Politics / The Wild History of “Lesser of Two Evils” Voting For as long as Americans have been subjected to lousy candidates, they’ve been told to suck it up and vote for one of them.

(Hannah Beier / Bloomberg via Getty Images; Win McNamee / Getty Images)

I won’t pretend that every South Park storyline has aged well, but the 2004 episode in which a Giant Douche and a Turd Sandwich ballot it out for school mascot is still spot-on when it comes to portraying the choices we’re typically given at election time. Twenty twenty-four finds us, yet again, with exactly the kind of lineup that South Park warned us about.

It’s no secret that Americans aren’t exactly excited about the prospect of another race between Joe Biden and Donald Trump. For the past year, polls have shown how little we want a rematch. In January, a Reuters/Ipsos poll showed that 67 percent of Americans in both parties were “tired of seeing the same candidates in the presidential election, and wanted someone new.” A recent Bloomberg poll found that the percentage of Americans who didn’t find one of the candidates either “dangerous” or “too old” is in the single digits; while Biden’s State of the Union address exceeded expectations, it’s unlikely to put the age question to bed forever. It’s not just polls, either; the steady presence of the “uncommitted” movement in primaries across the country shows the depth of dissatisfaction with Biden’s support for Israel’s bombardment of Gaza.

But all of this discontent can’t pull this flaming car over. We have our candidates, and one of them is deeply uninspiring, and the other one is Donald Trump. So, just like always, we are being exhorted to choose the “lesser of two evils” and hold our noses to keep Trump out of power.

If soaring rhetoric about democracy is the shiny surface of American politics, then “lesser of two evils” (or, as I’m dubbing it, LOTE) voting is the grubby underbelly—the bitter, toxic field on which the actual game is played. In theory, two qualified candidates have a dignified contest of ideas. In reality, someone is yelling at you on the website FKA Twitter about how America will die if you don’t vote for Joe Biden.

To an extent, LOTE voting is a consequence of a two-party system, which has existed in the US since its founding. “I think it’s inevitable that some of us (perhaps, often, many of us) will have to at least consider voting based on a ‘lesser of two evils’ rationale. Irrespective of whether or not we decide to vote in a way that’s guided by that rationale, the structure of the system forces us to contemplate it, even if only to ultimately have it outweighed by some other rationale/ideal,” says Dr. Robert Simpson, a professor of philosophy at University College London. It’s also a reaction to the choices we’re given within that system. Not to state the obvious, but believing you should be the one to lead the entire country is a negative personality trait. The primary process—which didn’t develop fully until the 1970s—gives voters some control over the nominees, but that doesn’t change the fact that, by and large, we get a small number of (likely) egomaniacal and unpalatable options.

I have no doubts that from the first time Americans voted, at least one person thought both the choices were bad (I would have loved to read lefty Twitter in 1796), but has it always been this bad? Has the idea that voting is just a choice between the LOTE always been the norm in American presidential elections? In many ways, yes, but the exact history is not only fascinating but also tells us something about this particular election.

The LOTE principle dates back at least as far as Aristotle, who wrote in Nicomachean Ethics: “For the lesser evil can be seen in comparison with the greater evil as a good, since this lesser evil is preferable to the greater one, and whatever preferable is good.” (Aristotle was a fan, it seems, but I’m pretty sure he never had to watch Trump and Biden face off twice.) LOTE voting has been around since the founding fathers, but, according to Jon Grinspan, curator of political history at the National Museum of American History, it really became notable about 60 years into our Republic. “The 1830s and 1840s are the period when we get a really strong two-party system, which supercharges the lesser of two evils thinking,” Grinspan says. “After the 1830s, the concept of two parties at war with each other puts a rigid scaffolding around ‘lesser of two evils’ logic for an individual candidate.”

LOTE voting is a mark of cultural dissatisfaction. For that reason, the 1840s and ’50s were big times for nose-holding, given that Americans were so divided that they would soon go to war with each other. It wasn’t just the parties that changed, though, according to historians. “Both parties fielded supremely unmemorable candidates, and the elections focused on who would do less harm,” says Dr. Lindsay Chernivsky, presidential historian and author of Making the Presidency: John Adams and the Precedents that Forged the Republic, describing the elections of the 1840s and ’50s. “While they didn’t necessarily use the language ‘lesser of two evils,’ many Northerners focused on who would either limit the spread of the evils of slavery, while Southerners looked for candidates that would not interfere in slavery, often using rhetoric about the evils of government interference.” (Some people, though, did use the LOTE language. Here’s Charles Sumner on the election in 1848, before he became a Radical Republican senator: “I hear the old saw that ‘we must take the least of two evils’…for myself, if two evils are presented to me, I will take neither.”)

These trends came to a head in the election of 1860. As Grinspan says, “It’s ironic, as he’s considered one of the best presidents in US history, but Abraham Lincoln was quite unpopular when he was elected. He was heavily criticized for being both not enough of an abolitionist and too much of an abolitionist; he won less than 40 percent of the vote in a four-way race. Still, enough voters did not want secession that Lincoln became the nose-holding choice for a qualifying number of voters.”

If the threat of secession pushed Lincoln across the line, then it was the threat of the losing candidates in 1884 and 1896 that compelled voters to hold their noses all the way to the polls.