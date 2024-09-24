Feature / The Black Women of Jane Sakinah Ahad Shannon discovered Chicago’s abortion underground because she wanted to help a friend. Then she became a critical part of it.

Sakinah Ahad Shannon: After discovering Jane in 1971, Shannon joined Chicago’s famous abortion underground. (Courtesy of Sakinah Ahad Shannon)

This article appears in the October 2024 issue, with the headline “The Black Women of Jane.”

When Sakinah Ahad Shannon found Jane in 1971, she was looking to help a childhood friend who needed an abortion. Sakinah, who went by Paulette Myers at that time, started asking around to find a safe abortion provider. “I put feelers out. I got a call from one of my other friends who had went to Jane, and she says, ‘Listen, I went to the women there, it’s wonderful. I only paid $50.’”

Jane, also sometimes called The Service, was the colloquial name for the underground Abortion Counseling Service of the Chicago Women’s Liberation Union. Founded in 1969, it consisted of a group of women who connected people seeking abortions to providers. Until it disbanded in 1973, Jane helped more than 11,000 women get abortions at a time when the procedure was illegal in most of the states.

Sakinah was aware of the risks. She had heard about women using coat hangers to cause abortions and then dying in Cook County Hospital’s septic ward because of an infection. So after double-checking that her friend wanted her to call Jane—her friend replied that she trusted Sakinah with her life and her babies’ lives and therefore trusted her on this—Sakinah, who is Black, had one warning to pass on: “I want you to know it’s Caucasian women.”

Sakinah remembers the day vividly. She wore a colorful top with bell-bottom pants and her hair picked out to a perfect ‘fro. The two women took the L train from the North Side to The Front, the South Side home where clients were gathering that day before their appointments. Diane, a Jane member, was doing counseling, and she sat with Sakinah and her friend to explain the entire process—the medicines they would use, the tools, who else would be there—and then prepped her friend to travel to The Place, the house or apartment where she and other women would have their abortions that day.

Sakinah waited at The Front with the other women, biding her time. A young woman of color, about 16 or 17 years old, approached her, asking, “What do I do next?” Sakinah was confused. She wasn’t a Jane, but because she was a Black woman, the young girl assumed she could help her. Sakinah explained that she was there with a friend, not as a counselor, and then directed her to check in with the Janes. This moment was an epiphany for Sakinah: “My mind is racing, still thinking about my girlfriend, praying that she’s safe, but also thinking, ‘Really? Are we [Black women] at this point in our life that we’re not involved?’”

A bit later, Sakinah’s friend returned from her appointment, unpregnant, sharing how wonderful and nice the experience was. Sakinah was moved. The memory of the young woman who needed help navigating the experience stuck with her. “I had it set in my mind and said, ‘OK, I know this is illegal,’ but it’s something that I needed. I felt a responsibility to my sisters. I felt this deep debt and responsibility.” So she went up to Diane and asked what she could do to help. Diane promised to call her soon.

“Repeal Abortion Laws!” A participant in the Women’s March for Equality in Chicago, 1971. (Robert Natkin / Getty Images)

Jane was not Sakinah’s first encounter with community organizing. She had organized in the late 1960s for Black liberation and idolized the teachings of Malcolm X. While her older sister Lois was involved with the Congress of Racial Equality (CORE) and attended the 1963 March on Washington, and her cousin organized with the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC), Sakinah was less interested in nonviolent protest.

“You guys are talking about turning the other cheek, but that’s not gonna work for me,” she explained. Malcolm X’s call for militancy—by any means necessary—was a draw for her. Although she appreciated Dr. King’s work, she believed that the moment needed to be met with action and aggressiveness. “I felt like things moved with Malcolm X. He gave people of color a sense of power that we never had before.”

Sakinah felt at home with the Black Panthers, volunteering at a church that hosted the Panther breakfasts. She saw Jane as another opportunity to do something radical, specifically for Black women, even though it meant organizing with all white women. “Men have always been at the forefront, no matter if you’re Black, white, or whatever,” she said when we asked how she went from Black militancy to organizing with white women. “What I saw was women in power. Women taking chances…﻿I’m talking about a chance that you might spend years in jail. This was way more than a felony…﻿and I’m a risk-taker.”

Before anyone from Jane had a chance to call Sakinah back to volunteer, she called first, a month later: She was pregnant. She was in her 20s, attending college, mothering three kids, and contemplating divorce. “When I found out I was pregnant, I thought, ‘Oh, shit.’ I was happy that I knew about Jane, but I was sad at the same time. But it gave me an option.” She decided to make an appointment for herself.

