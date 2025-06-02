Society / The Human Rights Crisis We’re Ignoring In Our Jails Pregnant people are undergoing constant horrors at the hands of the carceral state, and the laws we’ve passed aren’t helping enough.

Pamela Winn speaks in a PBS documentary about her life. (PBS)

It was a chilly afternoon in December 2024 when I joined a Zoom call with Pamela Winn. She greeted me with a smile, her voice as gentle as the time I first watched her speak in Atlanta, advocating for pregnant people and women behind bars. It is this work that had led me to Atlanta in 2018, sitting in an audience galvanized by Winn’s words on putting an end to prison births. That December day, she recalled her time serving part of a 78-month federal sentence in a Georgia prison while pregnant.

At six weeks, she was chained around her ankles, hands, and belly, a constraint that led to an accidental fall while stepping into a van for a court date. It wasn’t until 16 weeks of numerous medical requests that prison guards allowed her pregnancy to be evaluated by a medical professional. Unsanitary conditions, lack of air ventilation, unsafe drinking water, expired food, and verbal harassment from guards were things that she and other incarcerated women had no choice but to accept as part of their “punishment.”

Shortly after her medical appointment, Winn started to experience severe cramping and began to bleed. She screamed for hours, and her cellmates banged on the cell door, only to be met with silence. It wasn’t until the early morning that the guards called 911.

At this point in our chat, Winn took a deep breath and recounted, “They shackled me when they found out I was pregnant at intake, and they shackled me again when I went to the hospital.… That’s how I went through the remainder of my miscarriage, shackled to the bed with two male officers refusing to reposition their sight. It was humiliating and dehumanizing.”

The guards reported to the nurses that they had disposed of the remains of her fetus in the trash. Upon her return to prison, Winn was placed in solitary confinement. While her story is not unique, neither is her response to the horrors she endured while incarcerated.

As a Black woman in the South, Winn was determined to bring the stories of incarcerated women to the center, reflecting the legacy and the labor of love of many Black women activists who have played a significant role in bridging the gaps between reproductive justice and the carceral system. Seven years later, her advocacy has helped lead to key prison reforms, including the First Step Act, which aims to lower federal prison sentences, and the Dignity for Incarcerated Women Act, making shackling and solitary confinement for incarcerated pregnant people and postpartum individuals illegal. “It seems like we’ve made progress,” she said during our Zoom interview, “but nothing really has changed.”

In February 2023, the Senate Subcommittee on Human Rights, led by Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff, launched an investigation into the abuse of pregnant people and women in prisons. The report revealed 200 human rights violations in state prisons and jails. Women who testified to the committee spoke about undergoing obstetrics procedures they did not consent to; spending hours wailing from contractions only to be met with silence; being forced to give birth on cell toilets while male guards watched; being shackled during labor and delivery; being sent straight to solitary confinement just hours after giving birth; and even having had to hear about the death of their babies through a phone. Despite the documented horrors, the hearings were barely covered on national news outlets.

One reason for that could be that mass incarceration discourse is heavily male-centered, which often serves to dissipate the existing realities of women and girls behind bars. It not only restricts our collective understanding of how the carceral system serves as a space of re-traumatization, particularly for those who have been subjected to gender-based violence, but also our ability to question the implication of the policies, research, and interventions that have been implemented over the course of five decades. For example, were the constitutional rights protected under Roe ever extended in practice to incarcerated women and pregnant people? Does the Estelle v. Gamble case, which guarantees medical care to all incarcerated people, provide quality medical care? Are there any written policies or guidelines specific to women’s health services like routine STI screenings, gynecological cancer screenings, prenatal care, or abortion care?

Although women represent just under 10 percent of the 2 million people behind bars, their incarceration rate surpasses that of men. Between 1980 and 2022, the incarceration rate among women and girls increased by 585 percent. Nearly half of these women—44 percent—are in jails. Unlike state- or federally run prisons that hold convicted offenders for one year or longer, jails are county or municipality-run criminal punishment centers where the majority (60 percent) of people are either not convicted of any crime or are awaiting trial.

Over 50 percent of incarcerated women are parents to minor children, and 4 percent are pregnant at the time of incarceration.

In 1994, a group of Black women scholars and activists coined the term “reproductive justice,” which entails (1) the right to have children; (2) the right to not have children; and (3) the right to raise a child in a sustainable and nurturing environment. Mass incarceration violates every pillar of reproductive justice.