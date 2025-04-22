Pope Francis, the First Global South Pontiff His papacy set many new precedents for the church, and his successor will be chosen from a group that he himself quietly transformed.

Like his namesake, Pope Francis focused on those on the margins.

(Franco Origlia / Getty)

On Easter Monday, following a heroic struggle to live since the onset of a medical crisis in February, Pope Francis, a pope of peace and poverty, died.

The day before, on Easter Sunday, the pope met with US Vice President JD Vance, a Catholic convert with whom he has clashed in recent months, especially over the rights and treatment of immigrants. Elected on March 13, 2013, Francis leaves behind a papal style defined by his proximity to people who are suffering. In his final Easter message, he called for peace in a number of conflicts around the world, reiterating a consistent demand for a ceasefire in Gaza. By phone, the pope spoke with people at the only Catholic parish in Gaza, Holy Family, where Palestinians have sheltered from Israeli bombs since 2023, nearly every night. His final call to the parish was on Holy Saturday, the day when Christians remember Jesus Christ’s descent into hell.

Already in 2014, Pope Francis suggested that he might only last two or three more years before going “off to the house of the Father.” Instead, he found himself leading the church through several annual (failed) international conferences on climate change, a pandemic, war in Ukraine, the rise of right-wing populism, and genocide in Gaza. A reliably newsworthy pontiff, Francis earned a reputation in particular as a public critic of a global economy that “kills,” as he put it starkly in one of his first papal publications, Evangelii Gaudium.

His loss is palpable as the world continues to fragment at a rapid pace, with the United States desperately trying to revive its imperial appetites and erratically dismantling its own federal government as other powers jockey for a new position in a malleable global order. As speculation about his successor grows, the world is wondering who will emerge in such a moment as the leader of the largest Christian community on earth.

Francis will be remembered as a pope of many firsts. After nearly 500 years, the Jesuits celebrated the first pope from their religious order. Long associated with education, the order committed itself to social justice in the latter half of the 20th century as Francis, then known as Jorge Bergoglio, came up in the priesthood. With the publication of Laudato Si’ 10 years ago, Francis provided the first papal encyclical to take the climate crisis as its main theme. It’s fitting that he is also the first pope to have taken the name of St. Francis of Assisi, another reformer with a heart for the poor and the good of creation.

Perhaps most importantly, however, hailing from Argentina, he was the first modern pope from a country outside of Europe, and the first ever from Latin America. He moved to Rome from a region that often found itself in conflict with Francis’s two papal predecessors, owing to its role as the birthplace of liberation theology, toward which the Vatican adopted a disciplinary attitude. And there’s a good chance he won’t be the last pope from the Global South. Over his tenure, Francis has accomplished a quiet geographical transformation of the most significant decision-making body in the Catholic Church: the College of Cardinals, the group of men responsible for deliberating about and choosing the next pope.

Pope Francis has packed the College of Cardinals, made up of 252 men (and yes, they are all men). Less than half of them, 135 in total, are currently under 80 years old and are therefore eligible to vote for the next pope. The others are able to participate in deliberations but not cast a vote. The most recent crop of cardinals were elevated as recently as December 8, and the majority of Pope Francis’s chosen cardinals are from outside of Europe. Eighty percent of those who vote for the pope will be Francis appointees.

Though the Catholic Church is famous for being slow to change, it is also famous for debates over tinkering with intricate bureaucratic measures, and the conclave is no different. Popes John Paul II and Benedict XVI both changed the way popes are elected. Currently, in a process unchanged by Pope Francis, a papal candidate needs two-thirds of the votes to be selected as pope, unless 33 consecutive votes fail to achieve that result, in which case the election goes to a run-off between the top two candidates. The process has been criticized by commentators like Jesuit priest Thomas Reese for opening the door to a polarizing election, rather than a process of careful and collective discernment.

Many of the cardinals elevated by Pope Francis are firsts for countries, dioceses, and communities. To name just a few, Bishop Toribio Ticona Porco in Bolivia became the first cardinal from an Indigenous people in Latin America, Archbishop Wilton Gregory became the first African American cardinal, Archbishop Anthony Poola became the first cardinal to come from the Dalit caste in India, and Archbishop Natalio Shomali Gharib is the first cardinal of Palestinian origin (presiding over Santiago, Chile).

Though the ratio is not perfect and Europe remains overrepresented, the shifting demographics of the College reflect the shifting demographics of the Catholic Church at large. In Europe, the numbers of Catholics are decreasing, while the faith is growing everywhere else. In Canada, Catholicism is growing not because of Canada-born converts but because of immigration from the Global South, filling pews that would otherwise be empty. An increasing majority of Catholics live outside the Western Hemisphere, although the allocation of the church’s personnel resources (namely, priests) is still weighted toward the Global North. By changing the demographics of those responsible for electing the next pope, Pope Francis has started what will surely be a long and arduous process of making the Catholic Church align institutionally with the geographical reality of its flock. Pope Francis is the first pope from the Global South; his successor will be the first pope chosen by a conclave whose majority is from outside of Europe.