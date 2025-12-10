“This Is Historic”: FIFA and UEFA Presidents Are Accused of Aiding Israel’s War Crimes
A coming filing with the ICC accuses FIFA’s Gianni Infantino and UEFA’s Aleksander Čeferin of crimes against humanity for their financial support of settlement clubs.
It’s likely you heard the surreal news that FIFA President Gianni Infantino awarded Donald Trump a “Peace Prize” amid the backdrop of protest outside the Kennedy Center.
It’s less likely that you heard about a far more serious announcement the previous week: that Infantino will be formally accused of aiding and abetting Israeli war crimes against Palestinians.
The ICC filing parties will include a group of Palestinian footballers, Palestinian clubs, land owners, and advocacy groups Irish Sport for Palestine, Scottish Sport for Palestine, and Just Peace Advocates, with support from an expert legal team.
According to a public statement from the filing parties, Infantino, as well as Union of European Football Association President Aleksander Čeferin, are facing accusations that FIFA and UEFA funded settlement clubs—that is, football clubs that operate on land illegally seized from Palestinians in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. “FIFA and UEFA permit these clubs to play in leagues organised by the Israel Football Association and host matches on the seized land,” the coalition contends. “They also provide financial and structural support to settlement clubs, some of which have played in the UEFA-organised competitions.”
The filing parties write that FIFA and UEFA’s financial support of these clubs legitimizes Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestine, which contributes to “the transfer of civilian population into occupied territories contrary to the Rome Statute art 8(2)(b)(viii)” and “aids and abets apartheid (a crime against humanity pursuant to Rome Statute art 7(1)(j)).”
“Not only is this establishing clubs on land stolen from Palestinians,” Rebecca O’Keeffe, with Irish Sport for Palestine, told The Nation, “but it also means that Palestinians cannot access these clubs, cannot access playing, supporting, watching anything in these areas. And that is apartheid. UEFA and FIFA are breaching their own statutes against territorial integrity and jurisdiction.”
Current Issue
“This is historic,” continued O’Keeffe. “This is the first time in history that leaders of the sports associations are being accused of aiding and abetting war crimes and crimes against humanity. It shows these leaders of sports institutions that their decisions in relation to illegal settlement clubs may carry severe legal consequences. Hopefully it sets a much-needed precedent and also a first step towards imposing sanctions on the Israeli Football Association.”
The filing is historic, but it shouldn’t be necessary.
From 1961 to 1992, FIFA banned apartheid South Africa from competing. More recently, after the invasion of Ukraine, FIFA and UEFA banned Russia from competing, prompting a chorus of critics—considering efforts to ban apartheid Israel dating back as far as 1958—to say: “Now do Israel.”
Then, one week after being accused of crimes against humanity, Infantino awarded Trump the bogus “Peace Prize.” These kinds of sycophantic displays—including when Trump bent over backward to flatter Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed bin Salman—will only spur more people to oppose him and his twisted ethics. Many of them are turning out to champion the formal ICC filing. “We have huge support for this initiative from the international sporting community,” said O’Keefe. “We have had new filing parties join every day, and we just made the initiative public.”
O’Keeffe added that this support came despite widespread corporate media censorship of the ICC announcement, and that she remained hopeful that the international sporting community can play a key role as it once did to help end South African apartheid. “FIFA is a cultural dominant force,” said O’Keeffe. “It has commercial domination. FIFA earns more revenue than some countries earn GDP. We have to understand that.”
One can argue Trump understands this as much as anyone—which is why he always makes sure that Infantino has a place at his feet. And yet, their open embrace of each other makes the case against Infantino that much easier. He shamelessly genuflects before the man who armed the last year of the Gaza genocide and is currently complicit in its ethnic cleansing.
In other words, don’t expect Infantino to call character witnesses.
More from The Nation
RFK Jr. Is a Public Health Disaster RFK Jr. Is a Public Health Disaster
But local MAHA laws may be an even bigger threat.
Public Health Needs a New Motto: No Apologies, No Surrender Public Health Needs a New Motto: No Apologies, No Surrender
It's time we stopped flinching at the assaults of the far right—and started fighting back.
What Do Elite Universities Owe Their Students? What Do Elite Universities Owe Their Students?
As the Ivies push graduates into careers in consulting, finance, and tech, organizers with the Class Action movement are questioning their schools’ corporate partnerships.
My Search for Barbie’s Aryan Predecessor My Search for Barbie’s Aryan Predecessor
The original doll was not made by Mattel but by a business that perfected its practice making plaster casts of Hitler.
FIFA Kisses Up to Trump With a “Peace Prize” FIFA Kisses Up to Trump With a “Peace Prize”
With the world’s soccer fans watching, Gianni Infantino, the great toady to the globe’s oligarchs, handed a made-up award to the increasingly violent US president.
A New Roosevelt Institute Report Confronts the Roots of Our Media Crisis—and Calls for Breaking Up Corporate Media A New Roosevelt Institute Report Confronts the Roots of Our Media Crisis—and Calls for Breaking Up Corporate Media
Today’s journalism crisis wasn’t inevitable, but it’s time to free journalism from the straitjacket of turning a democratic obligation into a profit-maximizing business model.