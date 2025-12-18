Politics / Zohran Mamdani on FDR, LaGuardia—and Trump In an exclusive interview with The Nation, the mayor-elect goes behind the scenes of his meeting with the president and talks about some of his political heroes.

Zohran Mamdani speaks to members of the media on December 17, 2025. (Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

Zohran Mamdani won’t become New York City’s mayor until January 1, but there is already immense pressure on him to achieve great things. Yet the 34-year-old democratic socialist, who will be the city’s youngest mayor since Hugh John Grant served in the late 19th century, shows few signs of being overwhelmed. In fact, in a new conversation with The Nation, Mamdani spoke of his determination to make bold and unexpected moves both to protect New Yorkers from economic and political threats and to directly improve the circumstances of the people whose votes have given him a headline-grabbing mandate and turned him into something of a political superstar.

The boldness of Mamdani’s postelection approach has extended to talking with ideological opposites—as he did in his high-profile November meeting with Donald Trump at the White House, and in a less widely reported follow-up phone conversation between the two. Trump’s respectful response to the outreach from the incoming mayor who, just weeks before the two met, had referred to the president as “a despot,” shocked pundits and politicians—including a good many Republican candidates and strategists who had attacked the mayor’s left-wing policies and were suddenly hearing their party’s leader suggest that he “really would” be comfortable living in a city led by a proud democratic socialist.

Mamdani told me that he went into the White House meeting with a clear understanding of the differences he has with Trump, whom he decried throughout much of the 2025 campaign as “a fascist” and who, in turn, referred to Mamdani as a “100% Communist lunatic.”

The mayor-elect knew that a long string of political figures from the US and around the world had been dressed down, embarrassed, and attacked by the president during White House meetings. He also knew that, while he would be civil to Trump, he would not disavow his deeply held progressive beliefs, nor minimize their fundamental ideological differences.

“I prepared for many different kinds of a meeting,” Mamdani explained. “I was hopeful through it all that it would be a productive one, but I knew that there were many different kinds of possibilities in what that meeting could hold. And, you know, a few months ago on the campaign trail, a reporter had asked me for three words to describe myself, and I told them ‘New York City.’ And I kept coming back to that as what the focus of the meeting [with the president] needed to be. Because, oftentimes, when politicians meet, the conversation rarely extends beyond either of them. And if you can in fact focus the meeting on a place of shared interest and love and purpose, then it has the potential to unlock what could be incredibly important for working-class New Yorkers across the five boroughs. And this is an importance that can be felt not only in their ability to afford to live in New York City, but also that they be safe in New York City. And that was much of what was guiding me as, as I was preparing for the meeting [with Trump] and thinking about it.”

To keep the focus of the meeting on New York City, specifically, and on affordability issues more broadly, Mamdani recalled, “I told the president that, while my campaign began on October 23rd of 2024, there were far more people who became aware of it after the president won [the 2024 election] because of a video where I went to interview New Yorkers in two of the neighborhoods that saw the most significant swings towards the right—Fordham Road in the Bronx and Hillside Avenue in Queens. I told the president that when I asked these New Yorkers who they voted for and why, I heard from them again and again that they voted for Donald Trump and they did so because of the cost-of-living crisis, and out of a desperation for relief, whether it be through the form of cheaper groceries, or a return to what they remember being able to afford four years prior; whether it be their rent or their childcare or their utilities.” The mayor-elect said he spoke of “finding that, amidst the strong and serious disagreements that [he and the president] have, there is a shared analysis on the way in which the cost of living crisis is pushing New Yorkers and Americans to the brink, and how the opportunity that we have in this moment is to address it—and in doing so, to deliver a new kind of politics.”

At the heart of this politics, for a tremendous number of voters, said Mamdani, is “a recognition that the system of politics as we know it is broken, and it is one that has left people behind.” That’s a message that he said he sought to impart when he talked with Trump.

The White House meeting was generally viewed as a significant and successful one, especially for Mamdani, who must use every opening to protect New Yorkers in a period that has seen the Trump administration threaten local officials (including the mayor-elect), propose to hold up financial aid to urban centers, and launch vile assaults on immigrant communities in many of America’s largest cities.

Mamdani has been a stark critic of Trump’s policies (especially on immigration issues, civil liberties, and foreign policy) and told The Nation that he will “absolutely” maintain that critique. Indeed, since the session with Trump, Mamdani has been as outspoken as ever in public appearances—and on social media with detailed “Know Your Rights, Protect Your Neighbors” messages for vulnerable New Yorkers. “Honesty has to be at the heart of every relationship,” he explained to The Nation, “and I will continue to always be honest about my principles, my beliefs, and at the heart of it is always thinking about the welfare of New Yorkers.”