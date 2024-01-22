Society / Jails Are Closing Across America. Why? Communities all over the country are shutting their jails. Sometimes this is because of victories like bail reform. But foes of mass incarceration don’t always benefit.

The bond office at Division 5 of the Cook County Department of Corrections is empty on September 18, 2023, in Chicago. (Eileen T. Meslar / Chicago Tribune / Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Last year, two sheriffs located in the suburban Chicago counties of Kane and Kendall got together to talk about how they wanted to respond to the financial hit their departments were set to take from forthcoming bail reform legislation being implemented by the Illinois government. One solution: shut down one of their jails and consolidate the incarcerated population in the other jail.

For Kendall County Sheriff Dwight Baird, it was simply a numbers decision. “You start looking at the numbers,” Baird told me in an interview, saying he wondered, “How can we, number one, save money and still serve the citizens of our county?”

On September 18, 2023, after a protracted battle in the courts, Illinois became the first state to adopt a cashless bail system. Bail reform has been implemented in New Jersey and New York, but now Illinois has the strongest legislation of any state in the country.

The Kendall County jail has a capacity for 200 people, but typically only holds 50–60 county residents, which Sheriff Baird expected could drop by as much as 30 percent with bail reform. He worked out an arrangement with Sheriff Ron Hain to send his shrinking jail population to Kane County, which has a larger jail and more programs. A four-year contract was approved agreeing to a $75 per diem rate for each person. Sheriff’s deputies will transport people back and forth.

The deal is expected to save Kendall County $1.5 million in the first year, plus $2 million in needed renovations. It is simply more cost-effective for the county than running its own jail.

It’s not just Illinois. Jails across the country have reached a state of “complete meltdown,” the result of a confluence of factors—aging facilities, the Covid-19 pandemic, staffing shortages, and overcrowding among them. Now, bail reform—which naturally reduces the headcount in some jails and weakens their status as a source of revenue—is having a ripple effect as well, in ways that criminal justice reform advocates can both appreciate and be worried by.

A growing number of small communities are considering closing their jails or have closed them already, whether because of bail reform or some of the other issues plaguing the system. But some counties are taking advantage of these changes, entering into contracts with smaller jails to house their incarcerated people at a per diem rate to fill empty beds.

In some places, the problem is framed as an employment issue. In Minnesota, the frequent turnover of staff has led administrators to deem small jails “not sustainable.”

Elsewhere, the language about keeping jails open amounts to thinly veiled rhetoric opposing the Black Lives Matter movement.

Sheriff Jeff Shrader, of Jefferson County, Colo., blamed the “national dialogue” that followed George Floyd’s death. After budget cuts in 2020 forced him to close a wing of his jail, Shrader made the unfounded assertion that it would put more criminals on the streets and cause a rise in crime.