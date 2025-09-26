In Memphis, Lead Poisoning Often Goes Unnoticed and Untreated
As Trump deploys the National Guard to “make Memphis safe and restore public order,” the health risks from the city’s aging infrastructure, plumbing, and paint continue to be ignored.
Violet Newborn had just moved into a new house, a rental on the edge of midtown and Frasier, when her son Logan’s developmental milestones started “moving backwards.” Logan was six months old and suddenly lethargic, always constipated, and refusing to eat or drink. He became joyless and fatigued. He’d sit silently at daycare, or hang his head when Newborn pushed him on the swings.
The doctors took Logan’s bloodwork and found his blood lead levels were 16 micrograms per deciliter—12.5 above the reference value for lead exposure. He was suffering developmental delays, including behavioral problems and a loss of communication skills. “He would act out violently—biting me, hitting me, just banging his head on the floor,” said Newborn.
The lead compounds in the paint of their new rental house tasted sweet, so Logan had been peeling it off the walls and eating it. It was 2020, Newborn was a new mom in the middle of a pandemic, and she couldn’t afford to move. “It was horrible, absolutely horrible,” she said. “I felt alone, and it was just a very dark time.”
The threat of lead poisoning disproportionately impacts children living in Memphis’s oldest neighborhoods. A 2016 study from the University of Memphis found a connection between lead poisoning hot spots and areas with the oldest homes, highest child poverty rates, lowest median income rates, and the highest percentage of black children.
The federal government banned lead in plumbing and paint more than thirty years ago, but the substance continues to poison an estimated 500,000 children across the US each year. In 2015, Flint, Michigan, made headlines when Virginia Tech researchers found lead in the water supply despite months of denial from local and state officials. A study last year in Chicago found that 68 percent of Chicago children younger than 6 were exposed to lead in their drinking water, and predominantly black or Hispanic neighborhoods were both disproportionately impacted, and less likely to have their water tested.
Lead poisoning poses an increased risk in South Memphis, where Elon Musk’s company xAI has spent the last several months skirmishing with environmental groups over concerns about air pollution from the turbines used to power its Colossus supercomputer. But the struggle for decent living conditions started long before: One study in 2013 found that the air in Southwest Memphis contained so many carcinogens from nearby industrial plants that the cancer risk associated with exposure was four times the national average.
Current Issue
“If you’ve been exposed, and you’re exposed over and over again, and that accumulates in your bones, it’s stored in your body,” said Debra Bartelli, a research associate professor of urban health at the University of Memphis. “At times of stress, that can be released into your blood, and so you always carry that with you.”
While lead violates the International Property Maintenance Code, it is often not enforced in the state, according to Sharon Hyde, the Tennessee housing program manager for the nonprofit Green and Healthy Homes. There’s no rental ordinance ensuring that homes are inspected for lead. In 2021, Tennessee lawmakers blocked the County Council from creating a mandatory rental registry, a database that can help local governments with enforcement. Tenants’ rights measures also tend to fail in the state legislature, where they meet opposition from the powerful landlord lobby. “With codes, everything is complaint-based, and so a lot of the people who are renting are really afraid to make a complaint about anything with the landlord,” Hyde said.
Tennessee also doesn’t mandate that children under 6 be screened for lead poisoning, and pediatricians often don’t take initiative. Since 2023, Bartelli has researched the city’s response to lead poisoning, and she said that the Shelby County Health Department runs most of the county’s testing, but it’s severely underfunded and understaffed. Shelby County screened 10,828 children in 2024—just 15 percent of the under-6 population—and 238 of those children tested positive for elevated blood lead levels on initial tests, according to the Tennessee Childhood Lead Poisoning Surveillance Dashboard.
Making matters worse, lead response programs run by both the EPA and the CDC have seen major turbulence since the Trump administration implemented new leadership in the spring. In April, massive staff cuts eliminated the Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention and Surveillance Branch, leaving the city of Milwaukee stranded in the middle of a crisis with lead in public schools. The Department of Health and Human Services reinstated the fired employees and restored the branch in June. In February, EPA leadership attempted to terminate a $600 million environmental justice program established under the Biden administration that included funding for lead abatement and mitigation projects in vulnerable communities. Three grant-makers, including Green and Healthy Homes, successfully sued. Green and Healthy Homes continued its work with the grant-making program in June, when a judge ruled the move illegal.
In May, FBI Director Kash Patel labeled Memphis the “homicide capital of America,” and vowed to deploy a federal task force to fight Memphis’s high murder rate. Two months earlier, Republican Representative Mark White in the Tennessee House had introduced a measure to take control of Memphis–Shelby County Schools from local school boards and administrators, pointing to consistently poor student math and literacy rates. On September 15, President Trump signed an order deploying the National Guard to “make Memphis safe and restore public order” as crime rates “overwhelmed” local authorities. The order created a task force “to end street and violent crime in Memphis to the greatest possible extent through the promotion and facilitation of hypervigilant policing.”
