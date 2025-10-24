Society / StudentNation / Why Did Indiana University Axe Its Award-Winning Print Newspaper? If the administration can censor the Indiana Daily Student—one of the most acclaimed student publications in the nation—then student journalism everywhere is at risk.

Pedestrians on the campus of Indiana University–Bloomington in Bloomington, Indiana.

(Chet Strange / Getty)

On street corners across Bloomington, Indiana, newspaper boxes sit empty. Nearly two weeks ago, on October 14, Indiana University cut the award-winning print version of the Indiana Daily Student—just hours after firing the paper’s advisor—ending 158 years of print journalism two days before the next edition was set to publish.

These decisions came after weeks of discussions with IDS advisor and student media director Jim Rodenbush, during which Media School administrators told him that they expected the IDS’s printed newspapers to refrain from reporting any news.

The IDS editors-in-chief called it censorship. The Student Press Law Center and the Foundation for Institutional Rights and Expression have agreed. Mike Hiestand, senior legal counsel at the Student Press Law Center, told ABC News it was a “bizarre” decision from the university: “This is coming out of a place that absolutely should know better,” Hiestand said.

I work on the news desk at the IDS as the climate beat reporter (as a student fellow for The Nation, I’m writing this as an independent reporter and not on the IDS’s behalf). This isn’t the first time IU has cut the paper’s print edition. In 2024, the Media School put together a plan they said would solve the paper’s ongoing financial problems, which have put the paper at a deficit since 2021. The Media School’s plan, released in October 2024 without final input from journalism faculty or student editors, eliminated the weekly print edition of the IDS, replacing it with “special editions”—which are typically distributed with regular content alongside a sleeve of articles following a theme on campus life or university events, such as a campus visitor’s guide or the housing and living guide.

Students continued printing those special editions in the spring. But in the fall semester, Rodenbush said that he learned the university provost was frustrated about seeing newspapers in the stands. Those concerns accelerated after that semester’s second edition, which featured a front-page story covering local Labor Day protests against Trump and IU.

Rodenbush said administrators told him they wanted the IDS to publish special editions containing no news, only content following the special themes on university life: the upcoming homecoming guide, for example, was to contain only information about the university’s homecoming. An assistant dean at the Media School asked in a September 25 meeting: “How do we frame that, you know, in a way that’s not seen as censorship?”

In meetings spaced over several weeks, Jim Rodenbush said he repeatedly told Media School administrators that under the First Amendment and the IDS’s charter, which established editorial freedom, he couldn’t tell students what to publish in the paper. “If I had done that, I would have failed my journalism education, the mentors that I’ve had along the way, and like, at this point, the literally thousands of students that I’ve had over my years,” Rodenbush said.

On October 14, after both Rodenbush and IDS co-editors in chief Andrew Miller and Mia Hilkowitz argued that restricting the content in the print edition to a theme on campus life would amount to censorship, the Media School fired Rodenbush effective immediately. They completely eliminated the IDS’s print edition, including the special editions, a few hours later. IU did not respond to a request for comment.

Chancellor David Reingold told NBC that IU was committed to the paper’s editorial independence. He said cutting the IDS’s print edition was a business decision: The IDS has run on a financial deficit since 2021, and IU has forgiven nearly a million in debt. In 2024, the Media School planned to keep the special editions for their “high revenue.” But Reingold said that cutting print entirely would further address the paper’s financial deficit.