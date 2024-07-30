Politics / Kamala Harris Has a Chance to Electrify the Court Reform Debate After a century-long fight to make Supreme Court justices more accountable, 2024 might finally see voters empower a president and a Congress to end “judicial oligarchy.”

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the American Federation of Teachers’ 88th National Convention on July 25, 2024, in Houston, Texas. (Montinique Monroe / Getty Images)

Vice President Kamala Harris has signaled that Supreme Court reform will be a focus of her surging bid for the presidency, aligning her candidacy with a tradition of progressive campaigning to tackle what former Wisconsin Senator Robert M. La Follette once referred to as “judicial oligarchy.”

Harris, a former San Francisco district attorney, California attorney general, and member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, is no newcomer to debates about how to address the right-wing judicial activism of the nation’s highest court. She has not hesitated to challenge the extremism of a court majority that this year afforded kingly powers to presidents with a decision extending presidential immunity; that two years ago upended decades of precedent in order to undermine long-established reproductive rights; that has openly been at war with the rights of workers to organize unions and collectively bargain; and that, for decades, has chipped away at voting rights and democracy protections.

But Harris added new energy—and a new sense of possibility—to that fight on Monday when she formally embraced the court reforms proposed on the same day by outgoing President Joe Biden. Biden, who ended his reelection bid on July 21 and handed the mantle to Harris, continues to serve boldly as president—as he illustrated with Monday’s announcement of a plan to impose term limits on Supreme Court justices, establish binding ethics rules, and undo the current court’s worst abuses.

It was no surprise that his vice president welcomed the agenda. But, as the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, Harris’s move is highly significant for the 2024 race and perhaps beyond.

After Biden used a Washington Post op-ed to outline his plan to renew judicial “trust and accountability,” Harris issued her own statement, in which she explained that “today, there is a clear crisis of confidence facing the Supreme Court as its fairness has been called into question after numerous ethics scandals and decision after decision overturning long-standing precedent.”

With this in mind, Harris announced that she was joining the president in “calling on Congress to pass important reforms—from imposing term limits for Justices’ active service, to requiring Justices to comply with binding ethics rules just like every other federal judge. And finally, in our democracy, no one should be above the law. So we must also ensure that no former President has immunity for crimes committed while in the White House.”

Because Congress is divided—between a Republican House and a Democratic Senate, and also within the caucuses of the two parties—Biden’s plan won’t be implemented before his presidency concludes. And there’s no guarantee that a President Harris could make immediate progress either. But as a candidate whose poll numbers are climbing, the vice president can use her 2024 campaign against right-wing authoritarian Donald Trump—whose most enduring legacy might be the hard-right supermajority he created on the court during his first (and hopefully last) term in office—to put court reform on the national agenda. Indeed, she can argue that by electing her and giving progressive Democrats full control of Congress, it will be possible to implement reforms that are enormously popular with the American people.

A Data for Progress poll released this month found that 74 percent of voters support term limits for Supreme Court justices “so that they serve for a set period of time rather than for life.” Democrats back high-court term limits by an 82-12 margin, independents by a 72-17 margin, and Republicans by a 66-28 margin. On Monday, the United for Democracy coalition of more than 140 civil rights, labor, reproductive freedom, and climate organizations enthusiastically embraced the Biden-Harris reform plan.