State Representative Justin Pearson released a statement denouncing that decision. “Our residents deserve federal investment in community-based safety measures, dialogue, and resources that address the root causes of crime,” Pearson wrote.
The office of Mayor Paul Young and Memphis City Council members Pearl Eva Walker and Rhonda Logan did not respond to requests for comment.
In 2022, Anita Tate with the Shelby County Lead Hazard Control Program requested a meeting with the Memphis Shelby County Crime Commission and mailed them a bundle of research on lead poisoning, according to reporting from MLK50. The commission never followed up, and Crime Commission president Bill Gibbons later said he didn’t remember getting the research.
Anita Tate runs lead inspection and mitigation on qualifying residential properties for the Shelby County Lead Hazard Control Program. A majority of her cases are in the zip codes stretching between the Mississippi River and Orange Mound, in a tract of South Memphis where 80 to 90 percent of the homes were built before 1978, according to 2022 US Census data. If these older homes contain lead contamination that goes untreated, entire families can experience elevated blood lead levels that may have critical, and permanent, consequences for health.
“We have multigenerational homes where you have a parent that was elevated, you have grandchildren that are elevated, and now you have great grandchildren that are elevated,” said Hyde.
Chronic exposure to lead causes an irreversible “body burden,” or an accumulation of lead in the internal organs and bones that can damage a range of internal systems. In the 1990s, lead inspector and activist Chet Kibble worked as an environmental supervisor at Memphis Light Gas and Water, where he said he watched the company engage in cost-saving practices that exposed workers and communities to lead and other toxins. He quit that job in 1999 over safety concerns. Nearly 20 years later, he says he ran into an old coworker sitting on the floor of a grocery store with bad knees, a bad back, and a buildup of lead in his body that tested at levels approximately 70 percent higher than normal.
But the consequences of lead exposure are especially critical for children. Lead not only reduces children’s IQ and academic performance but leeches into the blood-brain barrier, permanently stifling soft skills like empathy and impulse control. Researchers find that communities exposed to lead see significant increases in violent crime. For Kibble, the “proof is in the pudding” on the impacts of lead exposure in Memphis, where fewer than 30 percent of students across grades three through 12 met grade expectations for English language arts this year and the violent crime rates rank among the highest in the nation.
Twenty years ago, shortly after Kibble won a federal grant to buy his first XRF machine to detect lead, children started turning up with lead poisoning in Cooper Young, an artsy historic neighborhood in midtown Memphis. Kibble traced the exposure back to Central Avenue, where a steel overpass was shedding lead paint.
This was in 2000, barely a year after Kibble began working as a lead inspector. Around that time nearly 10 percent of children in certain North and South Memphis zip codes had elevated blood lead levels, according to testing data from 2005 to 2012.
Community groups raised donation money to fix that overpass. But the surrounding bridges also had lead, and decades later, Kibble says they’re also chipping. In the decades since, Kibble says he’s also found lead in playgrounds, fire hydrants, telephone poles, road lines, abandoned buildings, and residential properties.
Routine testing results released on August 6 by the Memphis Shelby County School System showed water sources at 24 Memphis area schools contained high levels of lead. That contamination is the result of old plumbing, which often contains lead which breaks down over time and leaches into the water.
In the aging infrastructure of Memphis’s school system, where many buildings were constructed decades before the state banned lead in water supply lines, contamination has become a recurring problem. The case is similar for Memphis’s housing supply, and for homes with lead contamination from peeling paint or corroding water pipelines, the solutions are expensive and often temporary.
When the Shelby County Lead Hazard Control Program first started out, Tate said they ran full abatements, which remove all lead from a property and can cost $30,000 to $50,000 per house. In order to reach more homes, they’ve since switched to running interim control, which Tate said averages at $7,000. Interim controls can temporarily make a house safe for residency, said Sharon Hyde, but without proper maintenance, the problem can reoccur after 15 or 20 years.
The program’s services are also out of reach for many tenants, since Tate said landlords typically refuse to participate on account of the $20,000 lien the program places on their property. Tate has run inspections on about 200 homes in the last four years, and she says about four landlords have cooperated with the program.
LaTricea Adams chairs the Shelby County Lead Prevention and Sustainability Commission, and said their first Shelby County Health department representative supplied testing data broken down by zip code and blood lead level concentration. But that representative moved out of state in 2019, and the LPC hasn’t seen that kind of data since. The LPC and other lead remediation organizations used that data to demonstrate the threat of lead poisoning to city and county government, pushing local officials to put resources towards lead mitigation. Other organizations used it to pitch for grants.
Popular“swipe left below to view more authors”Swipe →
-
Charlie Kirk’s Legacy Deserves No Mourning Charlie Kirk’s Legacy Deserves No Mourning
-
The Right Wants to Exterminate Trans People. Liberals Are Helping. The Right Wants to Exterminate Trans People. Liberals Are Helping.
