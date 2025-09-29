Society / StudentNation / Cornell Cut Classes by a Pro-Palestinian Professor After an Israeli Student’s Discrimination Complaint Dr. Eric Cheyfitz, who has taught at Cornell for more than two decades, claims the university is attempting to silence him as part of a broader crackdown on pro-Palestinian activism.

People walk through the Cornell University campus. (Matt Burkhartt / Getty)

Dr. Eric Cheyfitz, a professor of American studies at Cornell, said the university has canceled the two classes he was set to teach this semester. It comes as the provost is recommending that he be suspended for two semesters without pay on the grounds that he violated federal antidiscrimination laws, The Nation has learned.

Cheyfitz’s lawyer, Luna Droubi, said it’s the latest turn in months of investigations—carried out by different university bodies—into whether Cheyfitz, 84, told a graduate student last semester to drop a class he was teaching about Gaza because the student is Israeli. Cheyfitz, who is Jewish and whose daughter and grandchildren live in Israel, denies the allegation.

The class, titled “Gaza, Indigeneity, Resistance,” had come under fire from politicians, activists, alumni, and even Cornell’s president, who criticized the course description as “radical” and “biased” in a leaked e-mail last year.

Cheyfitz—who is tenured and holds an endowed chair as the Ernest I. White Professor of American Studies and Humane Letters—is an outspoken advocate for Palestinians and has taught at Cornell for more than two decades. Cheyfitz claimed that the university is attempting to silence him as part of a broader crackdown on pro-Palestinian activism. “It’s pretty clear at this point that this is an attempt to get rid of me and the kind of material I teach, particularly material I taught on Gaza,” Cheyfitz said.

“The seriousness of this faculty member’s admitted actions while performing his teaching responsibilities warranted reassignment until Cornell can complete the disciplinary process,” wrote university spokesperson Rebecca Valli in a statement.

Early last semester, Droubi said, students began approaching Cheyfitz with complaints that a graduate student in the “Gaza, Indigeneity, Resistance” class appeared to be recording them, possibly to “gather their names and comments” and intimidate them. “We believe that a student came to the course for the sole reason of surveilling and potentially harming students in the class,” Droubi said. “That ended up proving itself to be true because multiple students came forward and shared their concerns with Professor Cheyfitz.” Cheyfitz said one Palestinian student quit the class after telling him she felt upset and frightened.

According to Cheyfitz, the graduate student often steered conversations away from the assigned readings—which at that point mostly focused on definitions of genocide and international law on Indigenous rights—to defend Israel’s conduct in the war in Gaza and argue with others in the class. “He clearly had not done the readings,” Cheyfitz said. “It was disruptive.”

Cheyfitz said he met with the graduate student in late January and spoke to him about concerns from his classmates. During the conversation, he asked the graduate student to drop the course, and by the next class, he did, Cheyfitz said. The graduate student, Oren Renard, a PhD candidate in computer science whose identity was confirmed by other students in the class, previously served in Israel’s elite military surveillance agency, Unit 8200, according to his LinkedIn profile.

The student recorded the conversation the two had and later used the audio as evidence in a discrimination complaint against Cheyfitz. Cheyfitz said he hadn’t been told he was being recorded.

“For personal safety reasons, I would really appreciate that nothing about the incident be published,” Renard replied to an e-mail requesting an interview. “Beyond the incident itself, I am very concerned about the risks of having my identity disclosed online.” Renard, who hasn’t been investigated or charged by the university with wrongdoing, didn’t answer a list of questions, including a request to share the recording.