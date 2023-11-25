Feature / What Made the Lights Go Out in Moore County? As a drag show was taking place in the North Carolina region, an attack on the electrical grid shut the power down.

This article appears in the December 11/18, 2023 issue, with the headline “The Night the Lights Went Out in Moore County.”

When the power went out for tens of thousands of homes and businesses in Moore County, N.C., on December 3, 2022, Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced almost immediately that it wasn’t a technical glitch. It was an act of vandalism, carried out deliberately and involving high-powered firearms at two electrical substations 10 miles apart. The next day, after officials inspected the two sites in the piney woods of the southern-central part of the state, that assessment was upgraded to sabotage. A state of emergency was declared, and the White House was informed. By the end of the week, Governor Roy Cooper, the FBI, and Duke Energy, the power company that owns the two facilities, were offering a $75,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

The blackout affected some 45,000 Duke Energy customers for five days, causing schools to close, the local hospital to switch to generator power, countless farms and businesses to suffer, and one woman—87-year-old Karin Zoanelli, who relied on an oxygen machine—to die in her home. This past August, Zoanelli’s death was ruled a homicide.

“An attack like this on critical infrastructure is a serious, intentional crime” Cooper said soon after the event. “I expect state and federal authorities to thoroughly investigate and bring those responsible to justice.”

Almost a year later, however, there have been no arrests, and the public has heard nothing more about the case. The sheriff’s office, which is leading the investigation with support from the FBI and the State Bureau of Investigation, has announced no suspects, saying only that whoever shot up the substations “knew exactly what they were doing.”

A Duke Energy spokesperson told me that the company is supporting the inquiry and strengthening its infrastructure against physical and cyber threats. But Nicholas Polidor, the police chief in the Moore County town of Southern Pines, told me, “Quite honestly, we’ve had no interaction with Duke.” In October, I took a five-person camera crew to one of the attacked substations. I was able to stand at the fence for almost an hour without interruption and without seeing a soul.

Erica Street, a Moore County native and a single mother of three, remembers driving home on the night of December 3 on an unlit highway to a dark house, her powerless fridge filled with a week’s worth of fresh groceries. Street said she feels no safer today. The fact that no perpetrator has been named is chilling, she told me in October, sitting on a swinging bench outside her small suburban ranch house.

“I know all my neighbors, but [whoever did this]—they could be living down the road,” she said.

Naomi Dix, who was onstage in Southern Pines’ historic Sunrise Theater when the lights went out that night, didn’t know that the entire county was in the dark. Dix, a drag artist and event producer who is based in Durham, was hosting “The Downtown Divas Drag Show,” a performance produced in collaboration with the local advocacy group Sandhills Pride. She knew only that she was responsible for a captive crowd in a pitch-black theater, and that her fellow artists could be in danger.

“I went into almost like mommy mode,” Dix recalled this fall.

In the run-up to the attacks of December 3, the citizens of Moore County weren’t worrying about grid safety—they were embroiled in a debate about the upcoming drag show. Dix finds it especially surprising that she was never contacted by law enforcement. An elegant Afro-Latinx performer who stands all of 5-foot-5 before she steps into her heels, Dix has never called for violence, but in the weeks after the show was announced, her social media feed overflowed with threats and hate.