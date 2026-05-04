Activism / How the Montana Plan Could Make Citizens United Irrelevant How the Montana Plan Could Make “Citizens United” Irrelevant A transpartisan initiative to return power to the people.

A view of the Montana State Capitol in Helena, Montana, on May 3, 2023. (Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

Montana, like so many rural states, was less than a generation ago a place where political candidates had to meet voters and talk with them to win an election. In the 16 years since the US Supreme Court’s Citizens United decision opened the gates to allow corporate money to flood and overwhelm the political system, much of that personal engagement has evaporated.

Voters’ mailboxes bulge with election ads from groups with unfamiliar names; television and radio are overwhelmed with paid political spots and attack pieces. But the candidates themselves—and their positions on issues—can be much harder to locate. In a place where politicians once made getting to know their voters across vast distances a sport, statewide elected officials often spurn town halls and skip public events in favor of private fundraisers. The result is a distanced, disenchanted electorate, frustrated that its concerns go unheard, and a slate of electeds who seem to primarily serve their donors.

For citizens like Todd Frank, owner of an outdoor sports business in Missoula, it’s time for something to give. Frank grew up in Montana, and like most school kids here learned from an early age about the history of toxic political corruption and money that shaped the state’s earliest, dark days. In the current environment, he said, it feels like the system is repeating its worst mistakes from a century ago.

“I don’t think our elected officials do a good job of listening to their constituents, because they are listening to the people who give them millions and millions and millions of dollars. We could do so much better,” said Frank. “The frustration among the average voter is about the amount of money in politics.”

Frank is one of many Montanans speaking out in favor of a new initiative that could upend the power of money in politics, an all-volunteer effort to make Citizens United irrelevant, that is drawing attention and endorsements from high-profile figures and sparking similar efforts across the country. The Montana Transparent Election Initiative would prohibit any incorporated entity that operates within the state from spending to influence state, federal, or local elections. It doesn’t attack Citizens United head-on but rather makes it meaningless, organizers say. The prohibition would apply to all corporations, for-profit and nonprofit, as well as unions, a seemingly simple workaround to what many see as the primary rot in American politics.

Jeff Mangan, Montana’s former commissioner of political practices, said the election initiative and the larger slate of ideas known as the Montana Plan are rooted in history and essential for returning power to the people. Mangan developed the initiative and larger plan with a with senior fellow at the Center for American Progress, Tom Moore, who is a former attorney for the Federal Election Commission. It’s been a journey involving extended court battles and quiet but powerful opposition from groups who wield power through organized political spending, but the initiative has strong public support in polls.

Mangan is optimistic that the plan will finally go before voters on the November ballot, but he said even the conversation it has created in getting there is important and necessary. The pressure on elected officials to raise money while in office is immense and detracts from their ability and desire to engage with constituents. By one estimate, a typical sitting US senator needs to raise $16,200 in campaign funds every day in office.

“When you’re looking at having to spend or to raise that kind of money to be competitive, where is your focus going to be? It’s going to be talking to the donor,” said Mangan. “We can make money not the focus of these races anymore, and put the focus where it should be, the citizen, the voter, regardless of party.”

Most recently, former US transportation secretary and 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg weighed in to support the plan, and he will travel to Montana on May 17 to speak about it in Butte, once the dark heart of Montana’s political corruption.

“Americans don’t have to accept a system where absurd amounts of corporate and dark money drown out their votes,” Buttigieg said in a statement on the election initiative. “A change to the law could ensure that elected leaders are more accountable to the people, which means a chance to finally break through and deliver on key issues from housing to health care.”