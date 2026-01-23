Nurses Dig In Against New York’s Hospital Giants As nearly 15,000 nurses’ strike, New York’s biggest hospital systems are trying to roll back hard-won staffing rules and health benefits—even as executive pay soars.

Striking nurses listen to New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders on the picket line at Mount Sinai West on January 20, 2026, in New York City. (Selcuk Acar / Anadolu via Getty Images)

Nearly 15,000 nurses are in their second week of the largest nurses’ strike in New York City history, demanding that three of the city’s biggest hospitals preserve healthcare benefits, safe staffing ratios, and workplace safety protections.

Nurses represented by the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA), a union representing more than 42,000 nurses statewide, walked out in protest on January 12 after delivering notices to the hospitals under the Mount Sinai, Montefiore Medical Center, and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center systems.

The nurses in NYSNA who work at these hospitals have been without a contract since December 31, after their demands were not met during negotiations that began in September 2025. The nurses say hospitals have stonewalled bargaining on key issues like healthcare benefits and safer staffing ratios.

Even on Thursday, after 11 days of the strike, the two sides remained far apart in talks. The strike comes as President Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” threatens major cuts to Medicaid and federal healthcare funding to New York.

Divya Viswanathan, a 27-year-old registered nurse who works in the infant cardiac ICU of NewYork-Presbyterian’s Morgan Stanley Children’s Hospital, outlined the nurses’ demands. “We are asking for fair pay, safe staffing ratios, safety from workplace violence and coverage from our insurance,” Viswanathan said. “We’ve been negotiating for months before going to strike.”

Emma Cano, 27, who also works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in the pediatric medical surgical floor, said they are showing up at the picket line asking for safe staffing ratios, mandating specific ratios of registered nurses to patients such as have been written into laws in states like California. Cano handles up to four patients (including transplant patients) during her shift on her floor, but says it should ideally be three or fewer. She said, “It takes a really big emotional toll to be able to show up for that patient when you have three, four other patients who also really need you.”

Nurses at the two other hospitals—Mount Sinai and Montefiore—went on strike for three days in 2023 and negotiated a contract with enforceable staffing ratios. The contract allowed independent arbitrators to award financial penalties when hospitals violate the staffing ratios. In nine separate rulings in 2024, arbitrators found that Mount Sinai violated those ratios and awarded nurses approximately $4.7 million in financial penalties, NYSNA said.

“Hospitals want to roll back the staffing enforcement mechanisms we won in our strike three years ago,” an NYSNA official said. “They also do not want to hire more nurses or improve staffing standards in units that are chronically understaffed.”