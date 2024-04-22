The Use of “Attention Capture” Technologies in Our Classrooms Has Created a Crisis We have a choice: We can allow Big Tech to solve the problem with invasive brain technology. Or we can let educators teach students how to pay attention.

Students use their laptops in a middle school in California. (Sandy Huffaker/Corbis via Getty Images)

By now, most of us know that the technologies we rely upon most heavily do not have our best interests at heart. The majority of the apps we use, websites we visit, and devices we carry in our pockets use sophisticated techniques and addictive design principles to coax us into exchanging our own interests for those assigned to us by their inventors. Often these take only one form, as they want only one thing from us: endless, complete, dissociative absorption in the app or device.

While the extent to which these technologies have penetrated social and political life is common knowledge, their proliferation throughout public education—within classrooms, that is, as literal tools for instruction—is not as commonly understood. Yet we have been unleashing addictive tech at full-blast intensity in our classrooms as a means of educating our children for over a decade.

The technologies in question hail from the “attention economy”—a quaint designation for a multitrillion-dollar sector of the global economy devoted to the industrial-scale capture, extraction, and monetization of human attention. Here, firms like Google, Meta, and Amazon leverage unimaginably vast quantities of personal and behavioral data to continually refine and individualize efforts to harvest attention. Whereas Big Tech ultimately pursues our attention for the sake of profit (in Google’s ad sales model, for example, attention is automatically auctioned off in real time to prospective advertisers), “attention capture” classrooms apply the tools and methods of the attention economy to improving student learning outcomes and managing in-class behaviors.

The most audacious vision of the “attention capture” classroom is an issue brief composed by the US Department of Education in 2012. Titled “Enhancing Teaching and Learning Through Educational Data Mining and Learning Analytics,” this official document announces in its first paragraph the surprising North Star by means of which public education should sail into the 21st century: the Netflix personalized recommendation system. Like Netflix, schools are urged to create profiles of student-users through large-scale data gathering (or to allow software developers to do this on their behalf). These profiles will be generated through student interaction with adaptive, personalized learning systems, which will also provide personalized recommendations for “learning content.” To sustain or increase student engagement with this content—and solve the perennial classroom problem of distraction—these systems will employ a battery of attention-capturing techniques pioneered by platforms like Netflix, Amazon, and Facebook. Data generated through engagement will be used to constantly enrich user profiles, which in turn will serve as the bases for increasingly fine-grained predictions about an ever-broadening range of student behaviors and outcomes (e.g., “Should a student be referred to a counselor for help?”).

This vision from a decade ago has been realized in the past 12 years to different degrees, in different forms, in classrooms throughout America. Companies like Summit Learning—funded by Mark Zuckerberg—have introduced device-driven personalized instruction as a prominent feature within some of our poorest school communities. Parents and educators have protested against the perceived zombification of classrooms, as living relationships between students and teachers are replaced by the silent hum of laptops, quiet guitar music, and teachers turned “instructional coaches” who offer “motivational support” at the front of the room while they surveil student devices via spyware like GoGuardian.

The overall effect of these initiatives has been to transform the classroom into a bleak microcosm of the nation’s more generalized attention crisis. By many measures, our powers of attention appear to be rapidly deteriorating. The average attention span of the individual has seemingly contracted almost 70 percent in the last 20 years, for instance, and our collective attention span is reported to be shrinking as well. Overwhelmingly, people report that their capacity for sustained focus is declining, along with their ability to engage in deep thought. There is growing evidence that many of the methods devised to continually reengage an already depleted attention, or to seize a developing capacity for focus, pose special dangers to children: A recent spate of publications, for instance, highlight evidence linking “chronic sensory overstimulation (i.e., excessive screen time)” during brain development to cognitive impairment and substantially increased risks of early-onset dementia in adulthood.

The use of attention-fracking technology—tech that pumps pressurized “content” into eyeballs in order to harvest a steady stream of passive absorption—in K-12 education has likely added immeasurably to the national crisis of attention. However, the intrusion of the attention economy into classrooms is largely a fait accompli. Even technologists recognize the damage done to students’ abilities to pay attention.