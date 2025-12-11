Politics / StudentNation / The Maine Lawsuit That Could Save Democracy From Big Money A legal fight could restore the state’s power to set its own limits on contributions to super PACs and encourage public financing.

This story was produced for StudentNation, a program of the Nation Fund for Independent Journalism, which is dedicated to highlighting the best of student journalism.

When voters in Maine passed a ballot measure last year to cap donations to super PACs—also known as independent political action committees—it appeared to be another milestone toward fairer elections. In a state known for election reforms such as public campaign financing and ranked-choice voting, the proposal looked like another way to successfully curb the flow of money from corporate and wealthy donors into local races.

Then came the lawsuit. In October, the US Court of Appeals for the First Circuit agreed to hear Dinner Table Action v. Schneider, a case that could decide the future of money in American politics.

Fifteen years after the Supreme Court opened the floodgates to dark money and unchecked spending with Citizens United, the Maine initiative has exposed a tension in the movement for clean elections: should advocates pursue state and local reforms, or bet on a high-stakes legal battle that could radically rewrite the rules of campaign finance nationwide?

In the summer of 2023, Maine residents began to think about how to place a question about limiting super PAC contributions on the ballot. Drawing on a legal theory developed by Harvard Law professor Lawrence Lessig, organizer Cara McCormick founded Citizens to End Super PACs, the ballot-question committee formed to lead the campaign.

McCormick, who pushed for Maine to adopt ranked-choice voting in 2016, crafted the initiative to cap donations at $5,000 based on efforts by Lessig’s nonprofit, Equal Citizens, which had pursued similar initiatives in Alaska and Massachusetts—both ultimately blocked in court.

“The Supreme Court has never addressed whether SuperPACs are constitutionally mandated,” McCormick wrote in January. “The people of Maine, by supporting this initiative, want to give the Court the chance to address the question—and finally, correct this awful mistake.”

On election day, voters agreed, with the measure receiving nearly 75 percent of the vote. But within a month, two political action committees sued to block the law. Backed by conservative groups, the Maine PACs argue that the cap infringes on their free speech.

Equal Citizens, led by Lessig and executive director Maia Cook, intervened in the case in February, filing a brief defending the law. “Our argument is not that we are trying to overturn Citizens United,” Cook explained. “We’re trying to raise a question about whether we can limit contributions to super PACs. That question goes back to this decision called SpeechNow v. FEC, which, although it’s treated as the law of the land, it is not.”

The 2010 ruling at the DC Circuit effectively gave birth to super PACs, holding that contributions “do not corrupt or create the appearance of quid pro quo corruption.” Lessig and Cook assert that this logic is fundamentally flawed and believe that their originalist argument could appeal to the Supreme Court’s conservative majority.

A successful case could restore states’ power to set their own limits on contributions to super PACs and amplify the role of public financing in elections. “If we level the playing field,” added Cook, “public financing can become an option—so regular people can run, and we’ll have a more representative government—not one run by rich people.”