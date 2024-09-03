Politics / Project 2025 Is Coming After LGBTQ Americans A close reading of the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025 document reveals potential major setbacks for gender-affirming care, workplace protections, and same-sex marriage.

A Stop Project 2025 sign during the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago,.

(Al Drago / Getty Images)

This article is a joint publication of The Nation and Uncloseted Media, a new LGBTQ news organization launched on Substack. Founded by Spencer Macnaughton, Uncloseted is committed to nonpartisan, objective LGBTQ journalism.

When Project 2025 was first published by the Heritage Foundation in the spring of 2023, most of the legacy media ignored it. Then last December, The New York Times reported on plans that would “upend core elements of American governance, democracy, foreign policy and the rule of law,” if Donald Trump returned to the White House.

Since then, the 920 page document—also known as the 2025 Presidential Transition Project—has become a household name, and has garnered negative responses from Americans on both sides of the aisle for some of its extreme policies. These include the abolition of the Department of Education; a policy that would give the White House direct control of the Department of Justice, to allow prosecution of the president’s opponents; and a recommendation to fire tens of thousands of federal civil servants so that they could be replaced by Trump loyalists.

Trump has tried to distance himself from Project 2025, stating at a rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan that some of its elements are “seriously extreme.” “I know nothing about Project 2025,” he added in a Truth Social post. “I have no idea who is behind it.” These statements appear to contradict what he had said at a dinner hosted by the Heritage Foundation in 2022: “This is a great group and they’re going to lay the groundwork and detail plans for exactly what our movement will do…to save America.”

So far, 140 former Trump administration officials have contributed to the document, and the project has been endorsed by more than 100 conservative organizations, including the Family Research Council and the Center for Family and Human Rights, both of which are Southern Poverty Law Center–designated anti-LGBTQ hate groups.

Despite the lack of media attention about how the project could affect queer people, LGBTQ issues are referenced dozens of times in the document, beginning on the very first page, where it falsely states that “children suffer the toxic normalization of transgenderism with drag queens and pornography invading their school libraries.”

Additionally, on page 4, the authors of the document write, “the next conservative president must make the institutions of American civil society hard targets…. This starts with deleting the terms sexual orientation and gender identity (SOGI), diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), gender, gender equality, gender equity, gender awareness, gender-sensitive, abortion, reproductive health, reproductive rights, and any other term used to deprive Americans of their First Amendment rights out of every federal rule, agency regulation, contract, grant, regulation, and piece of legislation.” “They want to erase the LGBTQ community from federal documents” says Wendy Via, president and cofounder of the Global Project Against Hate and Extremism. “It is a systematic dehumanization and abuse of the LGBTQ community.”

The most extreme language in Project 2025—which has been widely denounced by LGBTQ advocacy organizations—is aimed at transgender people. The “propagation of transgender ideology” is called “pornography,” the document says, and that is an essential reason pornography “should be outlawed.” “Its purveyors are child predators and misogynistic exploiters of women. Their product is as addictive as any illicit drug and as psychologically destructive as any crime. The people who produce and distribute it should be imprisoned. Educators and public librarians who purvey it should be classed as registered sex offenders. And telecommunications and technology firms that facilitate its spread should be shuttered.”

Via says that while pornography and trans issues may seem unrelated, the connection made by the authors of Project 2025 is intentional because they see the deviance associated with pornography as akin to identifying as LGBTQ: “Their message is that pornography is obscene. Being transgender is obscene. Teaching our kids about affirming their identities or orientations is obscene. And all of this is happening because the left is subversive and deviant and have created this situation.”

While Project 2025 doesn’t call for the illegalization of what it refers to as “transgenderism,” Via says the way it’s connected to pornography in the document is cause for concern. “If you’re going to outlaw pornography and if transgenderism equals pornography, then the through line is once you outlaw the first thing, then everything behind it becomes illegal. And that’s why they say in that same paragraph that librarians should be labeled as sex offenders if they allow [LGBTQ inclusive] material in their libraries.”

In an interview with Uncloseted Media, Rachel Bitecofer, a political scientist and the founder of the liberal Strike Pac, pointed out that the adult entertainment website Porn Hub is already blocking access to everyone in the 11 states that require age verification, as a protest against these restrictions. The Free Speech Coalition, which opposes a ban on pornography, agrees that the text of Project 2025’s provision calling for a ban on porn seeks to create a link between what it calls harmful pornography and the transgender and LGBTQ communities.