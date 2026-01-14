Politics / Zohran Mamdani’s Taxi Agenda Pulls Up to City Hall Mamdani names Midori Valdivia as taxi commissioner as the drivers who powered his rise press him to finish the fight against medallion debt. Edit

Zohran Mamdani holds a press briefing to nominate Midori Valdivia to head the Taxi and Limousine Commission (TLC), at LaGuardia Airport on January 13, 2026. (Kyle Mazza / Anadolu via Getty Images)

Mayor Zohran Mamdani stood with the city’s yellow cab and Uber drivers at LaGuardia Airport on Tuesday night to announce Midori Valdivia as his choice to oversee the Taxi and Limousine Commission (TLC). Valdivia, 42, previously served as deputy commissioner at the TLC and currently sits on the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) board. Her nomination will need to be confirmed by the City Council.

As TLC Commissioner, Valdivia will oversee the agency that regulates more than 200,000 drivers across yellow taxis, Uber, Lyft, and other for-hire vehicles. The commission sets fare rates, enforces driver and vehicle standards, and issues fines for violations.

“It is an incredible honor to be nominated to join the Mamdani administration as they work to deliver safer streets and a more equitable economy,” Valdivia said. “I’m committed to delivering for drivers, passengers, and New Yorkers across the city.”

Mamdani framed the appointment as part of his broader commitment to workers in the city. ​​”From City Hall, we will deliver meaningful change in the lives of the working people too often forgotten by our politics, and in the day-to-day existence of the taxi drivers who deserve a forceful champion at the TLC,” Mamdani said to reporters.

The announcement at LaGuardia Airport drew dozens of yellow cab and app-based taxi drivers who helped power Mamdani’s election campaign—many of them immigrants from South Asia who see his election as a historic shift after decades of being overlooked by the city government.

Mamdani’s history with taxi drivers goes back to 2021, when he joined them on a 15-day hunger strike outside City Hall to demand relief from predatory medallion loans that had driven some drivers to suicide. The strike ended after city officials agreed to a debt relief program that has brought $475 million in relief to more than 2,000 taxi drivers.

But the work remains unfinished. Over 200 drivers are still stuck with debts because their lenders refused to join the program.

Wain Chin, 58, who has driven a yellow taxi in the city for 33 years since immigrating from Myanmar in 1992, attended Tuesday’s announcement at LaGuardia Airport. He is among those still waiting for debt relief. His lender offered him a cash settlement to buy out his loan—but he can’t afford it. “We believe that Mamdani can help get us across the finishing line and bring debt relief for drivers like me,” Chin told The Nation.

The TLC has no direct power over private lenders holding medallion debt. Helping the remaining drivers will require the Mamdani administration to pressure holdout lenders or broker alternative buyout deals.

For Bhairavi Desai, executive director of the New York Taxi Workers Alliance (NYTWA), which represents 28,000 drivers, finishing the debt relief work is just the beginning of what they hope to achieve this year.