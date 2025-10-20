Culture / History’s Lessons for the Second Committee for the First Amendment Jane Fonda is reviving the Hollywood advocacy group to meet the high-stakes challenges to free expression in the Trump era. Edit

Earlier this month, actor and activist Jane Fonda announced the reformation of the Committee for the First Amendment (CFA), the organization her father, Henry Fonda, joined in 1947 as Hollywood’s initial answer to the House Un-American Activities Committee (HUAC). Its revival is an inspiring bid to galvanize the principled resistance to the anticommunist inquisitions of the McCarthy era in our current collapsing democracy—but the original CFA is also a cautionary tale in the long history of the entertainment industry’s tolerance for dissent.

We saw the inspiring side last February, when Fonda accepted a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Screen Actors Guild (SAG). In her acceptance speech, she threw down a challenge to her fellow actors. “Have any of you ever watched a documentary of one of the great social movements—apartheid or civil rights or Stonewall—and asked yourself, would you have been brave enough to walk the bridge? We don’t have to wonder anymore. We are in our documentary moment. This is it, and it’s not a rehearsal!”

As you might expect, Fonda did not wait around for her moment. Her revival of the CFA is her answer to it—a recognition of how the second Trump White House is dismantling the basic civil liberties of Americans. In cities and states across the country, citizens are passing their documentary-moment tests by taking to the streets to oppose ICE and the Trump administration’s federalization of law enforcement.

Unfortunately, the institutional responses to Trump’s power grab and shakedown attempts have been anemic-to-subservient compared to the actions of so many everyday Americans. When the Trump administration threatened to cut off funding to universities unless they change curriculums and silence protesters, most failed that test. Harvard fought back, but it hasn’t had much company—although some universities are finally showing some backbone in refusing the administration’s “social compact,” which secures their political fealty via threatened federal funding cuts. ABC and Viacom/CBS caved to Trump’s meritless lawsuits alleging slanderous coverage. The bosses at both networks gave in to Trump for purely financial reasons—in Viacom’s case, a pending merger with Skydance—and paid out $30 million in legal settlements. In our national documentary moment, the platforms airing documentaries have mostly failed.

One recent such failure, though, sparked a potent and promising free-speech backlash. Last month, ABC suspended Jimmy Kimmel for ridiculing Trump’s empathy-challenged attempts to look bereft the week an assassin killed Charlie Kirk. When FCC chief Brendan Carr signaled to the companies that own dozens of ABC affiliates that Jimmy Kimmel was unfit to air, they did his bidding, and preempted his show. ABC then suspended Kimmel “indefinitely.”

The national outrage over this censorship and bullying caused more than 1.7 million people to cancel their Disney+ subscriptions. Hundreds of artists in the entertainment industry signed a petition to bring Kimmel back. This was another documentary moment, and many people stepped up. Some, like showrunner Damon Lindelof, who created ABC’s Lost and HBO’s Watchmen, let it be known he would refuse to work with Disney again if ABC canceled Kimmel. The show of solidarity from viewers and industry insiders worked. With that kind of blowback, “indefinitely” lasted only six days.

The Kimmel episode harked back to the CFA’s original mission. While Fonda has yet to spell out what the new CFA will do, she gave a hint in a recent interview with Democracy Now! host Amy Goodman as they discussed the Kimmel suspension. She called such moments “CNN—creative nonviolent noncompliance,” arguing that the CFA could “model that for the rest of the country.”

Fonda has been an activist for more than half a century. That’s a good thing for the new CFA, because the original group was led by idealistic artists with little political experience. In 1947, The Hollywood Reporter began attacking writers, directors, and actors it considered communists. That tabloid offensive attracted the attention of HUAC, which subpoenaed them about alleged communist or subversive sentiments in movies like The Grapes of Wrath, Gentleman’s Agreement, and The Best Years of Our Lives. In 1947, HUAC subpoenaed dozens of entertainment industry figures to testify.

In response, directors John Huston and William Wyler, actress Myrna Loy, and writer Philip Dunne founded the Committee for the First Amendment. It quickly attracted a stellar list of cosigners from the studio era’s golden age, including Humphrey Bogart, Lauren Bacall, Judy Garland, Lucille Ball, William Holden, William Wyler, and Groucho Marx. Broadway recruits included Ira Gershwin, George S. Kaufman, and Richard Rodgers. They were not joined officially by their unions or any studio executives.

CFA leaders joined forces with the subpoenaed to oppose the committee’s threat to the First Amendment. Communists or not, they understood that to allow HUAC to go unchallenged meant that sooner or later they would be next—because HUAC wasn’t investigating “communist” films; it was investigating liberal films made by mainstream Democrats. Many in the CFA were assured that the film workers subpoenaed by HUAC had been vetted, and that none were communists. They wanted to appear as patriotic Americans supporting the rights of everyone to speak freely, and not give the committee political ammunition to call the CFA a communist front or a group of clueless liberals duped by communists.