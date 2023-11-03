Activism / StudentNation / November 3, 2023

Ohio Voters Could Soon Enshrine Abortion Rights in Their State Constitution

On November 7, Ohio will vote on Issue 1, which would guarantee access to abortion. “Every individual has a right to make and carry out one’s own reproductive decisions.”

Molly Morrow
Ohio abortion rights protest
Protesters hold signs at a pro abortion rights rally in Dayton, Ohio. (Whitney Saleski / Getty)

On November 7, voters in Ohio will decide on a constitutional amendment known as Issue 1, which would establish a right to abortion up to around 24 weeks. The question made it onto the ballot after proponents collected more than 495,000 valid signatures. “Every individual has a right to make and carry out one’s own reproductive decisions, including but not limited to decisions on contraception, fertility treatment, continuing one’s own pregnancy, miscarriage care, and abortion,” reads the proposed amendment.

Behind the campaign are three PACs: Ohioans for Reproductive Freedom, Ohio Physicians for Reproductive Rights, and Ohioans United for Reproductive Rights, with donors including the ACLU and the Planned Parenthood Action Fund. The opposition is led by Protect Women Ohio, with major funding from Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, the Archdiocese of Cincinnati, the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland, and the Catholic Diocese of Columbus.

Abortion is currently legal in Ohio up until 22 weeks. However, just after the Dobbs decision, a “Heartbeat Bill” from 2019 that banned abortion after six weeks went into effect. The bill was blocked by Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Christian Jenkins in October 2022, a decision that was affirmed in December. Supporters of Issue 1 fear future attempts to reinstate the six-week ban in Ohio and hope to enshrine abortion rights in the state’s constitution.

Beyond collecting signatures, abortion rights supporters mobilized this year for the August special election, voting down a ballot measure that would have required 60 percent approval for future ballot initiatives—such as Issue 1—to pass, rather than a simple majority.

Ohio is the only state with a 2023 ballot initiative on abortion, but six 2022 ballot initiatives—in California, Michigan, Vermont, Kansas, Kentucky, and Montana—aimed to either restrict or expand abortion access. Voters in all six states voted in support of abortion access, affirming measures establishing a constitutional right to abortion in California, Michigan, and Vermont, rejecting measures that stated there was no constitutional right to abortion in Kansas and Kentucky, and rejecting the “Born-Alive Infant Protection Act” in Montana. In 2024, ballot measures related to abortion access are on the ballot in New York and Maryland, with 11 other potential initiatives in states like Colorado, Iowa, Missouri, and South Dakota.

An October poll from the Institute for Civics and Public Policy at Ohio Northern University found majority support for Issue 1. “Ohioans voice strong support for abortion rights, which is consistent with most every other poll conducted on abortion in the state over the past year,” said Dr. Robert Alexander, who led the project. “When faced with specific policy relating to abortion, respondents’ views are less firm.”

Current Issue

Cover of November 13/20, 2023
November 13/20, 2023

Ohio has also been riven by the debate over “partial-birth abortion,” the removal of an intact fetus from the uterus, which is done after miscarriages but also in abortions during the second and third trimesters. Opponents of the measure claim that the constitutional amendment would allow for the procedure, which is banned at the federal level, and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has been an outspoken critic of Issue 1 for that reason. Constitutional scholars have debunked these fears, saying the amendment would not allow for the procedure since state law cannot override federal legislation.

These efforts to further undermine abortion rights—in Ohio and nationwide—come after recent research from WeCount data suggests that the number of abortions in the US did not fall nationwide after Dobbs, and that states bordering states with abortion bans saw a significant increase in the number of abortions. With a number of recent ballot initiatives and a slew of measures coming in 2024, Ohio is one of many states to allow its citizens to decide what abortion access in their state will look like in the future.

Read the rest of StudentNation’s dispatches on the 2023 election here.

Molly Morrow

Molly Morrow is a 2023 Puffin student writing fellow focusing on abortion rights for The Nation. She is a student at the University of Chicago and editor in chief of the University of Chicago’s political newspaper, The Gate.

More from The Nation

A photo from above of migrants sitting in chairs at Port Authority bus terminal in New York City.

The Number of Migrants Is Not the Problem—Our Asylum System Is The Number of Migrants Is Not the Problem—Our Asylum System Is

America’s asylum processes keep migrants in perpetual limbo, unable to work and support themselves, after they’ve come to the United States. 

Gaby Del Valle

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear responds to a question from the moderator during the Gubernatorial Forum at the 2023 Kentucky Chamber of Commerce annual meeting dinner in Louisville, Ky., Wednesday, September 20, 2023.

Kentucky’s Democratic Governor Backed the UAW Strike, and It’s Paying Off Kentucky’s Democratic Governor Backed the UAW Strike, and It’s Paying Off

It used to be that Democrats in tight races downplayed their union ties. Not anymore.

John Nichols

Glenn Youngkin at a microphone in front of a

Guess What, Glenn Youngkin? The GOP Makes Gun Crime Worse. Guess What, Glenn Youngkin? The GOP Makes Gun Crime Worse.

New research shows that the gun death rate is highest in states controlled by Republicans. Virginia’s GOP governor wants voters to give him control anyway.

Joan Walsh

Memo to Biden Admistration Policy Dissidents: Don’t Mourn. Resign.

Memo to Biden Admistration Policy Dissidents: Don’t Mourn. Resign. Memo to Biden Admistration Policy Dissidents: Don’t Mourn. Resign.

The best thing staffers frustrated by the president’s policy in the Israel-Gaza war can do is quit.

Column / Jeet Heer

US President Joe Biden is welcomed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, Israel, on October 18, 2023.

I Can No Longer Justify Voting for Joe Biden in 2024 I Can No Longer Justify Voting for Joe Biden in 2024

For years, Ahmed Moor rationalized voting for Democrats as the lesser of two evils. Now, Biden’s unequivocal support for Israeli war crimes has destroyed that argument for him.

Ahmed Moor

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Joe Biden walk to the Oval Office of the White House September 21, 2023 in Washington, DC.

Memo to Biden: Israel and Ukraine Are Not the Same Memo to Biden: Israel and Ukraine Are Not the Same

In linking two very different wars, Biden undermines Ukraine’s moral and legal case for sovereignty.

David Klion