JFK Assassination: The Final Secrets The release of the John F. Kennedy papers sets a standard for transparency that must also be applied to the current administration.

President John F. Kennedy smiles at the crowds lining his motorcade route minutes before he was assassinated on November 22, 1963. (Bettmann / Getty Images)

As Donald Trump strolled through the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on March 17—marking his territory and advancing his hostile takeover of the iconic cultural monument—he casually announced that 80,000 pages of TOP SECRET documents on JFK’s assassination would finally be released—the very next day. “I don’t believe we are going to redact anything,” the president advised the press pool. “People have been waiting decades for this.”

Indeed, 27 years after a special declassification law known as the John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection Act mandated the release of millions of pages of investigative and contextual documents—and eight years after the law’s final deadline for full disclosure of the most sensitive of those records—the Kennedy papers are now finally in the public domain, uncensored. Kennedy assassination sleuths, historians, reporters, curious citizens, and, quite likely, foreign intelligence services are now sifting through the final tranches of some 63,400 pages of records that have been haphazardly posted, so far, on the website of the National Archives Records Administration (NARA). Another 17,000 pages will be added “in the coming days” as they are digitalized, NARA noted in a statement posted on X this week.

So far, none of the thousands of PDF files have yielded any information that would challenge the official historical narrative that Lee Harvey Oswald, acting on his own, shot and killed President Kennedy in Dallas on November 22, 1963. Instead, the smoking guns of history are emerging from granular details of now fully declassified CIA covert operations. The final revelations in the documents turn out to be the CIA’s most guarded of secrets: sources and methods, agent identities and global targets. The unredacted documents name names—of officials, operatives, assets, informants and collaborators. They identify places, collaborating countries, espionage techniques, expenditures, and previously unknown clandestine activities. Those operations include how the CIA manipulated elections in numerous nations, sabotaged economies, plotted to kill foreign leaders and overthrew undesirable governments abroad—while also busily conducting illegal operations at home.

Who knew, for example, that the CIA was secretly spying on Washington’s famous muckraking newsman Jack Anderson? And that in the early 1960s the CIA had almost as many agents working under diplomatic cover as the State Department had actual diplomats abroad? Or that CIA director John McCone conducted furtive “dealings” at the Vatican with Pope John XXII and Pope Paul VI which, according to one of McCone’s aides, “could and would raise eyebrows in some quarters.”

The JFK papers reveal that the Agency was running a massive telephone wiretap operation in Mexico—codenamed Project Lienvoy—out of the office of Mexican President Adolfo López Mateos—who was himself a CIA collaborator and approved the surveillance operations. They identify Mexico, along with 14 other nations whose intelligence services were “assisting us” in covert efforts against Cuba. According to one declassified memo, López Mateos told the CIA station chief that he was “delighted that a decision had now been made to get rid of Castro.” As part of Operation Mongoose, the CIA managed to contaminate an entire cargo shipment of Cuban sugar bound for the USSR “with a chemical used in the process of denaturing alcohol,” according to one Mongoose update. “When this cargo of sugar is refined in the Soviet Union the contaminated bags will completely contaminate the entire shipment,” the secret report continued, “making the sugar unfit for human or animal consumption in any form.” The documents also expose how the CIA financed and orchestrated the 1966 election of its chosen coup-plotting military man, Gen. René Barrientos in Bolivia. They record in greater detail than previously understood how agency operatives financed—at $10,000 a day—street protests in British Guiana that pushed the liberal government of Cheddi Jagan from power in late 1964.

And those are just a few of the many major revelations they contain.

For Trump, the release of the documents plays well with his conspiracy-minded base, reinforcing suspicions about the so-called “deep state.” This presumably will assist his efforts to purge the FBI and the CIA and bring them under his control, under the guise of restoring public confidence in these national security agencies. This high-profile declassification also allows Trump to claim the mantal of the Transparency President—even as his administration moves systematically and autocratically to erase government databases, gut National Archives staffing, burn and shred federal records, and, overall, reduce public access to information. Given the escalating threat to the public’s right-to-know, the standard of openness set by the release of the JFK papers, and the unique law that made it possible, is arguably more important than the historical content of the documents themselves.

Thank You, Oliver Stone!

Ironically, the declassification of the JFK records is the direct result of the mass marketing of perhaps the most discredited and disreputable of all assassination conspiracy theories—the New Orleans witch hunt conducted by district attorney Jim Garrison and immortalized in Oliver Stone’s popular 1991 movie, JFK. Played by Kevin Costner in the film, Garrison originally claimed that the assassination of the president was “a homosexual thrill-killing”—and, on trumped-up charges, unsuccessfully prosecuted a local businessman for the crime; Garrison subsequently expanded his conspiracy pool of alleged assassins to include the CIA and FBI.

Like Garrison’s malevolent and baseless investigation, Stone’s movie was complete fiction. But it generated widespread public outrage over the US government secrecy that continued to surround the Kennedy assassination. A dramatic scroll at the end of the movie noted that, almost 30 years later, millions of pages of CIA, FBI, and other government records related to the assassination remained classified. “Even the records created by the investigative commissions and committees were withheld from public view and sealed,” noted the Executive Summary of the final 1998 report from the Assassination Records Review Board (ARRB) created by Congress in the aftermath of the movie. “The suspicions created by government secrecy eroded confidence in the truthfulness of federal agencies in general and damaged their credibility.”