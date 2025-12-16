Feature / Breaking the LAPD’s Choke Hold How the late-20th-century battles over race and policing in Los Angeles foreshadowed the Trump era.

Worth a thousand words: A still from the video of the 1992 police beating of Rodney King. The enforcer: LAPD chief Daryl Gates defended the department’s racist police regime until he was forced out in the wake of King’s beating.

(Left: Los Angeles Herald Examiner Collection / Los Angeles Public Library)

This article appears in the January 2026 issue.

This article is part of a special Nation package devoted to LA’s bold stand against the Trump administration’s assaults on the city.

On the afternoon of March 3, 1991, Los Angeles Police Chief Daryl Gates was at the White House, where President George H.W. Bush called him an “all-American hero.” That evening, in the Lake View Terrace section of LA, a plumber named George Holliday was awakened by the sound of a police helicopter flying over his apartment building. From his window, he saw several policemen surrounding a Black man. Holliday reached for his recently acquired camcorder and videotaped four Los Angeles Police Department officers as they beat the unarmed Rodney King, hitting him 56 times with metal batons and kicking him as he writhed on the ground in pain while 23 other cops looked on.

Adapted from Liberals With Attitude: The Rodney King Beating and the Fight for the Soul of Los Angeles. Used with permission of the publisher, Akashic Books. Copyright © 2025 by Danny Goldberg.

The fillings were knocked out of King’s teeth, and he sustained a crushed right eye socket, a broken cheekbone, 11 fractured bones at the base of his skull, and a shattered ankle. He was not charged with a crime. The night after the beating, an 82-second excerpt of Holliday’s video was broadcast on KTLA, a Los Angeles TV channel. CNN aired it the following morning, and over the next 24 hours it appeared on virtually every national TV news show. In the eyes of millions of viewers, Rodney King posed no plausible threat to the officers, and the ferocious beating had no legitimate law enforcement purpose. It was sadistic street justice, and few believed that a white man arrested under similar circumstances would have been treated the same way.

Despite dramatic changes in politics and technology since the 1990s, many of the psychological and political factors connected to the King beating and its aftermath are eerily relevant in the America of the 2020s. The intersection of race, politics, and policing is still a source of painful headlines. That decade’s struggle for democracy between a multiracial majority and a powerful conservative minority foreshadowed many of the struggles of the Donald Trump era.

Inexpensive home video technology was brand-new in 1991. In 2020, after the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer was captured on a cell phone, Al Sharpton would refer to the grainy black-and-white images of the Rodney King beating as “the Jackie Robinson of police videos,” because it was the first time that a citizen’s recording of police brutality was broadcast to a national audience. The footage of King’s beating attained an iconic status almost immediately. Spike Lee’s film Malcolm X, which was released at the end of 1992, begins with a rendering of a speech Malcolm made in the 1960s over an excerpt from the King video.

That video was the culmination of a decade-ong battle between Daryl Gates and the local chapter of the ACLU and its allies, who blamed the chief for the culture and policies that led to the beating and many others like it that had not been captured on camera.

The 16-month effort to force Gates out of power was led by Los Angeles Mayor Tom Bradley, one of the first Black mayors in the country and a former LAPD officer himself. Bradley and Gates had known and detested each other for 40 years. Bradley was a risk-averse political centrist, but after the King video surfaced, the mayor knew that his legacy depended on finally confronting Gates head-on. As part of his strategy, Bradley reached out to leaders on the left like Representative Maxine Waters (D-CA) and the ACLU, while also recruiting allies from the LA business community.

At the time, I was the chair of the ACLU Foundation of Southern California­, a role that I had taken several years earlier at the suggestion of Stanley Sheinbaum. Stanley’s wife, Betty, had inherited a large part of the Warner Bros. fortune from her father, Harry Warner, and the couple deployed her inheritance on behalf of progressive causes and candidates. The Sheinbaums frequently hosted events at their home where politicians like Ted Kennedy, Jesse Jackson, and Bill Clinton mingled with journalists like I.F. Stone and Joan Didion and movie stars like Barbra Streisand, Sidney Poitier, Jane Fonda, and Warren Beatty.

I had a day job in the music business and was initially attracted to the ACLU because of its long-standing defense of free speech in the arts. Then Ramona Ripston, the legendary executive director of the ACLU of Southern California, explained to me that the group was involved with a wide array of social-justice issues and that one of its priorities was dealing with the police-brutality complaints lodged against the LAPD.

After the King video was broadcast, Gates attempted damage control by referring to the beating as an “aberration,” but the department’s detractors at the ACLU recognized that it was business as usual. The previous November, six LAPD officers had been called to arrest a 33-year-old Black man named Tracy Mayberry, who was accused of being a drug dealer. They beat him to death with the same type of batons that had been used on Rodney King, but the incident wasn’t videotaped, so there was no means to challenge the officers’ contention that they had done so in self-defense.

Neither Ripston nor I thought that most LAPD officers behaved like those that had beaten Mayberry or King. But there was a reason why none of the 23 officers who watched their colleagues pulverize a helpless Rodney King didn’t do anything to stop it. The department had a culture that strongly discouraged criticism of fellow officers, the so-called code of silence.

Justice denied: A protester outside the LAPD’s headquarters after the King verdict was announced. (Bob Riha Jr. / Getty Images)

In Walter Mosley’s novel Farewell, Amethystine, black private detective Easy Rawlins explained the syndrome: “The LAPD…was a cult…. [T]he greatest sin among them was turning a brother in blue over to the justice system.” Jesse Brewer had been the LAPD’s highest-ranking Black officer when he retired as assistant chief a few weeks before the Rodney King beating. Shortly after leaving the police force, Brewer lamented, “We know who the bad guys are in the department; we just don’t do anything about it.”