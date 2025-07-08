Society / Amazon’s Prime Sweatshop Is Nothing to Celebrate While chairman Jeff Bezos enjoys his honeymoon, Amazon workers are in line for record injuries and hospitalizations over the four-day summer sale.

Workers prepare orders at an Amazon fulfillment center on Prime Day in Melville, New York, July 11, 2023. (Johnny Milano / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Amazon’s July Prime Days are here—that annual super-hyped, sale-on-steroids that delivers scads of exciting deals to customers and soaring revenues to the corporate executives.

Prime Days offer a bit less euphoria to the 1.5 million workers inside Amazon’s US warehouses, air cargo stations, and delivery vehicles, who endure grueling, extra-long workdays, heat exhaustion, and an alarming spike in injuries and hospitalizations.

Prime Day is a decade-old artifice of the company, designed to attract new Prime subscribers and plump revenue at a time of year when sales typically sag.

From a business perspective, it’s been a stunning success. Today, 180 million Americans are Amazon Prime subscribers. Last year, the company recorded $14.2 billion in revenue during its two-day Prime Day sale in July, fully four times its revenue for an average two-day period.

Amazon can’t, of course, quadruple output without burdening the workers who pick, sort, package, and deliver the goods. “It’s not uncommon for there to be a parade of ambulances leaving JFK8, especially during Prime week and peak season, when safety just goes out the window,” Tristian Martinez, a six-year veteran at the company’s Staten Island warehouse and a member of Amazon Labor Union Local 1 of the Teamsters, told me. “They just push and push you.”

In the days before, during, and after Prime Day—as well as during the Thanksgiving-to-Christmas peak season—Amazon institutes its notorious Mandatory Extra Time (MET) schedule. For warehouse workers that means an hour or more tacked on to their shifts every day—already 10 hours long for most—plus an extra day of work every week. For delivery drivers, there’s overtime and package load increases. The hellacious schedule wrecks family and leisure time for workers during the sale, but it also leaves a more lasting mark on many.

Serious injuries at Amazon warehouses skyrocketed during last year’s Prime Day event, shooting up 35 percent week over week, according to the Strategic Organizing Center, a union group that drew its data from the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration. That comes on top of an injury rate that is already 66 percent higher than non-Amazon warehouses, according to the SOC. Bad as those figures are for Amazon workers, it’s likely a vast undercount: In 2022, federal workplace safety investigators fined Amazon for systematically misclassifying and even outright failing to record injuries and illnesses.

This year, Prime Day promises to be even more grueling. The company has doubled the length to four days, July 8 through 11. Workers are not looking forward to this.

Two weeks ago during a New York City heat wave, Michael Lebron measured a temperature of 95 degrees Fahrenheit at his night-shift workstation in JFK8. He recorded a TikTok video: “This is ridiculous. I haven’t received no water yet. They just told me to go to work.”

Lebron didn’t make it through his shift. Reporting chest pains mid-shift, he was sent to Amcare, the company’s on-site health clinic. “They gave me Tylenol and said to go back to work,” he told me. “That’s how Amazon does it. They really don’t care about our health.” Lebron demanded an ambulance and was transported to a nearby hospital where—thankfully—his chest pains were diagnosed as pulled muscles, not a heart attack.