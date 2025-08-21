Activism / StudentNation / Trump’s War on Higher Ed Comes to the Bargaining Table As two of the nation’s largest private graduate student unions fight for new contracts, their members have been among the most vulnerable to the president’s attacks on universities.

Workers in Columbia and Harvard graduate student unions were on tenterhooks. After a month of student detainments and discipline—including the expulsion of Columbia’s graduate union president, Grant Miner, the day before contract negotiations were set to begin—representatives headed to the bargaining table on March 28 hoping to forge ahead in negotiations. But they emerged from heated sessions without having discussed a single contract article or finalized ground rules. Since then, both unions’ contracts have expired, with no resolution in sight.

The March session set the tone for what has become an increasingly fraught round of contract negotiations for two of the nation’s largest private graduate student unions—uniquely impacted by Columbia’s and Harvard’s touch-and-go tangos with President Donald Trump’s administration. Harvard’s graduate students may continue bargaining into 2026, and Columbia and its graduate student union—faced with a stall in negotiations—have been sparring over a potential contract extension but have yet to reach an agreement.

Since 2012, the number of graduate students represented by a union has more than doubled, ballooning from 64,000 to 150,000 by the beginning of 2024. These workers are often international scholars, and researchers buoyed by federal dollars—precisely the demographic most vulnerable to the Trump administration’s high-profile attacks on universities.

But even as the public lauded Harvard for delivering a resounding legal rejoinder to the Trump administration’s demands, union members at both Harvard and Columbia say administrators are mounting bargaining-table battles against their own workers, harnessing changes in the National Labor Relations Board to gain an upper hand. Under a Republican NLRB, it’s possible private-sector student workers will lose their right to unionize altogether.

Faced with limited legal recourse and growing precarity from federal crackdowns, these two unions—and their compatriots across the nation—are adapting: bolstering contract language, tapping into larger networks of academic organizers, and doubling down on politics as a galvanizing force. “A general unionism and the push to have more workers involved in the decisions of how the university spends its money, how the university structures itself, is vital,” said Sara Speller, president of Harvard Graduate Student Union–United Automobile Workers.

Neither Student Workers of Columbia–UAW nor HGSU-UAW is new to organizing. The two groups unionized soon after graduate students in the private sector were declared employees in a 2016 NLRB decision concerning Columbia students, and both have gone on strike multiple times in the process of bargaining contracts.

The intensity of the attacks from the federal government, however, is a first—and has heightened tensions at both universities in a tumultuous year for higher education. HGSU-UAW and SWC-UAW have already clashed with administrators over international worker protections amid arrests and deportations.

In other circumstances, these unions could have taken some of the ongoing issues—including Miner’s initial exclusion from the bargaining table, a replacement of graduate jobs in Columbia’s core curriculum, and the removal of more than 900 students from HGSU-UAW’s bargaining unit—to the NLRB.

But in January, Trump dismissed NLRB member Gwynne Wilcox, leaving the board in limbo as her case climbs through the courts. Neither union is likely to bring unfair-labor-practice charges against their university under the circumstances, fearing that the case could be used to roll back student protections: Once a quorum is reinstated, the board will skew Republican and could topple the 2016 Columbia decision entirely. Columbia already has two pending Unfair Labor Practice charges against SWC-UAW.

These challenges aren’t new for workers at either university, who unionized after Trump was first elected president in 2016 and ran contract campaigns under a Republican NLRB. This time, however, the NLRB’s very existence is under threat. In recent cases, Amazon, SpaceX, and Trader Joe’s have all questioned the board’s constitutionality. In May, a Supreme Court ruling denying a stay on Wilcox’s reinstatement indicated that the judges may end the NLRB’s independent functioning altogether.