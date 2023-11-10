Society / This War Is Causing Mass Trauma. How We Respond Matters. Too often, trauma has been used to justify more trauma. It is time to break that cycle.

A boy is seen as the psychological support team of the Palestinian Ministry of Health provides psychological and recreational support to the children at the Nassr hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza, on November 9, 2023. (Abed Zagout / Anadolu via Getty Images)

In September 1918, Sigmund Freud and his colleagues Sándor Ferenczi, Karl Abraham, and Ernst Simmel met in Budapest with delegations from the military commands in Germany, Austria, and Hungary. The psychoanalysts were there because they had each come to the same conclusion in their clinical work: that World War I, then in its final months, had taken a devastating toll on the intimate lives of soldiers and civilians alike. The symptoms the men had seen included tremors, hypervigilance, paralysis, recurrent nightmares, hallucinatory repetitions, flashbacks of particularly terrifying events, and embodied acting out of self- and other-destruction—in sessions and in life. Ostensibly caused by external events, these “war neuroses” subsequently became known by more familiar names like “post-traumatic stress disorder“ (PTSD), “shell shock,” and “soldier’s heart.” Freud’s delegation got its point across, and, for a brief moment, psychoanalytic treatments for these symptoms became legitimated by Central European governments in peacetime as a way to repair the ravages of war.

It is rather commonplace to believe that traumas are caused by a singular, objectively traumatizing event, and we owe this conception less to psychoanalysis and Freud—who believed flights into traumatic neurosis had multiple causes, including infantile complexes—than to the the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM) and the diagnostic premium placed on PTSD. This special subset of traumatic neuroses would come to shape Europeans’ and Americans’ conceptions of what trauma is and what it does.

Thus, somewhat paradoxically, whereas the DSM was originally conceived as a way to avoid the causal language of psychoanalysis, PTSD and traumatic stressors are the only “disorders” that retain an external, causal factor for the diagnosis. When we speak of traumas, we are inevitably enveloped in that hegemonic diagnostic determination, and these historical, objective traumas have been codified in clinical literature: war, torture, rape, the Nazi Holocaust, the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, natural disasters, and human-made disasters. As any history of trauma or PTSD will tell you, this was due to the concerted political-ideological efforts of US liberal activists after the Vietnam War to enshrine certain historical and life events as inarguably traumatic, and for good reason: It meant people got the attention and care they were owed.

In our time, when our eyes and ears are fixed on the cumulatively traumatizing events in Palestine-Israel and especially in Gaza, we are rightfully quick to acknowledge their suffering as traumas. We want for the right language otherwise: As novelist Elias Khoury wrote about Palestinians, well before the recent escalation: “Words lose all meaning because the silence of the victim becomes the only language befitting the horror of genocide.”

It is absolutely not in doubt that Palestinians have experienced unbearable, unimaginable traumas during what scholars have called a “slow-motion genocide” of settler-colonial onslaught and occupation. After recent events, writers and even more scholars have joined together, including Israeli historian of the Holocaust Omer Bartov, to assert that more immediately: “‘The possibility of genocide is staring us in the face.” These traumatic experiences have and will reverberate throughout generations of people, all marked by grief and neurosis. Little would improve upon silent vigils over those lost to the unjustifiable, escalating collective punishment of the Palestinian people for the October 7th attacks, which generated their own unbearable suffering, even as the Israeli government would likely prohibit, police, and limit the full political weight of collective grieving in any case.

I was asked to write this essay in response to the plea for grief and recognition of Palestinian traumas in the pages of this magazine, beautifully written by the Palestinian journalist Mohammed R. Mhawish, who is now being personally targeted by the Israeli government, along with his family. I admittedly tremble at the responsibility involved in that request. This is not because my response is necessarily belated—all responses to felt traumas require reconstruction, mediation, and mourning—but because I fear that any response is irreparably too little, too late.

The choking nightmare of extermination in the past few weeks has already shattered the lives of thousands of Palestinians, and even so, to treat the recent past as a singular event unto itself is to suppress the already ongoing and cumulative effect of 75 years of occupation. There is no single traumatic event here but an abominable accumulation of suffering that defies conception. Mhawish’s description of 24 years and five wars as a “living a continuation of the same tragic history” says more about that experience than I ever could from the safety and comfort of clinical reason.

If that suffering could be spoken and heard, one wonders if the word “trauma”—however contextualized or personally felt—would even be enough to convey the situation. Part of the tragedy is that this word and its conceptual, political, and diagnostic ambit are inadequate to colonial violence—consolidating and reducing our thinking more than enabling us to say something different. Thus, we should take care in how we collectively struggle to name this suffering—and identify its multiple causes—with a full understanding of the political-historical weight of these determinations.

This is acutely the case, because the conception of trauma is mutable, and the political and psychosocial uses and abuses of this diagnosis are fraught. To this end, I was struck by how pertinent it was that Mhawish insisted on naming the traumatizing situation in Gaza but refused to label himself and others as “survivors,” apart from scare quotes. This rhetorical move distills the whole political and historical contest about trauma. Perhaps, if we traverse this complex history, it will be clearer what we owe Palestinians who are right now struggling to survive, whose resistance is inscribed by their will to live. Or rather, if it’s true that in their resistance “Palestinians are freeing us,” not the other way around, this bears upon how we think of, and treat, traumatic suffering too.

As Dagmar Herzog recounted in her monumental Cold War Freud, West German survivors of the Holocaust who wanted some form of reparations from their government were subject to endless litmus tests for how legitimate, how traumatic, their suffering in the Nazi death camps had been. Inevitably, clinical and scientific communities were drawn into this struggle; government-backed psychiatrists routinely rejected survivors’ compensation claims on the grounds that their trauma stemmed from something other than the Nazi genocide. In this way, the theory of psychical overdetermination was abused toward damaging political ends.

The clinical assumption of multiple causes is a dignifying hypothesis that any psychical suffering is shaped by complex, contradictory, overlapping, and sometimes incommensurate associations. But, for traumatized patients, this very ability to free-associate fantastically across the variegated landscape of life and multiple events is corrupted by a repetitive and compulsive fixation on a singular, external cause.

Thus, listening to survivors’ accounts for clinical reasons would require patiently working and associating through the psychical life of events—something reparations would conceivably have helped. Instead, they were simply dismissed. The perceived political legitimacy or illegitimacy of reparation turned on flat reductions of the event. Accordingly, the governmental arguments against reparations only helped to fix the significance of the event in place for survivors, reinscribing the very symptomatic effect of the trauma.