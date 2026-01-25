Activism / Minneapolis Is an “Insurrection” of Trump’s Own Making The city has become ground zero for the Trump administration’s war on immigrants and the growing resistance to it.

Protesters clash with law enforcement in Minneapolis on January 24, 2026, after federal agents shot and killed a man—the second time one has shot dead Minnesotan this month.

(Arthur Maiorella / Anadolu via Getty Images)

Minneapolis—On Saturday morning, I followed the sound of whistles to the sound of flash-bangs. A man on the corner wiped his eyes while holding a gas mask. “You OK?” I asked. He shook his head. “I should have put my mask on sooner,” he told me. I pulled on my own as I approached the mass of protesters just beginning to gather. The eye shield crystallized like a windshield in the cold. When the sun hit, I could see nothing. I pulled the mask back off. Riot cops were moving in alongside the federal agents already in formation behind yellow crime-scene tape. Metal scraped on cement as protesters began to form a barricade from dumpsters, a mattress, a car. The makeshift fortress was meant to shield the swelling crowd from less-than-lethal weapons. But it also exemplified the persistence of community members in the face of escalating state violence.

On Saturday, three months to the day after Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem’s opening salvo in Minneapolis, federal agents were filmed shooting a legal observer multiple times at point blank range, including after his body went limp. Alex Pretti—a 37-year-old lawful gun owner, per police chief Brian O’Hara—was declared dead at the scene. The assembly of protesters was declared unlawful shortly after.

The shooting, which took place on the immediate heels of a citywide strike, has further solidified Minneapolis as ground zero for the Trump administration’s war on immigrants and the growing resistance to it. The afternoon prior, tens of thousands descended upon downtown Minneapolis, armed with cardboard signs and snow goggles, as part of the nation’s first general strike in eight decades. Since January 7, when ICE officer Jonathan Ross was filmed shooting 37-year-old Renee Good in the face, residents have called for ICE to leave the city. Ross has not been arrested or charged.

On the light rail to US Bank Stadium, where an afternoon march celebrating the strike began, a woman with a yellow stole around her neck told me she was part of a clergy delegation, the largest since Standing Rock, 100 of whom were arrested at the airport earlier that morning. As we funneled into the streets, chants of “ICE out, fuck ICE!” filled the air. On sidewalks, people pulled off their boots to shove handwarmers inside. Somewhere along the way, I was handed a newspaper. Its front-page demand was simple: general strike, nationwide.

“This is crazy,” a nearby man said to his companion. “Never seen anything like this.” Then, he added: “I hope people don’t get hurt.”

In 1934, during the city’s last general strike, police in Minneapolis killed two unarmed picketers in an event that came to be known as Bloody Friday. It led the governor to declare martial law and deploy the National Guard, not to break the strike, but to rein in police. The question now, as it was then, is not whether order will be restored, but whose order, and at what cost.

In a video of Pretti’s death, whistles can be heard, along with a bystander yelling, “What the fuck is wrong with you?” as agents wrestle the ICU nurse to the ground. Then the gunshots begin. It didn’t take long for multiple videos of Pretti’s death to begin circulating. “Definitive angle,” a friend texts after sending me one. “Execution.” Shortly after Pretti was pronounced dead on Saturday, the Department of Homeland Security shared a photo of his gun, which he was seemingly disarmed of before being shot.