Once again, Sakinah took the L train to The Front, did her intake, and rode in the car with a Jane member to The Place for her procedure. She was only slightly nervous, because her friend had already told her what to expect and because the Jane in the car was so kind. “There was a sense of companionship and sincerity,” she explained. Yet, when the Jane who was providing the abortion examined her, she found that Sakinah was more than 12 weeks, so the usual dilation and curettage procedure couldn’t be used; it was too late. All the Jane could do was induce an abortion by breaking the amniotic sac, after which it might take a day or two for the pregnancy to pass.

Sakinah had to wait until all of the other women had their procedures before she could go back to The Front—and it was then that her curiosity was piqued. “Do you mind if I sit in on one of these procedures?” she asked. The Jane who was providing the abortions didn’t have a problem with Sakinah sitting in, as long as it was OK with the counselees. “I ended up holding legs and talking to the women, hand-holding,” Sakinah told us, her voice cracking with emotion.

Barely two days later, she passed the pregnancy, completing the abortion at home by herself. “After that, I called Jane back and said, ‘I’m ready. What is the initiation?’”

Sakinah went to her first meeting a few weeks later and instantly bonded with the other Janes—her sisters, as she calls them. She described everyone as white and dressed very bohemian; then she walked in, full of color, platform shoes, bell-bottoms, and big hair, with big earrings to match. “I fit in only because of my big mouth,” she said. “I added some color to the joint. Not necessarily just my skin color but in general. And we all had big mouths, so we really connected.”

The early struggle: Black women active in the abortion liberation fight protest New York State’s abortion laws in 1970. (Graphic House via Hulton Archive / Getty Images)

During its four years as an underground provider, the Abortion Counseling Service provided roughly 3,000 abortions annually. It comprised an ever-changing number of 20 to 25 volunteers and some paid workers. The Service originally connected people seeking abortions with real doctors, and some men who claimed to be doctors who could do the procedures, but later the women of Jane learned to do the procedures as a way to ensure that they could care for more women and provide holistic, educational experiences.

The vision of the Abortion Counseling Service was simple: to ensure that all who needed abortions were able to get them safely and affordably, and hopefully learn a little something about their bodies along the way. Some of the women of Jane were inspired to get involved because of their own experiences, either of mistreatment during their abortions or what they witnessed when supporting a friend seeking care.

People found Jane through word of mouth, flyers on streetlamps, college bulletin boards, and referrals from religious leaders and sympathetic medical providers who wouldn’t offer abortion services in their own clinics. “Pregnant? Call Jane,” the flyers read. Those in need of Jane’s services called the phone number listed on the flyer, and in the early days, Jane members would listen to the callers’ stories and assess whether or not they could be helped. Later, Jane purchased an answering machine, and callers would leave a message explaining their situation in hopes that a stranger would call back.

When a Jane called back, they would listen to their clients thoughtfully and assess what support they needed—never pushing abortion or any option on a woman. The women who called Jane were encouraged to talk about all of their pregnancy experiences, and in turn The Service educated women about their bodies and the abortion procedure itself. The women Jane cared for were fully involved in their abortions.

The struggle continues: A protester leads a chant in response to the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling in June 2022. (Eric Kayne / AP Images for the Center for Reproductive Rights)

Sakinah was in Jane for a year and a half. She started out as a Call Back Jane, doing intake for the women who wanted abortions, before eventually assisting with the procedures. As she commuted back and forth to The Front, her transportation costs began to add up. She enjoyed counseling women in person, so the other Janes suggested a solution: Her South Side home would become one of the Fronts, and she could counsel women from there.

This change helped alleviate some of the financial strain, but it also brought a whole new set of risks, because women were suddenly coming to her home—a home that she shared with her three kids, her husband, and the young adult daughter of a family friend. Still, when we asked Sakinah whether there were any risks she refused to take, she responded, without missing a beat: “None.”

Sakinah’s home was full of people seeking abortions three days a week. They’d take the elevator to the 10th floor of her high-rise building and enter her three-bedroom apartment. While there was ample space for privacy, abortion support quickly became a family affair. On a few occasions, Sakinah arrived at the house a little late, and her eldest daughter, who was 10 years old, passed out vanilla sandwich cookies and strawberry- and grape-flavored Kool-Aid, then picked up the intake index cards from the women who were waiting patiently in a circle. “These are women that are in need of help,” she’d explained to her daughter, “and Mommy’s there for them.”

Sakinah said she never felt any fear about running the Abortion Counseling Service out of her home until one day when she was returning to her apartment with her daughter in tow. As they walked into the building, they were followed by another woman.

“Hi,” the woman said. Sakinah replied hello politely and kept walking.

“You don’t remember me, do you?” the woman inquired. Sakinah wasn’t going to admit to anything and said she didn’t.