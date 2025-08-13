Why We Must Release the Epstein Files
We need justice for the survivors of his predations, and we need to restore public trust in our institutions.
On his podcast, Joe Rogan recently asked Senator Bernie Sanders a question that reflects a concern many Americans have today: Why should people pay more in taxes to “an incompetent, corrupt government” that lacks accountability? The truth is, we should be investing more in government programs for education, healthcare, and the creation of well-paid jobs. But decades of corruption and the unchecked influence of money in politics have fueled a deep distrust in our institutions.
Overcoming this distrust is one of our greatest challenges as a country. If we want to enact initiatives like a 21st-century Marshall Plan for America or Medicare for All, we need people to believe that government works for them—not just for the rich and powerful.
To rebuild trust, we need transparency, accountability, and a bold anti-corruption agenda. Progressives must lead the way and show Americans that our government can be good and effective.
One place to start is calling for the release of the Epstein files. The administration’s refusal to release them is just the latest example of how a lack of transparency fuels distrust.
For at least a decade, Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell trafficked and abused young women and children. There are more than 1,000 victims, according to the Justice Department. Lawsuits allege Epstein’s criminal abuse of minors spanned over 30 years. These victims deserve justice, and the public deserves to know who was involved and who is still being shielded today.
Americans on both the left and the right are outraged by the government’s failure to fully release this information; 79 percent of the public wants the files to be released, and a majority thinks the government is covering up evidence.
Current Issue
Releasing the full Epstein files—while protecting the privacy and safety of victims—must be a top priority. It is a simple question of whether our leaders stand with America’s children and victims of abuse or with the wealthy and powerful who are being protected.
That is why I have spoken out since 2019 about this issue and supported then–House Oversight Committee chairman Elijah Cummings’s investigation into Epstein’s death. It’s also why I am leading the current effort in Congress to release the files, first with an amendment that was blocked in the House Rules Committee and now with a bipartisan bill being co-led by Representative Thomas Massie.
Our bill, the Epstein Files Transparency Act, requires the attorney general to release the files within 30 days while ensuring that the victims are protected. Releasing the files should include information about individuals connected to Epstein’s and Maxwell’s criminal activities, to hold them accountable.
Congress should seek other evidence that could help shed light on who was enabling these crimes. I recently sent a letter requesting a copy of the “birthday book” from Epstein’s estate—a collection of letters from Epstein’s and Maxwell’s friends and associates that could contain evidence about other individuals who were involved in their crimes.
Our first priority must be justice for the victims and their families. When Congress returns in September, I plan to convene survivors of Epstein’s and Maxwell’s abuse on Capitol Hill to share their stories and urge 218 members of Congress to sign the discharge petition that will force a vote on our bipartisan bill. Every American will see where their member of Congress stands.
Again, this fight is also about restoring public trust in our institutions. Today, only 22 percent of Americans have faith that our leaders will do what is right. The public is tired of leaders who put wealthy donors and special interests over ordinary people.
Releasing the Epstein files is just the start of rebuilding public trust. We need a sweeping political reform agenda to clean up Washington. That means reining in the influence of money in politics and tackling corruption head-on by passing my bill with Representative Summer Lee to abolish super PACs. That also means fighting for working-class people, including furthering Medicare for All, a free public college education, and an increase in the minimum wage.
We must also resist the Beltway voices that are trying to make this a partisan fight. This isn’t about winning elections or scoring political points. We are building a coalition of Americans from across the political spectrum who are united behind protecting America’s children, rooting out corruption, and ensuring that no one is above the law.
The survivors of Epstein’s and Maxwell’s abuse have waited too long. The first day back in session, Congress must come together to sign the discharge petition and force the vote on our bill to show the American people we stand on the side of justice and transparency.
Our party and political system as a whole needs a rebirth. Our government must put ordinary people over the donor class. We must reject a system that protects the wealthy and shields them from accountability. This is how we build a stronger democracy where everyone can live with safety and dignity.
