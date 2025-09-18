Society / A Statement From US Jews Opposing Trump’s Attacks on Colleges and Students The statement condemns Trump’s “disingenuous” weaponization of antisemitism to target universities and deport campus activists.

Donald Trump is introduced at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s Annual Leadership Summit at the Venetian Resort Las Vegas on October 28, 2023. (Ethan Miller / Getty Images)

As the new academic year begins, more than 100 prominent Jewish Americans have signed a statement released today voicing strong opposition to the Trump administration’s policy of “disingenuously” using accusations of antisemitism to facilitate attacks on colleges and the detention and deportation of campus activists.



“We write, specifically, as Jewish Americans who condemn the charge of antisemitism being leveled against student activists—many of whom are Jewish—for their legitimate criticisms of Israel’s violence in Gaza and their universities’ connections to the Israeli occupation,” the statement says.



The diverse list of signers includes Jewish activists, authors, academics, rabbis, artists and attorneys, as well as Jewish leaders of progressive organizations.



One of the signatories is Nation columnist Dave Zirin. He writes: ”I proudly signed this letter out of respect for my great-grandparents who fled the pogroms. They never, ever would have believed that human rights atrocities would keep us safe, but instead that safety lies in justice followed by peace: justice and peace for us, for Palestinians, for all. They certainly would have been appalled that anyone would take seriously that an administration of Nazi-curious Christian Zionists would have our best interests at heart. I am proud to carry that outrage forward and say that the political grandchildren of the fascists of old must never be allowed to weaponize our history or pain. And it must be said that this condemnation extends to AIPAC and the JDL. That they would support, cover for, and excuse these antisemites is a mark of shame they will carry in perpetuity. Not in our name. Hell no.”



The full statement follows.

We, the undersigned, stand in opposition to the Trump administration’s targeting of college students and professors whose only “crimes” are exercising their First Amendment rights.

We write, specifically, as Jewish Americans who condemn the charge of antisemitism being leveled against student activists—many of whom are Jewish—for their legitimate criticisms of Israel’s violence in Gaza and their universities’ connections to the Israeli occupation. That this accusation is being used as a pretext to abrogate students’ rights to free speech, and to deport non-citizen students, should raise the highest level of alarm.

We also oppose how the Trump administration disingenuously uses accusations of antisemitism to wage an assault on American higher education and on the ability of scholars to pursue research and knowledge independent of government interference.

We also write to remind our fellow Jewish Americans that the weapons the Trump administration now wields against political dissidents — public humiliation, state persecution, expulsion and deportation — are the very same that Jews have suffered from at various points in history. It is imperative that we stand on the frontlines in opposing this wanton assault on civil liberties and the right to dissent. We should know history well enough to understand that such curtailment of individual freedoms will not stop here.

We are aware of the danger inherent in an administration full of people comfortable using antisemitic tropes while using purported anti-antisemitism as a cudgel to attack free speech, the most sacrosanct of American values.

We, as Jewish Americans, reaffirm our support for free speech and independent scholarship. We wholeheartedly condemn these heinous and anti-democratic policies of the Trump administration.

Initial list of signers: (Organizational affiliations for identification purposes only)

Abba A. Solomon, American Zionism researcher and author

Adam Green, Immigration attorney

Adam Shatz, US editor of the London Review of Books

Alan Minsky, Executive director, Progressive Democrats of America

Alice Rothchild, MD, retired asssistant professor, Harvard University

Alyosha Goldstein, Professor, University of New Mexico

Rabbi Andrue Kahn, Executive director, American Council for Judaism

Ariel Dorfman, Novelist, playwright, essayist, human rights activist

Rabbi Aryeh Cohen, American Jewish University

Ash Bohrer, Assistant professor of gender and peace studies, University of Notre Dame

Aviva Chomsky, Professor of history, Salem State University

Barbara Weinstein, Silver Professor of History, New York University

Barry Trachtenberg, Rubin Presidential Chair of Jewish History, Wake Forest University

Ben Cohen, Cofounder, Ben and Jerry’s

Ben Katchor, Cartoonist

Ben Manski, Assistant professor of sociology, George Mason University

Beth Miller, Political director, Jewish Voice for Peace

Rabbi Brant Rosen, Founding rabbi of Tzedek Chicago

Rabbi Cat Zavis, Beyt Tikkun

Cecilie Surasky, University of California, Berkeley

Charlie Fisher, Emeritus associate professor of sociology, Brandeis University