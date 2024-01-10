Activism / Indiana University Caves to Political Pressure by Suspending a Tenured Professor There is a perfect storm of repression overtaking college campuses, generated by an unholy alliance of far-right Republican politicians.

A protester holds a placard reading, “Jews for a Free Palestine,” in Dunn Meadow at Indiana University to demonstrate against the Israeli ground operation into Gaza. The rally was titled, “Stand With Gaza. Rally and Mourn the Innocent Lives of Palestinians.” (Jeremy Hogan / SOPA Images / Sipa USA via AP Images)

In late November, I wrote a piece The Nation headlined, “Congressman Jim Banks’s Pressure on Indiana University to Police Antisemitism is Duplicitous and Dangerous.” Banks responded by red-baiting me on X, formerly known as Twitter. He shared a photo of an edition of The Communist Manifesto that I edited in 2012, along with these words: “Radical Marxist Professor Jeffrey C. Isaac is attacking me for standing with Jewish victims of antisemitism at IU. I’m not sorry!… if you’re also a communist buy his latest book on Amazon.”

Indiana University higher administration was unmoved by this deliberate invocation of far-right tropes about Judeo-Bolshevism to attack a faculty member.

But it did not take long for the administration to demonstrate its responsiveness to Banks’s pressure, which was supported by a petition drive organized by an obscure, Republican-leaning group called “Jewish American Affairs Committee of Indiana” and reinforced by a local op-ed by an emeritus faculty toady that urged IU administration to do what Banks asked by cracking down on organizations like the IU student group Palestine Solidarity Committee (PSC).

And so, on December 15, Indiana University did exactly that. It suspended Professor Abdulkader Sinno, a tenured faculty member who has taught at IU for almost two decades and who, until his suspension, was the faculty adviser of the PSC.

The supposed reason for the suspension: alleged mistakes in the filing of a room reservation form to support a PSC event, a scheduled public lecture by Miko Peled, an Israeli American IDF veteran and peace activist. The alleged mistakes led the administration to demand cancellation of the event two days before it was scheduled to take place. The PSC went forward with the event, which proceeded without a hitch—until the administration claimed that the “unauthorized event” constituted reckless endangerment for which Sinno, as the group’s faculty adviser, was being held responsible.

After an “investigation” that violated numerous campus procedures, Vice Provost Carrie Docherty informed Sinno on December 15 that he was suspended from all teaching and mentoring of students for the spring and summer 2024 semesters. The grounds, according to the official suspension letter: “serious concerns about the effect your behavior may have on members of the campus community. These concerns are enhanced by the potential impact that your inattention to university compliance requirements has on the students you influence in the classroom and in your role as a student organization faculty advisor.”