Politics / The Red-State War Against Blue Cities St. Louis has a Missouri problem. But like many other Democratic cities in Republican states, it can fight back by expanding.

A home damaged by an F3 tornado in May in St. Louis, Missouri. (Eric Lee / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

St. Louis—St. Louis’s May 2025 tornado reached upwards of 150 miles an hour. It’s enough to tear roof lining off sturdy new houses, enough to turn a chimney into a buckshot of brick and mortar, enough to rip century-old trees out of the ground—to grab them by their broccoli heads, push them over, and expose great rooted soil mounds.

The storm killed five St. Louisans, and tree trunks blocked roadways after taking down electrical lines. Parts of the city lost power for a week.

Still, two hours into the disaster, the skies cleared, the sun came out, and I watched an Amazon worker deliver a package. It did not seem as though the US government existed in the destruction zone. Grassroots groups like ACTION sprang into their namesake. The People’s Response Emergency Hub met immediate needs—food, water, tools, gloves, baby wipes. Tarps and ropes were in demand so that roofs could be covered up as more storms came rolling in across the region.

For the rest of June and July, hundreds of Ameren Electric cherry-picker trucks went to work restoring electricity. Most of St. Louis experienced nothing more than a nasty storm, but in the destruction path, chainsaw crews went street by street. Mack trucks hauled brick and stone and insulation and glass. Industrial tractor-trailers towed enormous dual scrap bins, hauling shattered lumber away with green leaves still clinging to the branches.

Teams of roofers blasted pop-country, mariachi, and ranchero as they fixed flashing and shingles. Some of the World’s Fair mansions along Lindell Avenue still have white plastic coverings capping their tops, waiting their turn. These houses face a newly bald portion of Forest Park, where grounds crews have now planted hundreds of saplings to replace the gargantuan red oaks and towering American sycamores. While much of St. Louis and Forest Park is as lush and enchanting as ever, 50 years will need to elapse before the Lindell-Wydown area feels as shaded and leafy as it used to.

The tornado touched these affluent Washington University areas before crossing Delmar Boulevard and hitting a more fragile, impoverished part of the city, which took most of the damage.

Across the Delmar Divide, the tornado battered an estimated 10,000 properties. There remains so much work to be done rebuilding North St. Louis, but the usual story is playing out—the rich rebuild while the poor are failed at every level: federal, state, and local.

The vast majority of Missourians live in cities. Yet urban residents struggle to effect change in state and federal politics because of a set of changeable lines drawn on a map. There are reasons the government fails blue cities in red states again and again. If cities like St. Louis are to escape the death spiral inflicted upon them, we will have to build political power. The easiest way is to expand cities’ political jurisdictions—to become big, unignorable blobs.

In St. Louis, as The Wall Street Journal pointed out, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has been antagonistic to recovery efforts. Neither the president nor this last year’s Homeland Security director, Kristi Noem, believe that FEMA should exist. Some Senate Democrats believe Noem’s pausing and delaying FEMA payments violated federal law, but the effect is that Missouri has been added to a growing list—alongside North Carolina after Hurricane Helene—of states cut loose, left to rebuild on their own. Noem cut FEMA’s workforce by thousands to achieve this result, and if St. Louis is a test case for contemporary climate disasters, the verdict is in: You’re on your own.

The mess comes from money and aid strangled in red tape. FEMA created complicated, under-advertised application processes, and still received and approved 9,400 applications. The city got 4,200 applications for tornado damage property assistance, but review takes months and months. And meanwhile residents live in their cars or in tents pitched on their front lawns, waiting in the shadow of their century-old red brick home with a tarped-up roof.

The architecture of North St. Louis is historically priceless, but thousands of buildings have spent the last year rained on, baked in the sun, snowed on, frozen, and thawed without structural repair. Time and weather exacerbate the damage; mold and mildew make buildings unlivable. Roof rot and water damage make them unrepairable.

But the tornado was only the acceleration of a century-long economic disaster unfolding in North St. Louis, in which vacant properties have been left to decay, becoming eyesores and public hazards, dragging the local community down. North Side community organizations call for repair and rejuvenation, but part of the solution is to knock down 1,000 structures, many vacant and condemned. In March 2026, FEMA announced it will not pay for that. As St. Louis Chief Recovery Officer Julian Nicks reasoned, that means the money will have to come from state or local coffers.

St. Louis City Mayor Cara Spencer admits that things have moved too slowly, and that money has not reached storm victims. As St. Louis Public Radio notes, local programs like rental assistance, which help the unhoused or those living in damaged structures, deny claims or go months without accepting applications. Or, they award money at such a slow pace that residents said they were forced to turn elsewhere for aid or give up on their homes. Community groups have continued to hold townhall meetings and organize to pressure politicians, but without the national attention of the initial disaster, a year later, many residents have not received a cent.

While some Missouri Republicans claim they are upset about FEMA’s dysfunction, they are also using the tornado recovery to lash St. Louis. This year the GOP plans to bankrupt the city. This is not an exaggeration—in January, the Missouri legislature turned $100 million in relief into a weapon to compel St. Louis to enact the budget policy of eliminating the earnings tax, a prime source of city revenue.

It’s also not an exaggeration to say that the Missouri State Legislature spent last year moving forward with the re-invasion of the City of St. Louis. The Republican-controlled state spends much of its legislative time trying to overturn voter referendums. State-wide, Missourians approve abortion, vote in favor of increasing the minimum wage, and reject right-to-work legislation. Meanwhile, Missouri lawmakers go to work to criminalize abortion, lower the minimum wage, and get right-to-work back on the ballot.