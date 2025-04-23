The New York State Police Are Feeding ICE a Gang Database For 20 years, the state police have been quietly building a database of suspected gang members—and they’re feeding it to Donald Trump’s administration.

Governor Kathy Hochul is joined by state troopers during a news briefing on state crime statistics on October 17, 2024, in Albany.

(Will Waldron / Albany Times Union via Getty Images)

This story was originally published by New York Focus , an independent, investigative news site covering New York state and city politics. You can read the original here

As President Donald Trump’s administration rounds up hundreds of immigrants it claims are gang members and expels them to a notorious Salvadoran prison, New York state is quietly feeding federal authorities gang intelligence that could fuel the deportation machine.

The New York State Police maintain a database of more than 5,100 people they’ve designated as members of criminal gangs—and funnel the information into a federal database used by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, a New York Focus investigation has found.

The statewide gang database has been in operation for 20 years, though it has garnered almost no outside attention or scrutiny. State Police staff designate people as gang members—including people who may never have been charged with a crime—using highly speculative criteria like where they spend their time, whom they talk to, what clothing they wear, and what tattoos they have.

Any law enforcement agency in the state can submit entries to the database, a State Police spokesperson said. As officers and analysts add names, State Police staff also submit them to a federal gang file that feeds directly into ICE’s main case management tool.

The statewide gang database currently contains 225 alleged criminal gangs, the spokesperson said. It has not been audited by an outside entity.

New York Focus’s findings come at a politically charged moment for gang policing. The Trump administration has used alleged ties to a transnational gang to justify a mass rendition campaign that has seen hundreds of Venezuelan men, including many who appear not to be connected to the gang, flown to a brutal Salvadoran prison. That crackdown has relied on intelligence similar to what the State Police have historically used to identify supposed gang members.

Meanwhile, the New York City Council and police department are sparring over legislation that would abolish the NYPD’s gang database, which critics have long decried as driving racial profiling and over-policing.

The State Police have dodged that kind of scrutiny, even though the statewide gang database, created in 2005, is eight years older than the NYPD’s. It has proliferated under Governor Kathy Hochul, who has funneled millions of dollars in additional funding to State Police intelligence operations in recent years, including hundreds of thousands to beef up gang surveillance and social media monitoring.

Hochul has given mixed, and at times confusing, messages on immigration enforcement. She recently promised to combat Trump’s sweeping deportation campaign, even though some of her favored police initiatives could be facilitating it.

“We’re not going to allow this mass deportation,” the governor said last month. “Individual counties can sign a pact with ICE, and we have a lot of them … but what I control is the State Police, and they will not cooperate in that.”

The State Police don’t publicize the statewide gang database’s existence. The agency’s annual reports only briefly mention the database by its acronym: GRIP, short for the Gang Reporting and Intelligence Program. (That’s not to be confused with the NYPD database of gun violence suspects that goes by the same acronym.)

“I wasn’t aware of it,” said Babe Howell, a gang policing expert and professor at the City University of New York School of Law. Five other New York-based gang policing and police surveillance experts and activists said they didn’t know of a statewide gang database, either.

Gang databases have come under intense scrutiny in recent years, and civil liberties advocates were alarmed that the New York State Police have been operating one under the radar for two decades. Especially alarming is its potential role in immigration enforcement, they said.

“This is really enabling the worst of the abuses that are unfolding right now,” said Albert Fox Cahn, executive director of the New York–based Surveillance Technology Oversight Project. “Every time New York leaders express outrage at Trump but enable his policies, they are lying to the people of this state. It is hypocrisy in the most rage-inducing form to offer lip service while handing over the names of your own residents to the Trump administration.”

Police say that gang databases play a critical role in “precision policing,” allowing them to efficiently target people and groups engaged in violence or other lawbreaking. In practice, the databases are far from precise.

Most gang databases are highly secretive, but research and reporting on those in New York City, California, Washington, DC, and other large jurisdictions have revealed that they contain widespread errors, encourage racial profiling, include children, and are used to turn low-level infractions into major criminal cases.

Inclusion in a gang database can come with serious consequences. It’s nearly impossible for members of the public to find out whether they’re in most gang databases—let alone challenge their inclusion in them—unless it comes up in court, at which point authorities can use their alleged involvement in organized crime to argue for more severe charges or increased “gang enhancement” sentences. Before making arrests, police use gang databases to target people for surveillance and questioning. Archived State Police reports mention thousands of annual police stops of gang database members—“hits,” as the agency called them.

Law enforcement agencies also use gang databases in federal immigration enforcement. Some of the debate around whether to abolish the NYPD’s gang database centers on whether the department shares the information with ICE, which may happen informally through joint law enforcement task forces or other local-federal partnerships, experts said.

The statewide gang database’s path to ICE is much clearer. The way the State Police share entries with the federal government makes the information almost immediately available to immigration enforcement authorities.