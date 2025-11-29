The Weekend Read / Can We Opt Out of Facial Recognition Technology? I traveled through airports and reported in sports stadiums this year. At each, I was asked to scan my face for security.

An AI security camera demo at an event in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Bridget Bennett / Getty Images)

In the fall, my partner and I took two cross-country flights in quick succession. The potential dangers of flying, exacerbated by a few high-profile plane crashes earlier in the year, seemed to subside in the national consciousness. There were other tragedies and failures to worry about. Still, the ordeal of flying necessitates the ordeal of passing through airport security, one of the United States’s most glaring, and frustrating, post-9/11 bureaucratic slogs.

By the time I was old enough to fly as an unaccompanied minor in 2003, the irrevocability of the TSA, much like other government acronyms (FBI, CIA, DHS), had become so firmly established as to seem eternal. I remember, in 2006, when it was announced, after a liquid bomb threat in London, that liquids in bags would be restricted to the size of a 3.4 ounce container and shoe removal would become mandatory. I remember the beginning of TSA PreCheck, and the implementation of full body scanners. What I don’t remember is when exactly we started to be asked to scan our faces in order to get past the security line.

On our first fall trip, my partner and I just happened to be flying on 9/11. “Happened to” is inaccurate; we chose to fly on that date given how, according to our logic, the lingering superstition of plane hijackings would result in fewer people buying plane tickets, and thus presumably shorter security lines and less crowded flights. Maybe in previous years this would have been the case. On this year’s 9/11, there were as many travelers as there had ever seemed to be.

In front of us, a man made his way to the TSA agent at the security checkpoint. The agent asked for the man’s ID then motioned for him to stand in front of a camera, which was embedded in a small screen that displayed a cutout where his face would be captured. Instead, the man requested that his photograph not be taken, an option I knew to be technically available but one I had never seen a traveler actually make use of. Most people, including myself, have simply acquiesced to the new format: The screen stresses that a passenger may opt out by advising “the officer if you do not want your photo taken,” but also emphasizes that the picture, once shot, is immediately deleted. Little reporting has been done about whether this is true—if the photo is truly deleted and in what circumstances it would be stored. All official info comes from the TSA, which has said it keeps photos “in rare instances.” As with so many technologies that are used for surveillance but are currently optional, there’s a pressure to simply give in. It takes a few seconds. Why not?

This logic has always troubled me and, until this stranger modeled how simple it was to say no, I had assumed that given the way airport security typically functions, especially given the Trump administration’s blackbagging of suspected criminals and migrants off city streets in broad daylight, and the invasion of privacy by police and other law enforcement agencies, that opting out would only make the process slower and more bureaucratic than it already is. But after the man in front of me opted out, the TSA agent just asked for his boarding pass, scanned it, and moved on. My partner and I followed suit. Until the rules inevitably change, we may never opt in again.

Security checkpoints have always been fraught for me. I had never thought to worry about increased scrutiny based on my ethnicity until I was in my teens, when it became impossible to ignore how often I’d be pulled aside for additional screening at sporting events, in subways, and, most often, in airports.It wasn’t a technology enforcing that bias—it was other people. Traveling in public feels more tenuous now, adding technology onto already existing human error.

Facial recognition, by no means a new concept, still has the valence of a far-off technology, one whose use is better in theory than in practice. In 2017, certain airlines like JetBlue, in collaboration with Customs and Border Protection, began trial runs of a new system that allowed passengers to choose to scan their face instead of their boarding passes. Immediately, concerns over privacy were raised, but the upside, according to airline executives, was efficiency and enhanced security. A quote by Benjamin Franklin comes to mind, often used when discussing privacy concerns, though its original context is more prosaic: “Those who would give up essential liberty to purchase a little temporary safety deserve neither liberty nor safety.” Franklin was referring to a taxation dispute involving the Pennsylvania General Assembly, not invasive technology. Nonetheless, the sentiment in this context offers a productive perspective to engage with, the urgent awareness of encroaching potential civil rights infringements and voluntary abdications of privacy.

It turns out there’s a term for this, “mission creep,” or, per Merriam-Webster, “the gradual broadening of the original objectives of a mission or organization.” I’m compelled by the Cambridge Dictionary’s addition to the definition, “so that the original purpose or idea begins to be lost.”

Dreams of technological advancement are really fantasies of convenience. Tech entrepreneurs whose delusions the general public are forced to witness come to fruition, frame the future in negative and/or substitutional terms, swapping out the supposedly cumbersome and analog in favor of the stripped down, digital, and efficient. Take Elon Musk and DOGE, or Meta and its heavy investment in wearable augmented-reality technology. Soon, we’ll no longer have to X, the tech capitalist mindset goes. Wouldn’t it be amazing if you could just Y?