Society / Clavicular’s Charges Are One Thing. Rape Culture Is Another. Braden Peters consistently acts as though the autonomy of women is a maladaptive trait, and dogmatically dismisses any claim to female equality as an outlying aberration.

Clavicular and models walk the runway during the 424 Menswear Spring/Summer 2027. (Francois Durand / Getty Images)

Recent rape charges against the 20-year-old “Looksmaxxing” influencer Braden Eric Peters—better known by his online moniker Clavicular—are but the latest reminder of how the digital manosphere teems with gender double standards and a dangerous laissez-faire attitude toward predatory, assaultive behavior from its name-brand promoters. Peters, who came to prominence via a set of videos peddling a regimen of looks-improvement to heighten male success in encounters with women, is facing two felony charges, one for rape and the other for drugging a person for sexual intercourse, as well as a misdemeanor for providing alcohol to a person under the age of 21.

But to make sense of how Peters acquired the sense of entitlement behind his alleged crimes, we need to take stock of the reactionary online community that elevated him to global attention. The manosphere bills itself as a refuge from the excesses of the freedoms won by feminists—such as independent sex work, and control over sexual decision-making—even as it dogmatically rejects the agency women gained through the struggle for sexual independence. Influencers such as Peters signal to an aggrieved anti-feminist audience of men and boys that women’s freedom and choice should be tolerated only when they benefit men. Peters has claimed to boast a personal “body count” of around 150 sexual partners, while he argues that women who have any sexual history cannot form authentic emotional bonds with their partners.

For all the manosphere’s seeming devotion to traditional patriarchal gender roles, its exponents are not throwbacks to traditional ideas of unchallenged male authority. The older model of male dominance had prescribed marriage, financial dependency, and familial responsibilities, but the masculinity preached by Peters and other manosphere influencers promises sexual access without commitment, dominance without responsibility, and the freedoms of sexual liberation without any corresponding gains in gender equality.

Peters, from his perch as a self-help guru, has also whitewashed some of the uglier features of the manosphere gospel by swapping raw and overt misogyny for routine fitness tracking and facial symmetry charts. He’s repackaged the grossly predatory vision of total male dominance of Andrew Tate—recently arrested on sex-trafficking and rape charges after fleeing prosecution in Romania for similar crimes—for a new generation of young men and boys. He vows to outfit his followers with the same suite of hypermasculine advantages in establishing their dominance that elevated Tate and his brother Tristan to online renown—wealth, status, and sexual achievement—under his prime directive of or Looksmaxxing.

In the isolation of the 2020 Covid shutdowns, Peters set out to chronicle from his childhood bedroom his new campaign to optimize his appearance. His toolkit included a needle, a hammer, and various powders. Drawing in misguided fashion on a two-century-old study by German surgeon Julius Wolff that professed to find that microfractures in the face would force bones to heal thicker with an enhanced underlying structure, Peters popularized the practice of “bone smashing.”

On livestreams and social media, he took hammer after hammer to his cheekbones and jaw. To stay lean and suppress his appetite, Peters began ingesting methamphetamine and adderall. On an April 2026 livestream, he unintentionally overdosed. He also mentions using steroids, drugs to combat hair loss, and illegal peptides meant to alter body composition and appearance.

Peters preaches these methods of alleged self-improvement as part of a broader goal: to maximize his male audience’s “sexual market value” (SMV). This measure of masculine attractiveness, needless to say, isn’t a prescription for men and boys to practice kindness, empathy, or intelligence in the romantic and sexual pursuit of women and girls. It serves, rather, as a strict, gamified equation that renders the sexual conquest of women as an all but inevitable consequence of dominating the sexual marketplace.

In his livestreams, published guides, and paid online coaching courses, Peters models for young men and boys how they should relate to women. He designates women and girls as “targets” and “slayables,” and encourages his audience to refer to women as “foids” (female humanoids). He also urges followers to identify as members of his “clan.”

On a 2026 summer trip to Paris, Peters reported to his followers that the women he encountered there failed to respond to this formula and make themselves sexually available to him. He claimed that they were “probably lesbians” or part of a flawed gene pool. This was par for the course in his daily messages to the manosphere; he consistently acts as though the autonomy of women is a maladaptive trait, and dogmatically dismisses any claim to female equality as an outlying aberration.

Peters’s ideological blindspots are also a defining feature of the manosphere, and betray an unacknowledged but devastating flourish of bad at the core of its bleak vision of gender relations. He and his fellow influencers deny the basic humanity of women while they rely on the very women they scorn to affirm their own sexual dominance.