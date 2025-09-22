World / The NFL Is Trump’s America—and It’s Invading Ireland The league is not coming to Dublin to plant a tree. It is coming to plant a flag.

Dublin’s Croke Park stadium, which is set to host Ireland’s first regular-season NFL game on September 28, 2025.

(Brian Lawless / PA Images via Getty Images)

Ahead of the September 28 National Football League game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings in Dublin, social justice campaigners invited me to cross the Atlantic to speak about the politics of the NFL. The plan was to screen a 2022 documentary that I helped produce called Behind the Shield, which is critical of the league and its leadership. Organizers would also arrange a series of media events about the film and the upcoming game. The plan was to warn Ireland that while there may be a big party on Sunday, they should be wary of the league’s corporate and political agenda as well as the heavy footprint they would leave behind.

It’s not dissimilar to what I’ve done previously at other troublesome mega events, like the World Cup and Olympics. But this time, people on both sides of the Atlantic advised me to exercise new caution when traveling overseas given the Trump regime’s practice of targeting journalists and its contempt for the First Amendment.

I was told to take a Sharpie and write an attorney’s phone number on my arm like folks do when preparing for an act of civil disobedience and arrest. It frankly seemed a little over-the-top. Were thought crimes against the NFL now a state matter? Maybe? Certainly the GOP has morphed from self-proclaimed “free speech warriors” to cancel-culture kings, eager to criminalize any criticism of Trump or his allies. MAGA supporters are clearly indifferent to looking like shameless hypocrites. Next, they’ll probably launch a child sex ring in the basement of a pizzeria where people can buy merch.

This advised caution when traveling also seemed less absurd the night I flew out of Dulles Airport. That was Sunday, September 14, when more than two-thirds of NFL home teams compelled their fans to mourn a divisive, far-right YouTube host who made millions denigrating chunks of their fan base. Like the GOP suddenly seeing “free speech” as a danger to the republic, the league yawned at their own hypocrisy and abandoned their “no politics” mantra from the days when another C.K.—the anti-racist one—took a knee against police violence and lost his NFL career.

Save for the Jacksonville Jaguars’ Shahid Khan, all of the NFL’s billionaire owners are white, and the owners’ demand that a stadium of 80,000 people show respect for a political extremist also felt like a message to their players, 70 percent of whom are Black. They were told to stand at attention with flags at half-mast for a person who made his money saying things like “prowling Blacks go around for fun to go target white people, that’s a fact. It’s happening more and more.” (Note to readers: That’s not a fact, and it isn’t happening more and more.) Some in and around the league read this decision as a middle finger to NFL players after a decade of player-led anti-racist resistance. Or as one recently retired Super Bowl champ texted me, “They want that shit erased like it never happened.” (I asked this player if we could use his name. He understandably said, “Not these days.” Yay! Free speech!)

All deaths by violence, whether school shootings in the suburbs, in war zones in the Middle East, or at political events in rural Utah, should be decried. But NFL owners commanding their audiences to mourn this particular person was a show of power, and other than boos at the sight of Kirk’s face on the jumbotron in New Orleans, quite a successful one. The few teams that refused to “play ball” with the compulsory rending of garments immediately became a target for trolls and bots, who demanded a pound of flesh for their insufficient genuflection.

The argument I was taking to Ireland was that in our country’s slide into authoritarian quicksand, the NFL is not a bystander but an aggravator. NFL owners overwhelmingly back the current regime financially and politically. Their meat shield, commissioner Roger Goodell, again and again chooses to shame the memory of his father, the liberal Republican Senator Charles Goodell, who sacrificed his career by defending the right to dissent from the dictates of a lawless president named Richard Nixon. In contrast, four months ago, commissioner Goodell stood with Trump in the Oval Office, his face beaming, as they announced that the NFL Draft will be coming in 2027 to the National Mall. (Hopefully the National Guard will be done with their mulching by then.) Goodell played the supplicant even though in his first term Trump derided, slurred, and slandered both the players and the league. An apology was never offered, but that hasn’t stopped Goodell from capitulating, even removing the words “End Racism” from the end zones at the Super Bowl allegedly because Trump decided to attend and such sentiments get under his paper-thin skin.