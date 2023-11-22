Society / Muslim Americans Are Facing a Brutal Wave of Islamophobia Violence against Muslim and Arab Americans has exploded since October 7. Some say things are almost worse than they were after 9/11.

Muslims gather for Friday prayers in front of the Capitol in Washington, D.C., and take part in a demonstration to express their solidarity with the Palestinian people on October 20, 2023. (Ali Khaligh / Middle East Images / AFP via Getty Images))

Sara Masoud, a Palestinian-American assistant professor living in San Antonio, remembers Sunday, October 8 as a day of horror. The day prior, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to turn the Gaza Strip into a “city of ruins” in response to the brutal attacks carried out inside Israel by Hamas.

Masoud organized an emergency rally outside of the San Antonio Federal Courthouse in support of the people of Gaza. Around 100 people showed up. But while Masoud was giving a speech at the rally, she found her own life was in danger.

“As soon as I got on the megaphone and started chanting, these two large white men with Israeli flags draped around their backs, one with a baseball bat in his hand and a handgun strapped to his waist, come straight towards me and start yelling slurs and shouting at us to leave,” Masoud remembers.

“They called us terrorists, idiots, told us to leave the country and more and more. They kept getting closer and closer to me and tried to pull my face mask off and yelled, ‘Who are you trying to hide from?’ The man looked like he was about to hit me with his baseball bat. Eventually a group of guys pushed them down to the ground after they kept on trying to grab other people at the rally. The cops… watched passively from a distance and then offered support to the two men who were pushed to the ground. They didn’t do anything to protect us. They escorted the attacking men down the street.”

Masoud’s experience with violent anti-Palestinian racism and Islamophobia didn’t exist in isolation. The Federal Bureau of Investigation made a public service announcement on Wednesday, October 25, that it “has seen an increase in reports of threats against Jewish, Muslim, and Arab communities and institutions.” Corey Saylor, director of research and advocacy at the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), tells The Nation that his organization has witnessed a “massive influx” of reported anti-Arab and anti-Muslim hate attacks: over 1,200 in the first month since October 7, a 216 percent increase from the same period in 2022.

Also in San Antonio, on Wednesday, October 25, a hijabi doctor had rocks and stones pelted at her car while a white man yelled Islamophobic slurs at her. The incident occurred in a neighborhood where she and her family had lived safely for more than twenty years.

On Sunday, October 22, a 39-year-old white man fired a gun at a pro-Palestine rally in Skokie, Ill. On the same day, 33-year-old Zevulen Ebert was charged with a hate crime after he pepper-sprayed pro-Palestinian protesters and police in Skokie while shouting accusations about Palestinians killing babies. Two more Illinois incidents were reported in Bridgeview and Lombard.

And that was in just one state. The list of incidents encompasses the whole country: Cleveland, where a Palestinian-American man was walking home from lunch when he was intentionally hit by a driver who shouted “Kill all Palestinians”; Brooklyn, where a man carrying a Palestinian flag was attacked; Queens, Manhattan, and on the Brooklyn Bridge; Eugene, Ore.; Salt Lake City, Utah; Minneapolis, Minn.; Stanford University, Calif.; Toledo, Ohio; and on and on and on.

In the most horrifying incident, 6-year-old Wadea Al Fayoume was stabbed to death twenty-six times in Plainfield Township, Ill., by his family’s landlord, 71-year-old Joseph Czuba, who shouted anti-Muslim rhetoric as he murdered the child. Al Fayoume’s mother, who was also stabbed, survived.

CAIR suffered a bomb threat against a fundraising dinner originally planned for Saturday, October 22, at the Crystal Gateway Marriott in Arlington, Virginia. The hotel canceled the event, and CAIR moved the dinner to a local mosque.