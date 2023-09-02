Feature / Can Brandon Presley Shake Up Mississippi Politics? The second cousin of Elvis Presley is running for governor in a state where Democrats hardly get elected.

This article appears in the September 18/25, 2023 issue, with the headline “Mississippi Politics: All Shook Up.”

Does a 46-year-old self-described “FDR Democrat” stand a chance of being elected governor in the historically conservative and currently Republican state of Mississippi? On the surface, the question seems absurd. Republican Donald Trump carried the state by 16 points in 2020. Both of its US senators are Republicans, as are three of its four US representatives—the worst ratio for Democrats since the end of the Reconstruction era in the 1870s. The Democratic Party holds less than one-third of the seats in the state Legislature, and Mississippi hasn’t elected a Democratic governor in the 21st century. Against a credible Republican, it’s tough to imagine how a Democrat would be able to mount a competitive race. But the scandal-plagued incumbent, Tate Reeves, who has earned the derogatory nickname “Tater Tot,” seems to have offended just about everyone in the Magnolia State. And his challenger, Brandon Presley, isn’t just any Democrat. He’s a second cousin of a singer from Tupelo named Elvis. He’s also an economic populist with deep roots in rural northern Mississippi, as well as a history of winning elections for local and state office—he’s been on the Public Service Commission since 2008, where he’s established a record of fighting on behalf of working families—and some socially conservative stands that analysts imagine could appeal to swing voters.

Campaigning across Mississippi, Presley promises to deliver “a clean, transparent state government that’s on the side of the people and not just folks who can write a big, fat campaign check.” Specifically, he proposes to expand Medicaid and save rural hospitals, “ax” regressive grocery taxes, and break the grip that corporate special interests have on the state government. Those positions, and a rocking-and-rolling campaign style that has drawn more attention than usually goes to Mississippi Democrats, appear to have turned an uphill run into what polls have begun to portray as a competitive race: Presley is shown to be narrowly ahead or narrowly behind, but always in the running. And he’s just getting started. As of late summer, the candidate has touched every corner of the state on a Bible-quoting, “power to the people” crusade to build a multiracial coalition of working-class voters that could transform the politics of Mississippi, which hasn’t backed a Democrat for president since Jimmy Carter narrowly prevailed in 1976.

In a state that Politico describes as “a conservative stronghold where the GOP is composed almost exclusively of white voters, and the Democratic Party of Black voters,” Presley hopes to draw some working-class white voters back to the Democratic fold. But he’s blunt about the importance of generating a historic turnout among Black residents, who make up roughly 38 percent of the state’s population—the largest proportion in the country. Presley’s effort to mobilize Black voters is vital for a Democrat running in a state where segregationist Democrats once practiced the most brutally racist politics in the nation, and where Republicans continue to engage in dog-whistle tactics that are frequently identified as evidence of their white supremacist inclinations. Reeves, who once appeared before a gathering of the Sons of Confederate Veterans surrounded by Confederate battle flags and other symbols of the Southern states that rebelled against efforts to end slavery, regularly gets called out for his attacks on the majority-Black capital city of Jackson. When the governor led the charge to take away policing powers from elected officials in the city earlier this year, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said, “I think we would be less than honest if we called it anything but racist.”

Presley stands in stark contrast to Reeves on the issues and in his approach. The Democrat embraces the legacy of the civil rights movement; is supported by prominent Black leaders in the state, such as US Representative Bennie Thompson; and shows up and speaks frankly about the support he hopes to generate in majority-Black counties that are often overlooked by the candidates of both parties. During a recent visit to Tunica County, Presley told a crowd at the St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church: “Look, I’m white, and I’m country, and I can’t do anything about that. You know, that’s the facts. But what I can do is get up here today and send a signal from the governor’s office that we work for everybody.” The sincerity of the message and the consistency of the outreach struck a chord with Thompson, who had previously distanced himself from Democratic nominees for governor. This year, he’s been warmly endorsing Presley, with whom he has worked closely over the years on issues such as Jackson’s water-quality crisis, calling the public service commissioner “a leader who will put the people first and stamp out corruption, not embrace it.”

