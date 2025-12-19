Politics / Trump’s “Warrior Dividend” Might Be His Scariest Idea Yet This week’s “Elie v. US” explores the authoritarian threat beneath Trump’s bonuses for military families. Plus, a case for getting rid of the Second Amendment.

As you know, there was another school shooting this week, this time at Brown University. The coverage has been what we’ve all come to expect: Republicans act like there’s nothing we can do about it, and Democrats make meek noises about gun control. Nothing happens, and nobody even expects anything will happen. The suspected shooter was caught, after apparently killing himself, late Thursday night.

The only thing novel about this school shooting is that it happened at Brown, an Ivy League university. I don’t know any person who would have said that getting an elite, expensive education protects people from being shot while at school, and yet, I don’t think I’m the only person who kinda, sorta privately assumed that sending your kids to elite institutions made them more safe from the violence that envelops America. I wouldn’t argue the shooting “shattered” my false sense of security, because I always knew it was a false sense. It just “reminded me” that nowhere is safe.

But feeling that nowhere is or can be safe is, indirectly, part of the problem. It is what MAGA and the NRA and the politicians running the government want us to believe. If nowhere is safe, then the Republicans are right that nothing can be done about it. If nowhere is safe, then we all just have to live like this. It makes people say, “I hope my kids don’t get shot at school,” as opposed to “I will do everything in my power to make sure my kids do not get shot at school.” It doesn’t lead to activism but to acceptance.

It doesn’t have to be like this. Schools could be safe. They are safe in pretty much every other highly industrialized country. The thing that makes our country exceptionally violent is not some unsolvable problem; it’s the Second Amendment. If Republicans say that we can’t make our country safe because of the Second Amendment, then I say we must repeal the Second Amendment.

I know that sounds impossible, both politically and culturally. To that I say, in other countries dead children at school is the thing that sounds politically and culturally impossible.

School shootings should radicalize us, not numb us.

The Bad and the Ugly

The Department of Justice sued the Virgin Islands over its gun restrictions. Of course, the Republicans are interested in making this country’s “territories” as violent and unsafe as the mainland is.

Donald Trump used the stabbing death of Rob and Michele Reiner as an opportunity to further debase his office. I will remember his comments when Trump finally dies.

Senate Judiciary chair Chuck Grassley will not allow there to be a public hearing on the Trump administration’s murders of people on boats in the Caribbean.

Enrollment of Black students is down at the nation’s top law schools, just as racist ghouls like Stephen Miller, Ed Blum, and Clarence Thomas wanted it to be.

And just so you really understand: Getting into a top law school is apparently all you need to do in order to have a successful legal career. You don’t even have to, you know, do well in law school, according to the nation’s top law firms. These firms have started extending offers of full-time, six-figure jobs to students who haven’t even completed a single semester of study. Getting into a top law school is a golden ticket, and Black students are not welcome.

Inspired Takes