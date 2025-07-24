Politics / Zohran Mamdani Must Confront the NYPD. Here’s What He Can Do. No single issue will be more challenging for a Mayor Mamdani than policing. But there are concrete steps he can take to reform the NYPD and curb its culture of impunity.

Zohran Mamdani in New York City on July 2, 2025. (Kyle Mazza / Anadolu via Getty Images)

If Zohran Mamdani becomes the next mayor of New York City, no single issue will be more challenging for him than policing and public safety.

This piece was published in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.

There will be tremendous pressure on him from all sides. Establishment media, elite business interests, the far right, and many rivals within the Democratic Party will demand that Mamdani beef up police-centered strategies around public safety, despite historically low crime rates. Police unions will target him relentlessly as an extremist who will send crime skyrocketing—indeed, they’re already doing so. His opponents will seize on any incident or sign of trouble as a chance to push the narrative that he is endangering New Yorkers.

Mamdani will also face calls from his allies to rein in the NYPD’s abuses and culture of impunity, whether through procedural police reforms like training and use-of-force policies or enhanced accountability measures. The reform movement, which has taken a battering in the past few years, will look to him for inspiration—and be watching for signs of retreat.

How Mamdani manages these competing demands could have profound implications for his overall ability to govern and, most importantly, deliver on his pledges to make the city more affordable for working people.

First and foremost, a Mamdani administration must address issues of public safety, including quality-of-life concerns. One approach would be to improve police effectiveness in tackling these issues. Mamdani’s primary opponent Zellnor Myrie called for improving homicide clearance rates to address fear of crime, a position echoed in The New York Times. But there is little evidence that clearance rates can be significantly improved by policy interventions or that such improvements translate into safer streets.

There have also been demands—including from almost all of Mamdani’s primary opponents—to increase the number of NYPD officers. (Under Mayor Eric Adams, the number of officers has averaged around 35,000, down from over 40,000 under former Mayor Rudy Giuliani.) But adding more officers would be a mistake. Historically, NYPD headcounts have had no real connection to overall safety. During the 12 years of the Bloomberg administration, for instance, NYPD head counts fell consistently—but so did crime rates. Mamdani, who did not call during the primary for police numbers to increase, should stand firm, allow the NYPD’s head count to stabilize or even fall through attrition, and address public safety concerns in other ways.

Over the last 10 years, many observers of the police have witnessed the failures of traditional reforms to reduce the violence and discrimination baked into the institution. Body cameras, new training, and changes to use-of-force policies have proven ineffective. Police are killing as many or more people per year as they were before the implementation of such reforms following the Ferguson and Minneapolis uprisings. Mamdani should not waste precious political capital trying to push through more of these procedural reforms in an institution that will attempt to undermine them at every turn.

Mamdani’s signature public safety proposal is to create a new Department of Community Safety that would use civilians to address a range of issues currently handled by the police. Included in the plan are initiatives to address subway safety, hate crimes, mental health and homelessness concerns, and violence in the hardest-hit areas of the city.