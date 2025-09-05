Does DC Have a Vichy Mayor? It’s still unclear—and that’s the problem.

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser speaks the US District Courthouse in Washington, DC, on August 15, 2025. (Jim Watson / AFP via Getty Images)

Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser has undergone a rapid transformation over the past three weeks. What began as capitulation to Trump’s military occupation of the city has now become something confused, unclear, and perhaps even ominous. The regime’s criminalization of DC’s residents is no longer—as her defenders claim—something being imposed on Bowser by racist, sexist Donald Trump. This now appears to be something that she is, to quote The Washington Post, “welcoming.”

Despite Bowser’s objections to this framing—earlier this week, she excoriated the Post at a press conference for using “welcoming” in their headline, a word she says she didn’t use—and despite her insisting that she was “outraged over the intrusion on our federal autonomy,” her actions speak louder than her words. First, the Democratic mayor credited the surge in federal law enforcement for reducing crime in the city—a misleading, right-wing narrative that ignores the fact that crime always drops with the start of the school year and that every trend line since 2023 has shown crime dropping in the city. Then, on September 2, she issued an order to continue coordinating with federal law enforcement “to the maximum extent allowable by law within the District” even after Trump’s emergency order expires. That doesn’t sound like “outrage.” That sounds like consenting to a new reality.

And now, given the chance to fight back, Bowser is standing aside. In a press conference after DC Attorney General Brian Schwalb—who does not work under Bowser—sued the Trump administration to stop the deployment of the National Guard in the city, Bowser was evasive, refusing to respond to reporters unequivocally as to whether she supports the lawsuit—which is odd, given her previously stated “outrage.” Sure enough, according to a source very familiar with the decision-making process that went into the lawsuit, it was written and issued independently from Bowser’s office. Even after a federal court ruled last week that Trump broke the law by sending troops into Los Angeles, Bowser won’t back the the attorney general’s move.

So Bowser may insist that she is not “welcoming” an indefinite occupation. But let’s look at what she has, through her actions, already welcomed. She has welcomed the death of home rule. She has welcomed the crippling of the local economy, which has lost billions as people choose to stay home rather than deal with checkpoints or a sneering South Carolina National Guardsman with live ammo on their way to dinner. Because of this, we are now seeing a sharp reduction in shifts for servers and cooks and lost wages. She has welcomed a youth curfew for our commercial areas that now, with everybody staying home, look like ghost towns.

Thanks to all that Bowser is welcoming into the city, parents are afraid to go to work and children are afraid to go to school. The number of parents keeping their children out of school to avoid the risk of the state abducting their kids is horrifying—and half-empty classrooms are a symbol of this terror. (Of course, the education secretary has said nothing about this. If there is a hell below, Linda McMahon—who thinks AI is a steak sauce—needs to invest in a lot of sunscreen.) One high school is even canceling an annual Hispanic Heritage parents-and-students picnic and soccer game because they fear it will become a ripe ICE target.

That’s not all. Mayor Bowser may rankle at the word “welcoming,” but how else do you describe her silence as federal police and ICE are openly and systemically engaged in racial profiling? This unconstitutional practice is so pervasive that white resisters have taken to wearing Mexican flag decals on their cars in order to bait ICE into puling them over, which wastes ICE’s time and may save people from federal abduction and a slave/torture prison in El Salvador or South Sudan. For the authorities, there is no Constitution in the streets of DC.

By cooperating with a military occupation and emboldening the Metropolitan Police Department, Bowser has stoked fear in the US-born Black community as well. The MPD, with their long-standing issues of racialized brutality, are truly now off the leash. Trump and his white-supremacist lickspittles, like Nazi prawn Stephen Miller, delight in saying that “the Blacks” now love them because they feel safe under their watch. This is not only a lie; it is deeply offensive: an argument echoing the philosophy of an 18th-century plantation master. It does not make a lick of sense in a city where, according to The Washington Post, 80 percent of the people want them gone.

Bowser’s defenders—and they are dwindling before our eyes—are now raising the specter of some kind of blackmail, trying to guess what Trump might “have on her.” Bullshit. That line of inquiry amounts to tired excuse-mongering for a Mike Bloomberg–trained centrist mayor who seems to be—as centrists often do—slouching toward the side with the guns. The other excuse they claim is that, without statehood, Bowser has no choice but to take this posture. Also bullshit. It’s true that the federal government can proclaim a 30-day state of emergency in DC. But Bowser had grounds, as AG Schwalb is showing, to challenge the emergency declaration in court: Because violent crime in the city has hit a 30-year low, there is no actual emergency—or at least there wasn’t one until the Tennessee National Guard started patrolling the streets with live ammo.