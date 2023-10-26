Politics / Concerned About Democracy? House Republicans Invite You to “Shut Up!” The message from Mike Johnson’s election is stark: it is not possible for a defender of democracy to serve as a Republican speaker of the House.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-La.) takes the oath of office. (Matt McClain / The Washington Post via Getty Images)

The new speaker of the US House of Representatives is a notably inexperienced conservative from a gerrymandered district in Louisiana who has never served in a senior leadership post in this or any other Congress, never chaired a full committee, and, until Wednesday, never could have been picked out of a lineup by the vast majority of Americans.

Mike Johnson’s only real “qualification” in the eyes of his colleagues —and of a certain former president—is that he’s not a Democrat.

Or a democrat.

That second distinction is the one that allowed Johnson to claim the speakership Wednesday—on a 220-209 party-line vote—after weeks of Republican infighting had left the chamber without a leader following the October 3 ousting of former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, (R-Calif.).

The message from Johnson’s rapid ascent to the most powerful Republican post in Washington is stark: In the 118th Congress, it is not possible for a defender of democracy to serve as speaker of the House.

House majority whip Tom Emmer, a Minnesota Republican with a record of legislative leadership both in his native state and in Washington, found that out the hard way. Within hours of a Tuesday vote by the majority of House Republicans to launch Emmer as party caucus’s third speaker prospect—following failed bids by Louisiana’s Steve Scalise and Ohio’s Jim Jordan—Emmer quit the race, after getting a thumbs-down from former president Donald Trump.

Trump dismissed Emmer as a “RINO,” or Republican in Name Only.

Never mind that Emmer’s an extremely right-wing member of Congress, with a 100 percent rating on economic and tax issues from the group Americans for Prosperity, a 100 percent rating from the anti-abortion Susan B. Anthony List, and lots of zero ratings from labor unions and anti-poverty groups. He’s even got a big fat zero from the voting rights and democracy advocates at Public Citizen.

Yet, Trump ripped Emmer as “totally out-of-touch with Republican Voters,” and declared, “Voting for a Globalist RINO like Tom Emmer would be a tragic mistake!” He later reportedly bragged, “I killed him.”

What was Emmer’s sin? He was one of the minority of House Republicans who, on January 6, 2021, voted to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election that Trump lost to Democrat Joe Biden (by more than 7 million votes nationally and by a robust 306-232 margin in the Electoral College).