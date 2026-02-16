Books & the Arts / City Limits Sunnyside Yard and the quest for affordable housing in New York Sunnyside Yard and the Quest for Affordable Housing in New York Constructing new residential buildings, let alone those with rental units that New Yorkers can afford, is never an easy task.

This article appears in the March 2026 issue.

One of the most memorable promises that new York City’s newly inaugurated Mayor Zohran Mamdani made during his campaign was to freeze the rent for tenants of the city’s 1 million rent-stabilized apartments. The idea sounds simple, suggesting that there’s a quick and easy way for a mayor to tackle one of the city’s most insoluble problems.

But nothing in New York is ever quick and easy. One of the complicating factors is that the mayor can’t freeze the rents himself. He needs the approval of the city’s nine-member Rent Guidelines Board, which votes annually on whether landlords can increase the rents on regulated apartments and, if so, by how much. The board is appointed by the mayor, but it’s largely regarded as independent and data-driven. This is not to say that a rent freeze can’t be done. ﻿Under Mayor Bill de Blasio, the Rent Guidelines Board froze the rent three times during his two terms: in 2015, in 2016, and in 2020, during the Covid pandemic.

The proposal also faces a backlash from those in the real estate industry, who argue that a rent freeze will undermine the solvency of the landlords who typically own what are known as “naturally occurring” rent-stabilized buildings: smaller, older buildings that are in perennial need of expensive maintenance.

However, the real issue when it comes to Mamdani’s signature housing proposal is straightforward: It’s not enough. On its own, it’s not big enough or radical enough to tackle the real problem, which is one of supply and demand. New York City, after all, has a population of 8.5 million and a rental vacancy rate of 1.4 percent.

Mamdani clearly knows this. In a position paper issued back in February 2025, when he was still a blip on the political radar, he vowed to “triple the City’s production of publicly subsidized, permanently affordable, union-built, rent-stabilized homes, constructing 200,000 new units over the next 10 years.” He also promised to “triple the amount of housing built with City capital funds,” creating “200,000 new affordable homes over 10 years for low-income households, seniors and working families.” Four hundred thousand new units may not be enough either, but it’s a start—and building this housing would surely be one measure of his success as mayor.

As most of his predecessors learned, building affordable housing is challeng ing, and past mayors tended to pad their achievements. Over the fiscal year 2025, for example, the previous mayor, Eric Adams, “built” or “preserved” 33,715 affordable units and claimed that by the end of his single term, 425,000 units “will have been built, preserved or planned for.” Similarly, de Blasio announced at the end of his two terms that he’d reached his goal of creating and preserving 200,000 units: “Over the administration, more than 66,000 affordable units have been created and another 134,000 have been preserved.”

If only “preserved” and “planned for” units were enough to erase the shortage of housing for working families. Indeed, if units “planned for” dependably led to housing built, de Blasio could take credit for one of the most impressive initiatives imagined in New York: a master plan for developing Sunnyside Yard in Queens. This mile-and-a-half-long expanse of busy rail yard, jointly owned by Amtrak, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, and General Motors, represents the scarcest commodity in New York City: 180 acres of open land. Drafted by the Manhattan-based Practice for Architecture and Urbanism (PAU), the Sunnyside Yard master plan was a thing of beauty—a deft mixture of different building types and generous open space, complete with illustrations of children playing in car-free streets. It looked more like Denmark or the Netherlands than Queens. And the written description was, if anything, even more upbeat: “12,000 new 100 percent affordable residential units, 60 acres of open public space, a new Sunnyside Station that connects Western Queens to the Greater New York region, 10 schools, 2 libraries, over 30 childcare centers, 5 health care facilities, and 5 million square feet of new commercial and manufacturing space that will enable middle-class job creation.” It was (and remains) the most utopian thing I’d ever seen proposed for New York City. However, it was released in early March of 2020, on the eve of the pandemic shutdown of pretty much everything.

PAU’s vision for Sunnyside Yard was, in fact, the feel-good antithesis of Manhattan’s Hudson Yards. The two developments used the same strategy, decking over working rail yards to create a building site; the key difference was how the deck would be funded. At Hudson Yards, the developers paid for the deck, and everything they built on top of it was intended to help them recoup a billion-dollar investment. The beauty of the Sunnyside plan was that the city would build the deck. According to Adam Grossman Meagher, who was running the project for New York’s Economic Development Corporation, the $5 billion that the city would have to spend on the portion of the deck that would support buildings was comparable to the amount the city would have to spend to acquire plain old land—except that nowhere in New York City does a comparable amount of land exist. Utopia, as it happens, doesn’t come cheap.

At the time, the whole thing struck me as lovely but improbable, something that desperately needed to happen but, because of Covid and the fact that de Blasio was approaching the end of his second term, probably never would. Even during those awful months of early 2020, PAU’s founder and creative director Vishaan Chakrabarti was surprisingly optimistic﻿, seemingly able to see beyond the fog of Covid: “This is part of why you do master planning,” he told me. “You don’t know something like this is going to happen. But it tees things up for the future.”

That future, however, came and went. The project, released too early in the pandemic and too late in de Blasio’s tenure, has since gone “completely dormant,” Chakrabarti told me in a recent conversation. Before anything could be built there, the yard would have to “be rezoned in accordance to the plan,” and the MTA would have to kick-start the project by building a commuter rail station. The rezoning, which would’ve demanded an enormous amount of political will and acumen, and the existence of a rail station might have positioned the project for a “big federal grant to build a platform,” Chakrabarti says, adding: “There’s no way to build a platform without a federal grant. And this is what’s so frustrating. Mayor Adams, when this plan was still fresh in people’s minds…could have applied for Biden infrastructure money to build the platform.” But he didn’t. And the likelihood of a federal grant ended when Trump returned to office (the startling bromance between the president and the new mayor notwithstanding).