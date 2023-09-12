Activism / The “Parental Rights” Fanatics Have Descended on LA I’m a public school parent. I shouldn’t have to spend my time fighting these violent, bigoted extremists.

People protesting a planned Pride month assembly argue with counterprotesters outside Saticoy Elementary School in Los Angeles, Friday, June 2, 2023. (Jae C. Hong / AP)

On August 22, a text popped up on my phone: “They made it here.” A terrified friend who works at Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) headquarters in downtown LA was pinging me, panicked about the members of the anti-LGBTQ Leave Our Kids Alone coalition (LOKA) who had gathered to march on an LAUSD board meeting.

Unbeknownst to her, I was on the scene, facing the LOKA members as bewildered school district employees looked on. I gazed down the hill, where a caravan of angry people wearing “Leave Our Kids Alone” T-shirts was stuck on the Third Street Bridge, unable to bypass a line of police, parents, United Teachers Los Angeles and SEIU members, and assorted LGBTQ activists. Stalled, unable to move, the group blasted Pink Floyd’s “The Wall” over and over again, as a few people half-heartedly swayed.

I texted back, “Nope. They didn’t make it to LAUSD.” Not this time, anyway.

As an LAUSD parent, my hope is that anti–public education, anti-LGBTQ groups will never breach the district’s inclusive walls, either literally or figuratively. However, I fear that not even Los Angeles will ultimately be able to withstand the so-called “parental rights” movement that targets LGBTQ families, school districts, and teachers—and that is spreading like wildfire across the country.

“Parental rights” groups like Moms for Liberty, which have deep ties to the GOP, are popping up at school boards across America, often with Proud Boys as their muscle, to seize political power under the guise of fighting LGBTQ “indoctrination” in schools. These “grassroots” groups are frequently assisted and trained by GOP stalwarts like Turning Point USA, the Heritage Foundation, and the Leadership Institute, as well as untaxed megachurches that function like PACs. The goal is the same old nonsense: to attack teachers’ unions, decimate public education, get vouchers for private and religious schools, and destroy anybody who departs from an ultra-conservative agenda.

LOKA, LA’s new local “parental rights” branch, made its first big public appearance on June 2 at Saticoy Elementary School. In the weeks leading up to Pride month, a handful of parents had begun a harassment campaign against school leaders for the perceived crime of planning to read The Great Big Book Of Families at a school-wide assembly. A Pride flag was burned, and a trans teacher fled the school in fear.

The day of the reading, I went with my fellow PTA and volunteer parents from local LAUSD schools close to Saticoy to go support the staff and the LGBTQ community. We arrived thinking that this could all be worked out, but when we rounded the corner, we realized we were wrong. A handful of Saticoy parents had called in an outside group of extremists, Glendale Unified School District Parents’ Voices (this detail was missed by mainstream media but oddly noted by conservative outlet RedState). Two hundred very angry men stood there ready to beat someone up. In the dozen years that my children have attended public schools, I’ve seen many angry parents. I’ve never seen people dressed in paramilitary gear carrying bear mace. (LAUSD board member Jackie Goldberg reportedly went through the crowd demanding, “Do you have kids here?!” Few did.)

One man got on the PA system, called us all “groomers” and said he wanted to “zip-tie the principal” and do violence to teachers, staff, and counterprotesters. After our group left, the extremists beat an unhoused man to the point of unresponsiveness. The protest at LAUSD’s headquarters was not only the next step in their fight but an escalation.

But the air of implied violence that surrounds these groups, while alarming, is not the most important aspect of the group. LOKA, for instance, is one tiny piece of a bigger puzzle. They partner with a myriad of other “parental rights” groups like SoCal Parent Advocates, Dad Army and Mom Army, GUSD Parents Voices, Turning Point–affiliated groups BLEXIT (Black Exit) and LEXIT (Latinos Exiting the Democratic Party), as well as Gays Against Groomers (which gained infamy this summer when it joined neo-Nazis to protest a pride event in Wisconsin.

These groups have worked hard to flip school boards to ensure that extremist candidates pass policies that may violate both California state law and the state constitution.

Well before a controversy hits Sacramento, the operatives on the ground deliver for the extremists on the boards. One prolific school board agitator has bragged on his social media, “Actually, I’ve been involved in 1 school district banning CRT, 3 districts banning (Pride flags), 2 districts enacting a parents bill of right, and 2 districts passing parental notification resolutions.” The anti-LGBTQ and anti-Black policies he’s referencing were adopted by school districts in Temecula, Chino Valley, Murietta, and Orange.

The “parental rights” groups attack Social and Emotional Learning (i.e., curriculum that fosters social skills) and the California health curriculum that protects kids and keeps them safe from child abuse and sex trafficking. They believe that schools that mention that LGBTQ people and families exist are “indoctrinating children.” They are not not. These are public schools funded by the public. LGBTQ families pay taxes like everyone else, and they are welcome in our community like everyone else.