture war around “parental rights” and opposition to sexual and gender expression.

The matriarch: Once an aspiring fitness influencer, Jenny Donnelly has become a leading figure in evangelical circles. (Jenny Donnelly’s official YouTube channel)

For Watchtower and Steeplechase, Ziklag’s power brokers handpicked Jenny Donnelly—the wife of a telegenic preacher in Portland, Oregon, a mother of five, and a former multilevel marketer—as its public face. We know little about how she emerged from relative obscurity to become a leading figure in evangelical circles, other than that she and her husband, Robert, launched the Collective Church and Tetelestai Ministries, which oversees Her Voice MVMT as its political arm. A cut-and-paste Christian mom, Donnelly had initially tried to make a name for herself with at-home workout videos. Her sudden elevation as the leader of this Christian social movement followed a script that’s familiar in right-wing circles: The pandemic lockdowns—especially church closures—galvanized Donnelly and many around her, while the Black Lives Matter protests in Portland’s 2020 “Summer of Rage” pushed them fully into action.

Initially, Her Voice MVMT had no significant following. It was another slick, one-click-checkout site pushing faith-based courses on living a righteous life—a dime a dozen in the evangelical charismatic world. Ziklag’s intervention changed that.

In the “Trailblazers” video, Ziklag outlined its blueprint to turn the parents’-rights crusade into a full-blown political machine, promising to “create a coalition” of like-minded groups, “amplify their efforts,” and bankroll them to wage a culture war more effectively. The wedge issue, it insisted, was government “control over our kids,” with parents supposedly forced “to remain silent while the transgender lobby attempts to take over.” At the center of this crusade would be Her Voice MVMT, which Ziklag promised would build “300,000 prayer hubs nationwide” by the end of 2024. The prayer groups were designed to be weaponized as frontline organizers, drilled with training materials from Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA, fire-and-brimstone pastors, and the America First policy stores. The plan was to rebrand conspiracy-theory-soaked paranoia as grassroots moral revival—and to hardwire it directly into electoral politics.

As promised, Donnelly exploded onto the national stage at the end of 2023 with a call for simultaneous prayer rallies in every state capital in April 2024, followed by a million-woman Christian-nationalist march on the National Mall that October, weeks before the general election.

The Mayday USA tour emerged from a partnership between Her Voice and Ross Johnston Ministries. Johnston, affiliated with conservative organizations, is a millennial preacher with the energy of a Twitch streamer and a conversion story tailor-made for his audience. Born via artificial insemination and raised in Los Angeles by two lesbian mothers, Johnston says he grew up with an “orphan spirit”—loved but unmoored, “floating through life and searching for a destiny.” In his telling, the Covid lockdowns and the loss of in-person contact drew him to the church—and, in the process, helped him overcome a nine-year porn addiction.

Like Donnelly, Johnston experienced the pandemic as a turning point for a revival of religious liberty. Yet Donnelly offers something more. As a relatable face for a prized political demographic, she embodies both tradition and renewal: political sermons that blend kitchen-table wisdom with the apocalyptic urgency of the charismatic revival, a guardian of family and faith fronting an uncompromising political campaign.

Many in Ziklag’s inner circle—including the pastors who elevated her—hail from the neo-charismatic Pentecostal movement and its more extreme edge, the New Apostolic Reformation. With an emphasis on the Holy Spirit and its role as the conduit for a personal relationship with God, it’s a strain of evangelicalism that has surged through global Christianity in recent decades. It’s the religious current running beneath MAGA, led by figures like Trump’s spiritual adviser, Paula White-Cain, and defined by the physical intensity of faith: the laying-on of hands for healing, ecstatic worship, and daily battles with demonic forces.

The shutdowns struck at the core of the neo-charismatics’ spiritual and economic models. Without the exuberant intimacy of their worship, they couldn’t practice their faith as they understood it; nor could they sustain the ministry circuits and event-based revenues that underpin their institutions. For those like the Donnelly family, pastors with real skin in the game, the threat was spiritual, theological, financial—and existential.

But while Donnelly’s movement may look as all-American as a sawdust tent revival, its playbook comes not from the likes of Phyllis Schlafly or Sarah Palin. It comes from Peru.

The authoritarian: Peruvian opposition leader Keiko Fujimori benefits from the country’s burgeoning evangelical movement. (Steffano Palomino / AFP via Getty Images)

In 2016, Christian Rosas—the son of a prominent Peruvian evangelical congressman, a graduate of Jerry Falwell’s Liberty University, and an adviser to perennial hard-right presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori—emerged as the face of Con Mis Hijos No Te Metas (“Don’t Mess With My Kids”), a slick, media-savvy campaign claiming that gender education in schools was “homosexualizing” children.

Several years of poor performance by Peruvian schoolchildren in international tests had pushed education to the forefront of national debate at just the time that liberal sexual and gender reforms to the national curriculum were taking effect. For conservatives, the two issues fused into a single flash point, bringing together a coalition of faith-based groups that were mobilizing against a succession of socially progressive presidents elected between 2011 and 2020.