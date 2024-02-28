Q&A / “The System Works So Hard to Silence Us Because Our Voices Are Powerful” An interview with author and activist Michelle Horton about her new book, Dear Sister.

Michelle Horton on Tamron Hall. (YouTube)

In September 2017, Michelle Horton’s life was changed forever when her younger sister, Nikki Addimando, was arrested and charged with killing her boyfriend. That was also when Horton learned about the years of extreme physical and sexual abuse that her sister had endured.

Prosecutors charged Addimando with second-degree murder. Though she testified for three days about the abuse—which included sexual assaults, beatings, burnings, and repeated death threats, the jury convicted her in 2019.

Still, Addimando found a glimmer of hope. That same year, New York passed the Domestic Violence Survivors Justice Act (DVSJA), permitting a shorter prison sentence if abuse played a significant factor in the crime. Addimando’s judge acknowledged that she had been severely abused, but rejected her petition. In February 2020, he sentenced her to 19 years to life.

Addimando appealed and was resentenced to seven years. She applied for clemency, but, despite Governor Kathy Hochul’s repeated vow to prioritize domestic violence, received no response. Addimando was granted parole in November 2023 and was released from prison in January 2024.

Now, Horton, a writer and advocate, has written Dear Sister, a book about these harrowing events. Her memoir is about more than her sister’s victimization by her boyfriend and the State of New York. It’s also about Horton’s efforts to organize a defense campaign in the face of all the state’s machinations.

I spoke with Horton about breaking the silence and organizing against the weight of the state. Addimando also shared her reflections on the importance of support throughout her legal nightmare.

Victoria Law: What prompted you to write Dear Sister?

Michelle Horton: In February 2020, shortly after Nikki was sentenced, a former editor of mine approached me with the idea. She had been following my private Instagram page, which was the only place I felt safe sharing anything (out of fear that my words would be weaponized by prosecutors). She suggested that I had a story to tell—not Nikki’s story but my own. After talking it through with Nikki and getting her consent, I decided that this book could be a step toward my own healing—a way to process what I’d been through, and to also have it witnessed.

VL: You write candidly about not knowing about Nikki’s abuse—and you weren’t the only one. Nikki told you that, often, when people saw her with bruises, they simply asked, “Whatcha do now, clumsy girl?” Looking back, what would you advise people to do if they notice signs of abuse?

MH: First of all, we should all be less dismissive and avoidant. If you do suspect that someone is being hurt, definitely don’t [try to] control what they do; victims have enough of that at home.

Educate yourself on the intricacies of domestic violence and trauma, reach out to your local domestic violence shelter for guidance, and then show up in a way where someone can feel safe sharing with you, if they choose. I know it can feel helpless and scary, so having your own support system is crucial.

VL: Your family received an overwhelming amount of support when Nikki was arrested. How did it grow into a legal campaign?

MH: It started as the kind of small-town support you might imagine after a death in the family—meal trains, envelopes filled with gift cards, expressions of love. That had a buoyancy effect, allowing me to keep my head above water. It was a reminder that there was still goodness in the world. Over time, all of that love transformed into action—people showing up at court dates, speaking up online and in their social circles, and eventually advocating with letters and petitions. The support meant absolutely everything, from the beginning to now.