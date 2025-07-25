Activism / This Week

Summer of Epstein

Sami Sage.

In the Summer of 1977, I was a young illustrator, living in the East Village in NY. I would get around town a great deal and wherever I went, working, dating, going to films, dinner, it’s all you heard people talking about: the crazy guy who was shooting people parked in their cars. Strangers in coffee shops would see the Daily News on a table and talk. Jimmy Breslin. There was also an awful blackout. And the Yankees were on their way to the World Series, with TV coverage of the games showing shots of the Bronx burning in the night. It all felt like one single humid, hot, static, lousy thing. But a thing that we all shared. In 1999 Spike Lee made film called, the Summer of Sam.

This is the week this became, for me, the Summer of Epstein. The Congress shut down, the Supreme Court is, though officially in recess, in a faster rate of self- cancellation than the Congress. Likewise the media. The United States is under attack in every conceivable way. They are building concentration camps. We are funding a genocide in Gaza. We are left with a damaged and deranged Trump, making a new spectacular tabloid headline every hour, each more absurd than the last, while the economy sinks, the Earth burns, and AI prepares to destroy whatever Trump doesn’t. Enter the “Epstein.” This dead monster suddenly reaches back through the years to pay Trump back in full. And Trump, for once, can’t dodge the bullets. Like with the Son of Sam. 

And we sit and talk, in the heat. Until, perhaps, the weather breaks.

Also, under the Friday image please add the support link for this young man.

Fund for Turcios

Steve Brodner

Steve Brodner is an award-winning graphic artist/journalist and the winner of the 2024 Herb Block Prize for editorial cartooning.

More from The Nation

Care workers with the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) participate in a living cemetery protest at the US Capitol on June 23 in Washington, DC.

“We Make All the Work Possible”: Home Care Workers Speak Out About Coming Medicaid Cuts “We Make All the Work Possible”: Home Care Workers Speak Out About Coming Medicaid Cuts

In-home care workers spoke to The Nation about their fears of ICE’s expansion and losing their jobs and healthcare coverage under the GOP’s shameful law.

Joan Walsh

Tony Evers in 2024.

Tony Evers Did What Too Many Senior Democrats Have Not Tony Evers Did What Too Many Senior Democrats Have Not

Wisconsin’s governor was well positioned to win a third term. Instead, he cleared the way for a new generation of Democrats to run. Others should take note.

John Nichols

Dirty

Dirty Dirty

Calling itself clean.

OppArt / Rudy Gutierrez

Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic nominee for New York City mayor attends a primary victory celebration with leaders and members of the city's labor unions, including the Hotel and Gaming Trades Council, 32BJ SEIU, New York State Nurses Association, and NY City Central Labor Council in Manhattan, New York, United States on July 2, 2025.

Zohran Mamdani Must Confront the NYPD. Here's What He Can Do. Zohran Mamdani Must Confront the NYPD. Here's What He Can Do.

No single issue will be more challenging for a Mayor Mamdani than policing. But there are concrete steps he can take to reform the NYPD and curb its culture of impunity.

Alex S. Vitale

Measles Outbreak

Measles Outbreak Measles Outbreak

RFK Jr.’s anti-vaxxing campaign.

OppArt / Jesse Duquette

HELP!

HELP! HELP!

Maga broadens their horizons.

OppArt / Adam Zyglis