That focus on corruption is central to the state Democratic Party’s hope of turning a broad cross-section of Mississippians against Reeves, who served two terms as lieutenant governor before becoming governor. “Tate Reeves has spent his whole political career as the chief cheerleader for the good old boys’ club. That corrupt bunch of grifters have run this state long enough. It’s time to send them and their best buddy, Tate Reeves, packing,” says Presley, who never misses an opportunity to mention the ethical troubles that have swirled around his rival. Those troubles include the governor’s reported ties to long-simmering scandals involving the misappropriation of some $94 million in state Department of Human Services funding. State and federal investigations have focused on the mishandling of federal funds—primarily Temporary Assistance for Needy Families block grant money—in schemes that have enriched wealthy white Mississippians such as former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre. “According to the state audit and a civil lawsuit, Favre was paid $1.1 million from TANF funds for speeches the auditor says he never made,” explained a 2022 assessment of the situation by ESPN. “He eventually paid the money back, but the auditor has demanded he also pay $228,000 in interest. Prevacus, a company developing a concussion drug in which Favre is the top investor and stockholder, also received TANF funds.”

Reeves, a professional financial analyst, was lieutenant governor during the years when the TANF money was flowing to Favre and others. The governor denies that he was involved in any wrongdoing. But Paul Lacoste, the governor’s personal trainer, received $1.3 million in money that was supposed to benefit needy families. Text messages obtained by Mississippi Today, a watchdog publication, revealed that “John Davis, the former head of the state agency that administered the funds, told his subordinates that Reeves played at least some role in Lacoste receiving the funds.”

Even in a state that’s had its share of scandal over the years, Presley’s determined focus on Republican wrongdoing has put Reeves and his party on the defensive—so much so that Sierra Club executive director and former national NAACP president and CEO Ben Jealous, who has deep experience working in Southern states, is saying that Democrats could see a “Mississippi miracle” this fall.

For all its down-home trappings and Elvis references, Brandon Presley’s campaign represents a break from the past for white Mississippi Democrats. The candidate has been willing to address the systemic inequities that have long harmed communities of color, along with under-resourced and underserved populations of all races. And he’s assembled a staff that is prepared to deliver on that message. Presley has recruited a number of veterans from the campaigns of Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, many of whom are skilled at boosting turnout among Black voters and college students of all backgrounds. Mississippi native Karen Hinton, a former press aide for Democratic National Committee chair Ron Brown who has long been active in the politics of her home state, argued in a Mississippi Free Press column that “Brandon Presley could win his upcoming race for Mississippi governor by turning out Democratic voters who have not pulled the lever or marked their ballots in years, as well as those who may have never voted.” The Presley campaign’s focus on maximizing Black voter turnout from Jackson to the Delta, along with the hope that pocketbook appeals can break loose a portion of the state’s working-class white voters, has the candidate telling Mississippians, “Together we can win this race and move our state forward.”

Incumbent Governor Tate Reeves seems to have offended just about everyone in the state, giving Presley a real chance at flipping the state blue. (Rogelio V. Solis / AP)

Gubernatorial candidates, even in tough races, can be counted on to predict victory. But Presley has Mississippi Democrats, who are about as beaten down as any partisans in the country, allowing uncharacteristic notes of optimism to enter their political conversations. “He’s got a very good chance,” says Richard Howorth, speaking with an almost scolding seriousness on a muggy morning in late May. Howorth—who, like Presley, is a former mayor of a small northern Mississippi city, and who was once a Barack Obama appointee to the board of the Tennessee Valley Authority, which serves part of Mississippi—was standing beside the checkout counter of Square Books, the literary oasis he operates across from the Lafayette County Courthouse in the college town of Oxford. He acknowledged that political observers are generally skeptical about Democratic prospects in Southern and border states where the GOP long ago took control. That skepticism shades into open disbelief when it comes to Mississippi, but Presley is forcing political observers to take another look. “I know that there are a lot of people who think Democrats will never win in Mississippi,” Howorth says. “But Brandon Presley is convincing folks that it’s possible.”

One aspect of Presley’s viability has to do with the fact that a good many Mississippians in both parties share a view of Reeves that was summed up by the veteran Mississippi political journalist and author Curtis Wilkie: “He’s a complete jackass.” But another part has to do with the Democrat’s style. He’s not quite Elvis, but Brandon Presley has a flair for getting people excited.