Comment / Oregon Revives the Drug War The state’s landmark decriminalization initiative wasn’t given a real chance.

Elyssa Thelin, a substance use disorder counselor and art therapist at the Cielo Treatment Center in Portland, Oregon, shows how people use art as therapy in drug addiction rehabilitation. (Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images)

This article appears in the May 2024 issue, with the headline “Reviving the Drug War.”

Portland, Oregon—Measure 110, the landmark statewide drug decriminalization initiative that Oregon passed in 2020 with 58 percent of the vote, had no sooner gotten off the ground than its most prominent plank—which decriminalized the possession of small amounts of drugs—was scuttled by the state Legislature this past April. House Bill 4002 recriminalizes “user” amounts of drugs, allowing people to avoid jail time of up to six months only if they seek treatment right away, while leaving in place the grant funding for low-barrier treatment programs created by Measure 110. Its legislative sibling, HB 5204, sets aside $200 million to fund various aspects of the bill, including additional treatment programs, on top of the $302 million that Measure 110 allocated. HB 4002’s deflection program, which allows people to be directed to treatment centers before arrest, is opt-in on a county level, so residents of some counties have limited alternatives to jail.

The way Measure 110 was implemented has been widely decried by both its supporters and opponents. It promised to replace jail time with recovery, wiping out a $100 fine for drug possession if people called a hotline to access treatment. But this assumed that Oregon had treatment to offer. After decades of state and federal disinvestment in social services, Oregon was ranked 50th in the nation for the availability of substance-use treatment and 49th for that of mental health treatment. The state’s public-private-nonprofit patchwork left people who wanted help facing long waiting lists, onerous requirements like separate psychiatric evaluations, and poor coordination between providers. Measure 110’s funding was intended to address this, but the details of the program had to be hashed out in only 13 weeks before decriminalization went into effect on February 1, 2021. Legislators on the implementation committee scrambled to set up a process to provide grants to new Behavioral Health Resource Networks, county-­based programs that would offer substance-use treatment, peer support, harm reduction, and other services.

The timing was catastrophic. Fentanyl had hit like a hurricane in Oregon roughly at the time that Covid did, and overdose rates were soaring. Meanwhile, Covid strained the healthcare system and aggravated the state’s huge housing shortage and affordability crisis. Studies of Measure 110 data have not found that drug decriminalization was the cause of the rise in usage or overdoses (some surveys showed that many habitual users of drugs were not even aware they had been decriminalized), but the connection was easily forged in the public consciousness. Crime has actually gone down in Oregon since 2021, but there is an increased visibility of drug use and encampments even in the most affluent neighborhoods.

Piecemeal funding systems also jammed up Measure 110. Inpatient programs and withdrawal management (detox) programs that could be billed to insurance or Medicaid were ineligible for Measure 110 money, making it difficult to use Measure 110 to expand these desperately needed services. Despite the initial rush to stand up the program, it took two years for the funds to begin flowing to the grantees.

In the fall of 2023, a coalition of wealthy Oregonians including Phil Knight (Nike), Tim Boyle (Columbia Sportswear), and philanthropist Jordan Schnitzer put their collective thumb on the scale. Led by Dan Lavey, a consultant behind a dark-money, pro-business political group called People for Portland, the group contributed $700,000 and a significant PR push to two proposed ballot measures that would put punitive drug laws back on the books. Polling found that Oregonians were fed up and would likely support a repeal of Measure 110. Andy Ko, the executive director of Partnership for Safety and Justice, summed up the mood of the voters thus: “I know the War on Drugs was racist. I know it doesn’t solve the problems. I know it’s services that we need, but I’m scared and I just want more cops.” Democrats in the state Legislature began scrambling to modify Measure 110 in a way that might satisfy its critics. When it was clear that the anti-110 coalition was determined to push a measure to overturn it onto the 2024 ballot, Democrats decided that preemptive legislative action was the way to head it off. And so HB 4002 was born.