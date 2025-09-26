Society / StudentNation / In Memphis, Lead Poisoning Often Goes Unnoticed and Untreated As Trump deploys the National Guard to “make Memphis safe and restore public order,” the health risks from the city’s aging infrastructure, plumbing, and paint continue to be ignored.

An aerial view of houses that have had partial pipe replacements of their lead pipes in Memphis, Tennessee, in April 2024.

(Kevin Wurm / Getty)

Violet Newborn had just moved into a new house, a rental on the edge of midtown and Frasier, when her son Logan’s developmental milestones started “moving backwards.” Logan was six months old and suddenly lethargic, always constipated, and refusing to eat or drink. He became joyless and fatigued. He’d sit silently at daycare, or hang his head when Newborn pushed him on the swings.

The doctors took Logan’s bloodwork and found his blood lead levels were 16 micrograms per deciliter—12.5 above the reference value for lead exposure. He was suffering developmental delays, including behavioral problems and a loss of communication skills. “He would act out violently—biting me, hitting me, just banging his head on the floor,” said Newborn.

The lead compounds in the paint of their new rental house tasted sweet, so Logan had been peeling it off the walls and eating it. It was 2020, Newborn was a new mom in the middle of a pandemic, and she couldn’t afford to move. “It was horrible, absolutely horrible,” she said. “I felt alone, and it was just a very dark time.”

The threat of lead poisoning disproportionately impacts children living in Memphis’s oldest neighborhoods. A 2016 study from the University of Memphis found a connection between lead poisoning hot spots and areas with the oldest homes, highest child poverty rates, lowest median income rates, and the highest percentage of black children.

The federal government banned lead in plumbing and paint more than thirty years ago, but the substance continues to poison an estimated 500,000 children across the US each year. In 2015, Flint, Michigan, made headlines when Virginia Tech researchers found lead in the water supply despite months of denial from local and state officials. A study last year in Chicago found that 68 percent of Chicago children younger than 6 were exposed to lead in their drinking water, and predominantly black or Hispanic neighborhoods were both disproportionately impacted, and less likely to have their water tested.

Lead poisoning poses an increased risk in South Memphis, where Elon Musk’s company xAI has spent the last several months skirmishing with environmental groups over concerns about air pollution from the turbines used to power its Colossus supercomputer. But the struggle for decent living conditions started long before: One study in 2013 found that the air in Southwest Memphis contained so many carcinogens from nearby industrial plants that the cancer risk associated with exposure was four times the national average.

“If you’ve been exposed, and you’re exposed over and over again, and that accumulates in your bones, it’s stored in your body,” said Debra Bartelli, a research associate professor of urban health at the University of Memphis. “At times of stress, that can be released into your blood, and so you always carry that with you.”

While lead violates the International Property Maintenance Code, it is often not enforced in the state, according to Sharon Hyde, the Tennessee housing program manager for the nonprofit Green and Healthy Homes. There’s no rental ordinance ensuring that homes are inspected for lead. In 2021, Tennessee lawmakers blocked the County Council from creating a mandatory rental registry, a database that can help local governments with enforcement. Tenants’ rights measures also tend to fail in the state legislature, where they meet opposition from the powerful landlord lobby. “With codes, everything is complaint-based, and so a lot of the people who are renting are really afraid to make a complaint about anything with the landlord,” Hyde said.

Tennessee also doesn’t mandate that children under 6 be screened for lead poisoning, and pediatricians often don’t take initiative. Since 2023, Bartelli has researched the city’s response to lead poisoning, and she said that the Shelby County Health Department runs most of the county’s testing, but it’s severely underfunded and understaffed. Shelby County screened 10,828 children in 2024—just 15 percent of the under-6 population—and 238 of those children tested positive for elevated blood lead levels on initial tests, according to the Tennessee Childhood Lead Poisoning Surveillance Dashboard.

Making matters worse, lead response programs run by both the EPA and the CDC have seen major turbulence since the Trump administration implemented new leadership in the spring. In April, massive staff cuts eliminated the Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention and Surveillance Branch, leaving the city of Milwaukee stranded in the middle of a crisis with lead in public schools. The Department of Health and Human Services reinstated the fired employees and restored the branch in June. In February, EPA leadership attempted to terminate a $600 million environmental justice program established under the Biden administration that included funding for lead abatement and mitigation projects in vulnerable communities. Three grant-makers, including Green and Healthy Homes, successfully sued. Green and Healthy Homes continued its work with the grant-making program in June, when a judge ruled the move illegal.