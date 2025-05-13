Activism / StudentNation / 40 Years After the MOVE Bombing, the Scars Remain Mike Africa Jr. was only 6 years old when Philadelphia police dropped a bomb on 6221 Osage Avenue. But he remembers everything.

Mourners of MOVE members killed in the bombing by the Philadelphia Police stand in front of their former headquarters as the funeral procession for John Africa passes.

(Bettmann / Getty)

Mike Africa Jr. sat in his office in West Philadelphia, his hands resting on the table, his gaze steady and straight ahead. “I saw smoke, and a friend of mine said, ‘They dropped a bomb on MOVE.’ And I just immediately dismissed him. Like, ‘No they didn’t’.”

Forty years ago today, Philadelphia became known as the city that bombed itself.

The bombing, which has come to be seen as one of the darkest days in the city’s history, began as a tense standoff between city officials and a back-to-earth Black liberation organization called MOVE over neighborhood noise complaints. It ended with the brutal deaths of 11 MOVE members, five of whom were children.

Africa, now 46, was only 6 years old when Philadelphia police dropped a bomb on 6221 Osage Avenue, MOVE’s then-headquarters. But he remembers everything. “I knew something was happening because in the house people were moving funny.… I went in [my grandma’s] house to find out what was up. And I saw them watching the news.”

“It was a dark day because of what happened,” he added. “But it was a bright day. It was a sunny day.”

Africa, who lived a few miles away with his grandmother, had spent so much time at the house that all 11 deaths, particularly those of the children, felt painfully personal. “Tomaso, he was the closest one to my age, and I remember there was one particular day. We were waiting for the snow to fall,” he recalled, recounting his life in the months before the bombing. “For a long time we didn’t see any snow. And we fell asleep in the window, back to back. And I don’t know how long it was that we were hanging out in the window, but when we woke up, snow was piled up. He was dancing in circles and then he ran out into it naked. He didn’t wait to put on any clothes, just ran directly out into the snow, jumped in it, and was just throwing it up in the air and letting it fall down on top of him. Shortly after that, he was bombed and shot to death.”

MOVE (which is not an acronym) was founded in 1973 by Mike Africa Jr.’s great uncle, John Africa, born Vincent Lephart. In some ways, it was decades ahead of its time. Africa shunned modern technology and cultural norms. He believed that the liberation of Black Americans required a total rejection of what he called the “system.” Africa’s followers wore their hair in dreadlocks, followed a raw diet, and repudiated modern amenities like central heating and gas ovens. Like their leader, they also adopted the last name of Africa. The group quickly became known for its nonviolent, though often disruptive, protests around the city. MOVE positioned itself against any organization viewed to be in opposition of the nature-based lifestyle they upheld: Protests were held at pet stores, political rallies, and zoos, to name a few.

The organization first settled in a house in Powelton Village, West Philadelphia. It was there that the first community disputes arose. Neighbors reported that MOVE’s compost system caused a putrid smell to waft through the street, attracting mice and rats. More troublingly, some alleged that members of the organization made threatening remarks to residents, who complained to the city.

The new row houses of Osage Avenue, rebuilt 35 years after the bombing and subsequent fire destroyed them. (Hannah Epstein)

In 1977, tensions escalated further when Philadelphia Mayor Frank Rizzo, who regarded the group as a “terrorist” organization, dispatched city health inspectors to the MOVE house. There they were met and barred from entry by beret-wearing, gun-wielding MOVE members. Though no one was harmed, the Philadelphia police department set up a 24-hour surveillance of the house, and MOVE members barricaded themselves inside for nearly a year following the initial standoff. It was the beginning of what would become a long, and painful, relationship between MOVE and the city.