-
Meet Rodney Taylor, the Double Amputee the Trump Regime Has Locked Up, Ready for Deportation Meet Rodney Taylor, the Double Amputee the Trump Regime Has Locked Up, Ready for Deportation
-
Kafka-land at UC Berkeley Kafka-land at UC Berkeley
Adams said she isn’t sure why the Health Department stopped supplying that data. The current Health Department representative to the LPC hasn’t come to a meeting since 2023, and Adams said she can’t reach the representative by e-mail. But a number of LPC seats are vacant or chronically absent, and the mayor’s office took two and a half years to appoint the commission’s latest member.
The Shelby County Health Department Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Program has given multiple presentations on their operations to organizations focused on lead poisoning, including a 2023 presentation to the LPC and an October 2024 presentation to the Lead Coalition, according to the department’s public information officer Joan Carr. The presentations, she said over email, reflect the program’s “dedication to maintaining consistent communication and information-sharing with its partners.”
Meanwhile, the aging lead plumbing in Memphis public schools is just one item on a nearly $1 billion maintenance backlog, according to officials from the Memphis-Shelby County School systems. Shelby County census data shows the housing supply is aging too, with approximately 56 percent of homes constructed before 1980, and the solutions are expensive and difficult for homeowners or renters to access.
Newborn got her home remediated through a government program, after months of searching for help. Now Logan is 6 years old and no longer suffers from chronic fatigue. He’s since been diagnosed with autism, which is common in children who have experienced lead poisoning, and has learned healthier verbal and nonverbal communication skills.
When Newborn told a neighbor about the lead in older homes, at first he didn’t believe her. “He’s like, oh, there’s no lead here. My children, my great grandchildren, all grown up here. There’s no lead.” Now that neighbor is helping Newborn spread awareness through flyers and local outreach, and two other houses on their block are waiting to be looked at for lead. She still worries about the parents stuck where she was five years ago, when Logan was suffering and she didn’t know where to turn. “My heart went out to parents in that in-between time,” Newborn said. “Not knowing what to do on a daily basis, from sunup to sundown, while they’re waiting for help.”
Don’t let JD Vance silence our independent journalism
On September 15, Vice President JD Vance attacked The Nation while hosting The Charlie Kirk Show.
In a clip seen millions of times, Vance singled out The Nation in a dog whistle to his far-right followers. Predictably, a torrent of abuse followed.
Throughout our 160 years of publishing fierce, independent journalism, we’ve operated with the belief that dissent is the highest form of patriotism. We’ve been criticized by both Democratic and Republican officeholders—and we’re pleased that the White House is reading The Nation. As long as Vance is free to criticize us and we are free to criticize him, the American experiment will continue as it should.
To correct the record on Vance’s false claims about the source of our funding: The Nation is proudly reader-supported by progressives like you who support independent journalism and won’t be intimidated by those in power.
Vance and Trump administration officials also laid out their plans for widespread repression against progressive groups. Instead of calling for national healing, the administration is using Kirk’s death as pretext for a concerted attack on Trump’s enemies on the left.
Now we know The Nation is front and center on their minds.
Your support today will make our critical work possible in the months and years ahead. If you believe in the First Amendment right to maintain a free and independent press, please donate today.
With gratitude,
Bhaskar Sunkara
President, The Nation
More from The Nation
Palestinians Don’t Need Any Lectures About Political Violence Palestinians Don’t Need Any Lectures About Political Violence
We’re being told that all political violence is unacceptable. Why doesn’t the US-backed genocide of our people count?
Robert Redford Sounded the Alarm About Our Corrupted Politics Over 50 Years Ago Robert Redford Sounded the Alarm About Our Corrupted Politics Over 50 Years Ago
The late legend's 1972 classic "The Candidate" was an urgent warning about how money-driven, TV-obsessed campaigns would devastate democracy.
The Supreme Court Has Always Been This Bad The Supreme Court Has Always Been This Bad
From allowing segregation to gutting abortion rights, the court’s reactionary streak runs deep. A new collection shows why calls for reform are as old as the court itself.
The NFL Is Trump’s America—and It’s Invading Ireland The NFL Is Trump’s America—and It’s Invading Ireland
The league is not coming to Dublin to plant a tree. It is coming to plant a flag.
“We Shouldn’t Torture People”: The Case Against Solitary Confinement “We Shouldn’t Torture People”: The Case Against Solitary Confinement
A conversation with incarcerated journalist Christopher Blackwell about his new book "Ending Isolation."
The Homelessness Crisis Under Trump Will Only Get Worse The Homelessness Crisis Under Trump Will Only Get Worse
The Trump administration is counting on us to renounce those living on the streets, while struggling with their mental health or the cost of housing (or both).